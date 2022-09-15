ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Daniela Nieves dishes on her ‘badass’ outfits on ‘Vampire Academy’

By Lindsey Kupfer
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HkZ16_0hwYu86d00

“Vampire Academy” star Daniela Nieves is living out all her fashion dreams through her “badass” character on the new teen series.

In a recent interview with Page Six Style, Nieves says she had no idea what to expect of her wardrobe for Lissa Dragomir, who is a Royal Moroi vampire next in line for the throne.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zqegd_0hwYu86d00
Daniela Nieves says the fashion in “Vampire Academy” has been a dream come true.
Jose Haro/Peacock via Getty Imag

“I thought she was just going to have princess-y outfits, [but] a lot of the outfits were super sharp suits with a blazer,” she tells us. “It was sharp and elegant and smart and it told me she is a leader, she is a badass.

“They’re setting her up to be this leader and be smarter than what people might have expected of her, which I absolutely loved.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AmF1F_0hwYu86d00
Nieves thought she would only be dressed in traditionally feminine looks on the show.
Jose Haro/Peacock

Nieves also gave a shoutout to the show’s costume designer, Sonia Grande.

“She designed these outfits from scratch and literally had someone come in with fabrics that she envisioned with them, and they collaborated with the showrunners as well to create uniforms that felt antiquated and matched this world of tradition [while] at the same time [bringing] a modern twist to the parties and [making] it fun and sexy,” she says, teasing that fashion is going to be a big part of the vampire series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vuiqi_0hwYu86d00
She tells us her costumes made her feel like a “badass.”
Jose Haro/Peacock

The former Nickelodeon star gushed that she felt like she was in “The Devil Wears Prada” when she was being fitted for her outfits, with Grande dashing off remarks like, “This isn’t right, bring the Valentino!”

“I was like, ‘I’ve never worn a Valentino dress. I’m living my dreams right now.’ It was absolutely incredible.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eLASR_0hwYu86d00
The former Nickelodeon star gave costume designer Sonia Grande a shoutout.
Jose Haro/Peacock

“Vampire Academy,” which filmed over eight months in Spain, follows best friends Lissa and Rose as they attend classes and prepare to enter royal society.

The co-creator of “Vampire Academy,” Julie Plec — who also co-created the teen hit “Vampire Diaries” — said fans of the latter should not get excited for any overlap or Easter eggs from the past.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Rob_0hwYu86d00
Nieves plays Lissa Dragomir in the new teen vampire series, which premieres on Sept. 15 on Peacock.
Getty Images

“We made this agreement early on that we wouldn’t do anything to muddy the two worlds with each other,” Plec tells Page Six Style.

“Vampire Academy” premieres Sept. 15 on Peacock.

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Watch Zendaya make history at the 2022 Emmy Awards

Zendaya made history at tonight’s Primetime Emmy Awards when she won lead actress in a drama series for her performance in Euphoria. She previously took home the same award in 2020, also for her performance as Rue in Euphoria, and duly became the first Black woman to win the Emmy for lead actress in a drama series twice.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Michelle Pfeiffer Leaves Instagram Followers In Awe With Silver Dress At The Venice Film Festival: 'Stunning And Ageless'

With the Venice Film Festival and red carpet movie premieres in full swing, Michelle Pfeiffer just reminded us that her 2017 silver dress worn to the event simply can’t be beat! The Scarface icon, 64, shared a stunning video post on September 2nd with her 2.4 million Instagram followers in honor of the festival, and thanked Michael Kors for designing her (still so) iconic ensemble.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Elle Fanning Serves Old Hollywood Glamour In Dramatic Blush-Toned Dress & Towering Platform Sandals at Emmy Awards 2022

The stars are aligning at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles tonight. Elle Fanning made her Emmy’s debut in bold fashion. The actress is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Catherine in “The Great.” Fanning stepped onto the red carpet in a strapless black sheath gown that featured a sequined pink bust and a pale blush-toned train. The look was custom made by “The Great’s” costume designer, Sharon Long and channeled Old Hollywood with its dramatic silhouette. For glam, “The Girl From Plainville” star parted her hair to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniela Nieves
Person
Julie Plec
E! News

Law & Order's Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni's Chemistry Is Off the Charts at 2022 Emmys

Watch: Will SVU's Olivia & Elliot Ever Get Together? Mariska & Christopher Say... Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni—the gift that keeps on giving!. The Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime stars appeared on the Emmys 2022 red carpet (See all the red carpet looks here and find out all the Emmys winners here.), taking place live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif., Sept. 12. The pair stopped to speak with Live From E! co-host Loni Love, who couldn't help but ask the question on all our minds: "Are we ever going to see Olivia [Benson] and Elliot [Stabler] get together? Come on. Give me the tea."
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Hilary Duff Reveals Which of Her Kids Will "Definitely" Follow in Her Footsteps

Watch: Hilary Duff Talks Stripping Down for Women's Health Cover. Hilary Duff has one talented toddler. The How I Met You Father star's 3-year-old daughter Banks Bair not only shares her looks but also her love of performing. Chatting about her kids—including son Luca Comrie, 10, and 17-month-old daughter Mae Bair—exclusively on E! News' Daily Pop, the actress revealed why she thinks Banks will "definitely" join the entertainment industry in the future.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Fox News

'Dancing with the Stars' pro Lindsay Arnold announces she's leaving the show: 'We exhausted every option'

