Chesterfield, MO

Alestle

REVIEW: Local rescue serving up great coffee and saving adorable kittens

The Cheshire Grin Cat Cafe in St. Louis is the perfect place for a stress-relieving afternoon where you can enjoy a good coffee and hang out with the cutest cats and kittens. The cafe, which also functions as a rescue, is a two-story corner building with a small cat-free cafe area where guests check in and order coffee and pastries. When guests first arrive, there is a waiver you must sign in case a cat is in a bad mood and scratches. There are a couple of cats who are well-known to be more aggressive, so the cafe has given them pink collars for guests to stay a bit further away from them as they adjust to people.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

20 giveaways to celebrate 20 years this weekend at West County Center

ST. LOUIS – It’s nothing but Dove Love from West County Center. On September 20, they are having a huge birthday bash. Be sure to stop by the giant birthday cake on Level 1 near Nordstrom. There, you can take an envelope to make a store gift card donation to help a local foster family! As for you, the customer, starting Saturday, there are giveaways at White House Black Market. At 10 a.m., you can get a chance to win 2 tickets to “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations,” at the Fox Theatre. Plus, there are $20 gift cards that can be won to California Pizza Kitchen and Nordstrom Cafe Bistro. For the complete list of all the things you can win, visit ShopWestCountyCenter.com.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Eckert's farm honors St. Louis City SC

The annual corn maze at Eckert's Farm in Millstadt, Ill., will honor the St. Louis City SC Major League Soccer team. Upper 80s and sunny today for Saturday’s forecast. Annual “Zero Prostate Cancer Walk” kicks off in Grove …. Ocktoberfest in Bellville. Pedal the Cause. Pedal the...
MILLSTADT, IL
FOX2now.com

There is a time for everything, and everything is happening all at once

ST. LOUIS – Some Studio STL staffers have 100 tomatoes on their kitchen table. All those May time plantings are bearing fruit and all at once. Liz Sloan and Jen Richmond from Pretty Together have great ideas to take your garden goodies to the dinner table. They have four great recipes we can all try and they are so tasty.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Enjoy Illinois 300 Race returns to St. Louis next summer

Race fans getting some exciting news. Enjoy Illinois 300 Race returns to St. Louis next …. Me Vale Owner Sarah Soria was inspired by Hispanic …. What Are You Doing About It? Out of the Darkness …. Listen to the gospel hip-hop soundtrack for Wake …. Behind the Mask Fashion...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Variety wants to get kids with disabilities on a bike!

It’s simple. Variety wants to get kids with disabilities a bike!. Variety The Children’s Charity of St. Louis enlisted the help of Project Mobility outside the Double Tree Hotel in Westport Plaza to fit children with disabilities for adaptive, custom bikes! It was a rewarding afternoon for all involved and smiles were abound as kids with disabilities left the sidelines and got behind the wheel!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Get a free small drink at participating Scooter's Coffee locations

ST. LOUIS – Scooter’s Coffee is celebrating Thursday and Friday about their stores in the St. Louis area. One of the non-coffee drink options at Scooter’s Coffee is an Infusion. As part of the Founder’s Tour celebration in St. Louis, three local stores will have a giant Infusion inflatable cup outside – today and tomorrow only (Sept. 15-16). On these days, each Infusion inflatable cup will have a QR code that customers can scan using the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app to redeem a free small drink (while supplies last at participating locations). Scooter’s Coffee prides itself on hiring amazing people, providing amazing drinks, and they are amazingly fast. Plus, don’t leave without trying their signature drink – Caramelicious. ScootersCoffee.com.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

'The Rizzuto Show' raises over $100K for Jeff Burton's family

ST. LOUIS – The guys from 105.7 The Point’s “The Rizzuto Show” touched every seat in the Enterprise Center Thursday in honor of their cohost Jeff Burton’s passing. Following Burton’s death on Monday, August 15, “The Rizzuto Show” hosts started a fundraiser for Burton’s family. They raised $106,755. They had aimed to reach $70,000. The […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Pizza Marketplace

Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream to return to St. Louis

Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream has inked a deal to bring the brand back to St. Louis, Missouri. Travis and Heather Potts aim to open a location with the St. Louis area limits in the first quarter of 2023, according to a press release. "When we heard the St....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Missouri's Black Madonna Shrine Is a Labor of Love [PHOTOS]

In 1927, a Franciscan Missionary from Poland named Bronislaus Luszcz was sent to the foothills of the Ozarks to help build an infirmary. Called upon by John J. Glennon, Archbishop of St. Louis at the time, Luszcz and his fellow missionaries were tasked with turning an abandoned convenant into a place of care.
PACIFIC, MO
FOX2now.com

Casa Gaucho is in the house, hear about how the owners came to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – When Aldi Gutierrez came to the U.S. with her family, she was just five years old living in Texas. Now she is a successful businesswoman in St. Louis, making handmade items from her homeland. Her business is Casa Gaucho, and she calls herself the “Empanada Lady!” See what she is cooking up for Chelsea in our kitchen! Click here for more information.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

