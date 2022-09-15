The U.S. Department of Education Grant Will Fund Master of Arts in Teaching and Master of Education for Principals Programs. HIGH POINT, N.C., Sept. 20, 2022 – High Point University’s Stout School of Education is a recipient of a nearly $10 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to fund two graduate programs for teachers and principals for the next five years. The school will receive $9,786,041, the second largest federal Teacher Quality Partnership grant awarded to 22 universities in the nation.

