Read full article on original website
Related
koamnewsnow.com
“88 Strong Passing It On” event to raise funds for the Christian Heady Foundation
Doug and Leslie Heady lost their son, Christian, in 2021 to stage 4 DSRCT Sarcoma, a rare form of cancer, when he was only 12 years old. Thousands of people came to know of Christian’s journey through social media and now have a chance to support the foundation named in Christian’s memory. The 88 Strong Passing It On event takes place on September 17 to benefit the Christian Heady Foundation, and if you want to take part, here’s the information you’ll need:
fortscott.biz
Gordon Parks Celebration Schedule of Events, Oct. 6-8
PHOTO EXHIBIT – In the Lunt Lobby of the Fine Arts Center. The photo contest sponsored by Merl Humphrey Photography will be on display with the theme of “I Am Driven By”. Winners will be announced at the Chamber Coffee, 8 a.m. PHOTO EXHIBIT – In the...
fortscott.biz
Jill Jaworski selected as superintendent of Fort Scott National Historic Site
OMAHA, Neb. — Today National Park Service (NPS) Regional Director Bert Frost announced the selection of Jill Jaworski as the new superintendent of Fort Scott National Historic Site in Kansas. Jaworski currently serves as the Chief Park Ranger at Cape Lookout National Seashore in Harkers Island, North Carolina. She will assume her new role at Fort Scott in November.
KOAM Tour: Visit Joplin speaks on the Cross Country Chase, Route 66, and Visit Joplin website
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fourstateshomepage.com
More or Less What’s Your Guess with KODE TV & Food 4 Less!
Mike Moore from Food 4 Less is back for this month’s edition of More or Less What’s Your Guess with KODE TV & Food 4 Less! We welcome Kristin Newberry from Carl Junction, as she’s put to the test on the affordable prices from Food 4 Less! Best of luck, Kristin! We’re rootin’ for ya!
fortscott.biz
The Fort Scott Land Bank will meet Sept. 19
The Land Bank meeting will be held on Monday, September 19th, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at City Hall, 123 S. Main Street, Fort Scott, Kansas, in the City Commission meeting room. This meeting will be made available via the City’s you tube channel at City of Fort Scott.
fortscott.biz
Lowell Milken Center Discovery Awards
STUDENTS SURFACE UNSUNG HEROES WHO CHANGED THE WORLD,. WINNING $15,500 IN LOWELL MILKEN CENTER DISCOVERY AWARD PRIZES. Gracie Conrad of Loup County, Nebraska, earns $6,000 grand prize for highlighting. Betty. Goudsmit-Oudkerk, who, as a teen, saved hundreds of Jewish children from the Holocaust. For the 2021-22 Discovery Award competition, the...
fortscott.biz
Opening of FS Design Review Board
There is one opening on the Fort Scott Design Review Board for a city resident. The function of the Design Review Board is to review requests for Certificate of Appropriateness in the historic district of our downtown. They meet on an “as needed” basis. If you have a...
RELATED PEOPLE
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: Range Line bridge work causes traffic issues and an iconic director passes away
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ok. – Authorities investigate the deaths of two people in Delaware county. Law enforcement says the bodies of a man and a young boy were found near Highway 28 and 395 Road south of Grand Lake. They’re not sure how long the bodies have been there though a car was near the bodies and, though police say they are not certain the two are related, a search warrant was requested for the vehicle. Click here to read more about this story.
fortscott.biz
Letter to the Editor: Josh Jones
It has been a privilege to serve Fort Scott for the last two years as Mayor/City Commissioner. I have had the honor to get to know some of the best employees Fort Scott has. I haven’t always made the right decisions but I truly felt like the decisions I made was for the betterment of Fort Scott.
fortscott.biz
Opening on FS Street Advisory Board
One opening on the street advisory board. The function of the Fort Scott Street Advisory Board Committee is to provide suggestions to the City Manager and Governing Body regarding road improvement projects throughout the City of Fort Scott. When submitting your letter/email of interest, please provide any specific knowledge or training you have that would compliment you being a member of this board.
fortscott.biz
New Pastor at First Southern Baptist
Joel Crippen, 61, began serving the congregation of First Southern Baptist Church in Fort Scott in July as pastor. Crippen earned a degree from Southern Indiana Baptist College and a general Bible diploma from Bethany Bible College, Dothan, Alabama. “I’ve also attended lots of conferences and seminars,” he said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fortscott.biz
Why is Bourbon County Shrinking?
Since I began writing this column in April of 2021, the most common question I get is, “Why are we shrinking?” Many people are quick the lay the blame on any number of local factors, but in my first column, I cited ten primary reasons from my research over the years, which are listed below:
republic-online.com
Body identified as missing person Garrett Russell
LINN COUNTY – A body found Sept. 7 in a Linn County hay field just south of the Miami County line has been identified as missing person Garrett Russell. Linn County Sheriff Kevin Friend made the announcement in a news release Friday, Sept. 16, after forensics confirmed that the body was that of 30-year-old Russell from Lawrence.
Seneca takes down Lamar at home
Seneca remains undefeated as they hand Lamar their first loss 36-33. The indians will be on the road to play Monett next Friday, September 23rd at 7:00 pm. The tigers will be at home to host East Newton September 23rd at 7:00 pm.
Joplin’s Whataburger odds improve as commissioners approve site plan for Rangeline
JOPLIN, Mo. – The Joplin Planning & Zoning Commission approved a site plan brought forth by Whatabrands LLC with the intent to bring a Whataburger location to the Joplin area. City Officials looked at two adjacent locations at 2014 S Rangeline and 2019 S Highview Ave. Now that the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fourstateshomepage.com
Find Exclusive Deals at G&W Foods (Cash Saver)
Cash Saver’s in Joplin is your neighborhood market! They strive to provide quality produce, fresh cut meat and bakery products. Stop in and see what deals they are having, or check out the weekly ad at the button below!. Address. G&W Foods (Cash Saver) 811 w. 7th. Joplin MO.
fortscott.biz
Agenda For the FS City Commission
Approval of minutes of the regular meeting of September 6th, 2022, and special meetings of September 14th, 2022 and September 15th, 2022. Approval of Appropriation Ordinance 1320-A totaling $489,066.66. Request to Pay – HDR Engineering – $7,603.75 – River Intake Project. Request to pay – Midwest Engineering...
fortscott.biz
Sept. 15 Special Meeting of the FS City Commission
A special meeting of the Fort Scott City Commission was held September 15th, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. in the City Commission Meeting Room, 123 S. Main Street, Fort Scott, Kansas. Commissioners Tim Van Hoecke, Shane Walker, and Matthew Wells were present with Mayor Kathryn Harrington presiding. AUDIENCE IN ATTENDANCE: Travis...
Rangeline bridge overpass of KCS railroad
JOPLIN, Mo. — It has been a little over a week since south Rangeline was closed at the bridge overpass of the KCS railway and things are looking very different. “Work on Range Line Road bridge is well underway. Originally rebuilt in 1976, with a target completion in December 2022, this new bridge will be higher, wider, and better accommodate the nearly 25,000 vehicles daily that rely on this major connector.” — City of Joplin.
Comments / 0