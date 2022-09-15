Vanessa Echols Former News Anchor, Philanthropist, Cancer Survivor to be Next Guest on The Crossman Conversation ̶ Saturday Sept. 17

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Members of Orlando's rowing community hosted a vigil today for the young rower who died after their boat capsized in Lake Fairview this week. Anyone that has ever been a part of any sport or similar activity knows that the athletes and families involved in that sport quickly become a very tight-knit community, and that's what it is like within the rowing community here in Orlando.

