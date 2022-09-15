Vanessa Echols Former News Anchor, Philanthropist, Cancer Survivor to be Next Guest on The Crossman Conversation ̶ Saturday Sept. 17

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
click orlando
Vigil held at Lake Fairview to honor young rowers after lightning strike
ORLANDO, Fla. – A community is in mourning after a tragedy this week at Lake Fairview. Kim Watson was among the dozens at a vigil Saturday morning after Orlando Fire officials said a boat carrying five young rowers overturned Thursday evening after a lightning strike. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE:...
WESH
Orlando community hosts vigil for young rower found dead after boat capsized
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Members of Orlando's rowing community hosted a vigil today for the young rower who died after their boat capsized in Lake Fairview this week. Anyone that has ever been a part of any sport or similar activity knows that the athletes and families involved in that sport quickly become a very tight-knit community, and that's what it is like within the rowing community here in Orlando.
Happening Saturday: Farm Share food giveaway in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Some Orange County families will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Saturday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Orlando. Organizers said the giveaway will...
Happening Saturday: Free paper shredding event in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Wanna get shredded?. The Orlando Police Department can help you — at least in regard to your sensitive documents. OPD knows you probably have personal papers you’d rather not just toss in a trash can. So the department is hosting a shred event this...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WESH
'Put our faith in him': 4-year-old undergoes uncommon surgery to fix hole in his heart
A Central Florida couple was forced to make a critical decision about the health of their 4-year-old child. They put their trust in a specially-trained Orlando doctor to perform an uncommon surgery. AdventHealth for Children is one of the few places that can do this type of operation in the...
usf.edu
Central Florida gets ready to welcome Puerto Rican evacuees again, if necessary, as Fiona threatens
Leaders who helped Central Florida welcome evacuees after Hurricane Maria are getting ready in case they’re needed again, as Tropical Storm Fiona is expected to bring high winds and flooding to Puerto Rico this weekend. The community leaders and government officials came together in person and via Zoom Friday...
Popular NY-based Puerto Rican Restaurant To Debut in Central Florida
Mr. Alonzo tells What Now Orlando that the Orlando location will open in mid-October.
From Kevin Hart to Hogwarts: Here are 9 events happening this weekend in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Whether you want to laugh, scream or sing this weekend, Central Florida has plenty to offer. Universal Studios isn’t the only park at Universal Orlando Resort getting in on the Halloween fun. Islands of Adventure next door is bringing back sinister fun in The Wizard World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade with the nighttime show Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle and the return of Death Eaters. Both return Friday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Puerto Rican UCF grad student paving way for women in aerospace industry
ORLANDO, Fla. — A University of Central Florida graduate student from Puerto Rico is paving the way for women in the aerospace industry. “I lived in the mountains, there’s not a lot of light pollution, so you can see the sky very clear,” Perla Latorre-Suarez said. >>>...
click orlando
Treat your special someone on Wife Appreciation Day in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – National Wife Appreciation Day is celebrated annually on the third Sunday of September, and it’s aimed at giving those lucky enough to have a wife the opportunity to show their appreciation. This year, Wife Appreciation Day is closing in fast on Sept. 18, so here...
click orlando
Faith leaders speak out against Florida Gov. DeSantis after 2 airplanes of immigrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard
ORLANDO, Fla. – Faith leaders held a news conference Friday in Orlando to speak out against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after two airplanes carrying immigrants were flown to Martha’s Vineyard. The migrants, predominately Venezuelan, were taken to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts on flights organized by Florida. Members of...
tastychomps.com
Mr Wang Sports BBQ – A Late Night Chinese Pub with Grilled Meat Skewers in West Orlando
Located in West Orlando at the intersection of Kirkman Road and West Colonial Drive – in the same plaza as Golden Sparkling Supermarket and old favorite Formosan Garden / Teriyaki House (Taiwanese), Mr. Wang’s Sports BBQ may be an odd name for an establishment that does not show many sports games on their TVs – at least not on our visit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Space Coast Pride Fest returns bigger than ever
BREVARD COUNTY — There’s no better feeling than being comfortable in your skin and accepted for who you are. Brevard County is going to share some love as the public is invited to attend a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community this month. The Space Coast Pride Festival and...
Central Florida retired nurse and army veteran sees energy bill reach $5,000
DELTONA, Fla. — A retired nurse and army veteran in Deltona said her energy bill has doubled, sometimes tripled, now totaling more than $5,000. Carol Hosendove, 67, said she had someone come check out her air-conditioning unit without finding any major problems, and she hasn’t done anything different.
WESH
Officials: Body of missing student located on Orlando lake
ORLANDO, Fla. — The search for a missing middle school student in Lake Fairview came to a heartbreaking end after Orlando Fire reported the body was found at 5:15 p.m. Friday. The student was thrown overboard Thursday evening while rowing on the lake with four other middle schoolers. Another...
edibleorlando.com
Fun Food Events for Sept 17-23: Farm Finder, Oktoberfest and More
If you can’t get away for a full-on vacation, a day trip to the family-owned restaurants and markets of the coast will lighten your mood and fill your stomach. Check out the current Edible Orlando print edition for a tasty tour through Port Canaveral, Viera, Cocoa Village, Melbourne and beyond. If you already live out that way, congrats on your good taste!
Baby Alligators Hatch From Eggs in Florida Wildlife Park: VIDEO
With hatching season in full swing, baby alligators were seen making their debut in Florida Wildlife park, Gatorland Orlando. A video of the baby alligators’ hatching was sent to FOX 35. The media outlet revealed that a Gatorland spokesperson shared that most gators hatch between the middle of August and the beginning of September. A female gator typically lays between 35-40 eggs in their nests.
Moffitt cancer researcher, firefighter arrested in human trafficking sting: deputies
Hillsborough County deputies arrested three people, including a firefighter and cancer researcher, on human trafficking charges after a week-long investigation, according to a release.
WDW News Today
Universal Orlando Resort Settles Wrongful Death Lawsuit With Family of Man Who Jumped From Aventura Hotel
Universal Orlando Resort has settled a wrongful death lawsuit regarding the suicide of a 27-year-old man who fell from Universal’s Aventura Hotel in 2019, Orlando Sentinel reports. On August 12, 2019 at about 12:30 a.m., Matthew Bahna fell to his death after climbing an eight-foot wall at Bar 17...
3 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you happen to live in Florida or you simply like to travel there often, then you are in good hands because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. All of them are amazing choices for both casual meals with friends and family as well as for celebrating a special occasion so make sure to add these places to your list.
Comments / 5