Another one bites the bust. "Dancing with the Stars" pro Lindsay Arnold Cusick is hanging up her dancing shoes and heading back to Utah - at least for the time being. Cusick, who has appeared on the show for 10 seasons and won the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on the 25th season of the show, explained in an Instagram post why she had to make "one of the hardest decisions."
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vampire Academy#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Vampire Diaries
WWD

Kerry Washington Dazzles in 3D Floral Elie Saab Couture Gown at Emmy Awards

Kerry Washington made an elegant arrival on the 74th annual Emmy Awards red carpet in Los Angeles on Monday. The actress is nominated for the award ceremony’s Outstanding Variety Special (Live) Category as Executive Producer of “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes.” Washington chose a white Elie Saab gown from the brand’s spring 2022 couture collection. It featured a sarong-like hemline, ruched gathering across the bodice, floral appliqué at the shoulder and hip, and a train. More from WWDEmmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Best DressedEmmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: All the LooksToronto...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Kaley Cuoco Is Double the Trouble in a Leather on Leather Outfit and Rugged Combat Boots Behind The Scenes For ‘Role Play’ Movie

Kaley Cuoco has fans seeing double once again on set for the movie “Role Play.” The actress posted a behind-the-scenes photo of her standing beside her stunt double Monette Moio, both parties wearing identical outfits down to their shoes. “The Flight Attendant” star and her on-set “twin” wore fitted black leather pants with a shiny finish, which the star paired with a risky plunging black leather bra top held up with thin spaghetti straps. The Yes, Norman Productions founder wore her long blond locks down and in a drastic side part along with Moio. The grungy ensemble was paired perfectly with chunky...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Olivia Wilde Slays Daisy Dukes, Cowboy Boots On LA Outing Amid ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Drama

Olivia Wilde stepped out into the Los Angeles heat wave on Thursday, September 8, slaying in ultra-short Daisy Dukes and a pair of black cowboy boots! In photos, which you can SEE HERE, the Tron: Legacy star, 38, paired the look with a basic white tee and a black NYU baseball cap. She carried two bags, (one a brown suede Gucci crossbody) and accessorized with a classic pair of aviator sunglasses. Olivia definitely appeared to be on the go, as her hair was still wet while she stepped into the driver’s side of a black vehicle.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Ben Stiller & Gorgeous Daughter Ella, 20, Walk Red Carpet Together At 2022 Emmy Awards

Ben Stiller has a special date for the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards: his daughter, Ella! The 56-year-old actor looked dapper in a classic black and white tuxedo completed with a bowtie for the Sept. 12 event, while Ella, 20, dressed to the nines in a floor-length black gown that featured spaghetti straps, a V-neck, and a super high slit on her left leg. His daughter came to support Ben at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles as he awaits to see who wins the category for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, as he’s nominated for his Apple TV+ show Severance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Selena Gomez Shimmers In a Beaded Celine Gown & Hidden Heels at Emmy Awards 2022

Selena Gomez skipped the carpet dressed in white at the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles tonight. The 30-year-old arrived after the red carpet was over and took to the stage with her fellow “Only Murders in the Building” cast members Martin Short and Steve Martin. Gomez was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series thanks to her role in the starry Hulu murder-mystery comedy. The former Disney Channel star kept it simple, dressed elegantly in a Celine sleeveless floor-length gown embellished with beads and fitted with a high halter style neckline. The classic straight up and down silhouette...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Alexandra Daddario Takes a Sartorial Spin in Beaded Dior Couture Dress at Emmy Awards 2022

Alexandra Daddario attended the Emmy Awards on Monday in Los Angeles and chose a look from Dior. The actress posed on the red carpet in an asymmetric pearl-embellished gown embroidered with rhinestone tassels from the brand’s spring 2022 couture collection, the theme of which was embroidery. More from WWDEmmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Best DressedEmmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: All the LooksToronto International Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals The semi-sheer dress was accessorized with a pair of diamond earrings in the shape of leaves and white sandals. Showing off its delicate construction, Daddario playfully took a spin and the pleated skirt...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

Melanie Lynskey and Husband Jason Ritter Have an Emmys Date Night

Melanie Lynskey and husband Jason Ritter had a parents' night out! The couple arrived on the carpet at the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards for a glammed-up date night. The Yellowjackets star dazzled in a light green, tulle Christian Siriano gown and completed her look with a silver clutch, while Ritter looked dapper in a black tuxedo and bowtie.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Leonardo DiCaprio keeps a low profile in NYC after night out with Gigi Hadid

Leonardo DiCaprio rocked his usual baseball hat while keeping a low profile on Wednesday following his night out with girlfriend Gigi Hadid over the weekend. The “Revenant” star, 47, took a spin around New York City in a white collared shirt, black shorts and a gray baseball hat. He concealed the bottom half of his face with a gray mask during the weekday escape with friends.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
E! News

Jason Sudeikis Shouts Out His Kids With Ex Olivia Wilde During Emmys 2022 Speech

Jason Sudeikis had family on his mind during the 2022 Emmys. Taking the stage to celebrate winning the Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series on Sept. 12, the Ted Lasso star gave a heartwarming shoutout to son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 5, who he shares with ex Olivia Wilde. "Thank you again so much," said Sudeikis, who had won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series earlier on in the evening. "Otis, Daisy: I love you very much."
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

143K+
Followers
16K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy