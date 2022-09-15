Read full article on original website
Man injured after shooting at Lufkin nightclub
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — A shooting occurred at The Next Level nightclub at 104 East Burke Avenue in Lufkin, around 3:11 a.m. on Saturday, police said. Officials said that minutes later, a man arrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. According to Lufkin officials, the man’s […]
KLTV
Affidavit: Woman charged with murder in Angelina County says she shot boyfriend during fight
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A woman charged with murder in the shooting death of her boyfriend said she shot him after getting into a physical altercation. According to an affidavit, Amanda Reynolds is charged with murder in the death of John Carnahan. The affidavit says on Thursday, Sept. 15...
Documents: Woman accused of killing boyfriend in Angelina County says she shot him during physical fight
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — Police documents state an East Texas woman accused of killing her boyfriend in Angelina County Thursday morning claimed she shot him during a physical fight. Amanda Reynolds, 47, is charged with murder in connection with the death of her boyfriend John Carnahan, 49. She was...
Jacksonville man arrested after flipping stolen 4-wheeler during pursuit
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Jacksonville man was arrested after being pursued by deputies and used a four-wheeler to flee. Deputies were patrolling the area of CR 1519 when they reported to have observed a man riding a four-wheeler. Officials said when they tried to stop him, the man fled south on FM 768. […]
East Texas News
Escaped inmate, girlfriend captured
HOUSTON COUNTY — A Houston County Jail inmate who, according to officials, was aided in his escape by his girlfriend, was captured last week. According to Houston County Sheriff Randy Hargrove, Miguel Zuniga, who was in custody on drug charges, was apprehended by the Corsicana Police Department on Wednesday at around 2:30 p.m.
East Texas News
Three injured in semi crash
TRINITY COUNTY —Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers investigated a crash involving a commercial motor vehicle on U.S. Highway 287, at the intersection of state Highway 94, on Monday. The report indicates that at approximately 8:45 a.m., a 2022 Kenworth tractor-trailer was traveling east, while a 2022 Dodge pickup...
40 eight-liner machines seized in East Texas due to alleged illegal cash prizes
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Law enforcement announced this week they seized 40 eight-liner slot machines. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrived at an establishment on Aug. 30 at 9353 US Highway 59 North around 10 a.m. Authorities said there was probable cause for a search warrant because the location was allegedly paying out cash […]
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/16/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-16-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 9-15-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
KLTV
Motorcyclist suffers leg injury in Lufkin wreck
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - At 3:29 p.m., officers were called to a report of an accident between a motorcycle and a truck at the intersection of Atkinson Drive and the South Medford Drive feeder. A motorcyclist was eastbound in the outside lane of Atkinson Drive when he was struck by...
KLTV
1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Rusk County. According to Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez, the incident happened during a traffic stop at approximately 1:26 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Highway 64 and County Road 4125. A man was pronounced dead...
KTRE
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office: Barricaded standoff suspect died of self-inflicted gunshot
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office says a man who barricaded himself inside a home on State Highway 204 Tuesday died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
East Texas police looking to identify man accused of committing bank fraud
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Police are asking the public to help them identify a man accused of committing fraud at a local bank in Kilgore. The Kilgore Police Department shared photos of the man on Tuesday who allegedly targeted the Vera Bank. If you have any information regarding this individual’s identity, please contact detective Joseph […]
scttx.com
Texas DPS Engages in High-Speed Pursuit Ending in Center (Updated Sept. 14)
September 13, 2022 - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a high-speed pursuit that ended in Center on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. What is known is Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper David Shields engaged in a pursuit of a black Hyundai Elantra on State Highway 87 North just south of Timpson. An officer initiated a pit maneuver and the vehicle was brought to a stop just before the intersection with Hurst Street and SH 87 North in Center. Officers with multiple agencies converged on the location where a male and female individuals were removed from the vehicle and taken into custody, apparently without incident.
1 dead, deputy placed on administrative leave after officer-involved shooting in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — One man is dead and a Rusk County deputy has been placed on administrative leave following an officer-involved shooting early Wednesday morning. Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez said the deputy stopped a man who was driving at Highway 64 East and County Road 4125 in Rusk County at 1:26 a.m. During the traffic stop, the deputy shot the man, who died at the scene.
Officials responding to armed, barricaded person in Nacogdoches County
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — The Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office is responding to reports of an armed, barricaded person. According to the NCSO, the incident is taking place in the 3200 block of SH 204, near the CR 817 intersection. The affected area is closed to traffic. Details are limited,...
Authorities release more information about Nacogdoches County standoff
NACOGODCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office released more information about Tuesday’s standoff. Authorities responded to a call about an individual making threats and suicidal statements. Deputies brought a SWAT team to the address and after a standoff, the individual was found dead in the residence. UPDATE – Officials said the situation has been […]
2 flown to hospital after crash on US 259 S in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Two people were airlifted to a nearby hospital after a major crash on US 259 S, near the Nacogdoches County line Friday afternoon. Their exact injuries are unknown at this time, according to Terry Linder with Rusk County Office of Emergency Management. Linder said to...
Jury trial set for Tyler stepfather accused of dipping 4-year-old in boiling water
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A trial date has been set for a Tyler man who was indicted after his 4-year-old stepson suffered third-degree burns. Joshua Tranair Meekings, 26, was indicted on Aug. 11 for first-degree felony injury to a child, and a jury trial for his case has been set for Nov. 14. According to […]
KLTV
SH 204 closed as Nacogdoches law enforcement respond to armed, barricaded suspect
Renovations at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium in Kilgore nearing completion. Erin Wides talks to Kilgore ISD Superintendent Andy Baker about the renovations. The call came in around 12:15 p.m. Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May says the majority of the fire was located in the garage, but was progressing into the house.
Sheriff: East Texas man sentenced to 7 years in prison for robbing bank to pay for wedding ring
GROVETON, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was sentenced to seven years in prison after robbing a bank to pay for a wedding ring, according to Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace. Heath Edward Bumpous, 33, was arrested on Oct. 4, 2019 and accused of robbing a bank in Groveton. The man told the sheriff […]
CBS19
