Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses 3rd straight in 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake ForestThe LanternColumbus, OH
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Experience a new twist on Bao at Asheboro's Asian-Caribbean fusion restaurant - The Bun HutThe Planking TravelerAsheboro, NC
Free fitness options in the Triad you might not know aboutThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Related
High Point University
Class of 2022 Outcomes: Sydney Prewett Coordinates with Care
HPU graduates are leading prestigious career paths around the world at Fortune 500 companies, international service programs, public school systems, top-tier law, medical and graduate school programs, and many other esteemed organizations thanks to their journey at HPU. Here’s a glimpse of one extraordinary graduate from the Class of 2022:
High Point University
HPU History Faculty Donate Bench to High Point Museum
Pictured from top left is Dr. Shannon Lalor, instructor of history, and Dr. Joey Fink, assistant professor of history. From the bottom left is Dr. Amanda Allen, assistant professor of history, and Dr. Rick Schneid, chair and Herman and Louise Smith professor of history. HIGH POINT, N.C., Sept. 19, 2022...
High Point University
WGHP: Dr. Willie Jolley Inspires the HPU Community
Hall of Fame speaker Dr. Willie Jolley, HPU’s Personal Development Expert in Residence, shares ways to change your mindset by changing your attitude. He spoke with HPU students on Sept. 15 during two sessions on developing an attitude of excellence.
High Point University
HPU’s Stout School of Education Receives Nearly $10 Million Teacher Quality Partnership Grant
The U.S. Department of Education Grant Will Fund Master of Arts in Teaching and Master of Education for Principals Programs. HIGH POINT, N.C., Sept. 20, 2022 – High Point University’s Stout School of Education is a recipient of a nearly $10 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to fund two graduate programs for teachers and principals for the next five years. The school will receive $9,786,041, the second largest federal Teacher Quality Partnership grant awarded to 22 universities in the nation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
High Point University
HPU to Welcome 8,000 Visitors During Fall Family Weekend
High Point University Family Weekend will welcome approximately 8,000 visitors to the city of High Point on Sept. 23-25, bringing an economic boost to the community. HIGH POINT, N.C., Sept. 19, 2022 – High Point University Family Weekend will welcome approximately 8,000 visitors to the city of High Point on Sept. 23-25, bringing an economic boost to the community. The event gives both HPU students and their families time to experience everything the university and city have to offer.
Chow Downtown starts Tuesday in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Starting on Tuesday, you can catch some food and drink specials at some of the best restaurants in downtown Greensboro. Chow Downtown is a way to encourage more people to visit downtown Greensboro and support local businesses. Organizers say the event is about showcasing the variety downtown Greensboro has to offer. […]
2 NC county school systems searching for ‘nearly 1,000’ missing students
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools have launched an effort to identify and locate the “nearly 1,000” missing students that have not returned to school since the pandemic. WS/FCS is working with Teach Tech U to identify and locate the massive amount of students who have either not enrolled for the new school […]
‘We loved her deeply’: Professor at Bennett College dies
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A professor who taught at Bennett College has died. Tennille Foust died Tuesday morning, according to Bennett College. "Our hearts are very heavy. One of our beloved angels earned her heavenly wings today. Tennille Foust, professor, director, producer, chief student advocate, colleague, friend, and auntie to Bennett students. We loved her deeply and she loved us,” read a statement from Bennett College sent to WFMY News 2.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Argus
801 Knollwood Street
ARDMORE! 801 Knollwood! - Absolutely darling 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in Ardmore! Living room with decorative fireplace (not safe for fires), nice eat-in kitchen with built-in corner hutch, den, basement, 2-car garage plus attic storage. Lots of nice wood floors, some carpet and some vinyl. Includes stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Washer/dryer connections. Central air and central gas heat. No pets; no inside smoking. Tenant pays electric, gas, water, sewer and stormwater.
carolinacoastonline.com
Anastasia Rave, 33; no service
Anastasia Mary Catharine Rave, 33, of Greensboro, NC, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital. She was an accomplished musician and graduated from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. Anastasia will be remembered for her brilliance, artistry and sense of humor. She is...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Mary J. Blige in Greensboro on Saturday. Meet the ‘village’ bringing her to NC.
GREENSBORO — Royalty is in North Carolina. Mary J. Blige, the “queen of hip-hop soul,” will open her “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour on Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum. Platinum-selling, Grammy Award-winning artist Ella Mai and platinum-selling rising star Queen Naija will join her as special...
"She was like family to me", Friend remembers Bennett College professor who passed
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Bennett College community is mourning the loss of a beloved professor, who passed away Tuesday. Tennille Foust touched many people in her life, one of those people is Mark Patton. "My heart really fell into my stomach and I haven't felt that way since I...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Suitcase full of puppies found along side of North Carolina road
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Good Samaritan found a suitcase full of puppies in Guilford County last week and dropped them off with Guilford County Animal Services, according to a GCAS post on social media. When the puppies were found in the suitcase on the side of the road, the case was zipped up […]
Amazon closing, canceling, delaying fulfillment centers nationwide
A planned fulfillment center in Greensboro, North Carolina, is among dozens nationally that Amazon is either closing, canceling or delaying, CNBC reported.
wfmynews2.com
Fire rips through family-owned furniture plant in North Carolina
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple crews spent their Friday afternoon battling a massive fire that broke out at the Morgan Chair factory in Stanfield, and officials say they were facing a largely uphill fight. Tyler Huntly with the West Stanly Fire Department said the call came in around 3:40...
alamancenews.com
Avoid Court Square in Graham in middle of Sat., Mon. nights
The milling and paving of the Main Street area in Graham is now concentrated around the Historic Court House and Court Square in downtown Graham. Cars will be detoured around the area where both NC 49 and NC 87 run through the area. Tonight beginning at 10:00 p.m. until 6:00...
Missing Teens Are Found Shot to Death Along North Carolina Hiking Trail: 'The Loss Is Devastating'
Lyric Woods was a ninth grader at Cedar Ridge High School in Hillsborough, and Devin Clark was a senior at Eastern Alamance High School in Mebane Authorities in North Carolina have recovered the bodies of two teenagers who were reported missing over the weekend. Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, were found shot to death along a hiking trail in Orange County, according to a statement from the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The bodies were found Sunday afternoon by men riding ATVs in the area. "Family members reported Lyric missing Saturday afternoon to...
ourdavie.com
Public records for Week of Sept. 15, 2022
The following land transfers were filed with the Davie Register of Deeds, listed by parties involved, acreage, location and deed stamps purchased, with $2 representing $1,000. – Aaron Ransom York IV and Anita York to Torrin Colin Browne and Karah Nicole Cook, 1 tract, $356. – Kenneth A. Rothberg and...
Greensboro man wins $1 million lottery prize
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man changed his life with a lucky $10 ticket. Quinnon Brunson bought a $10 NC Education Lottery ticket and won a $1 million prize. Brunson bought his 50X The Cash ticket from the Alamance Food Mart on Alamance Church Road. He redeemed his ticket...
Comments / 0