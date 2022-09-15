ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who is Lanisha Cole? Meet mother of Nick Cannon’s ninth baby

By Riley Cardoza
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TycJd_0hwYu5SS00

Nick Cannon surprised his fans by announcing in September 2022 that he and Lanisha Cole welcomed their first baby together — his ninth .

The duo named their daughter Onyx. In the infant’s Instagram debut , the “Wild ‘N Out” host asked his followers not to criticize Cole.

“I pray and ask others to please project all criticism and cynicism towards ME and not the loving and precious Mothers of my children,” wrote Cannon, who previously welcomed children with Mariah Carey, Brittany Bell , Abby De La Rosa , Alyssa Scott and Bre Tiesi .

So who is the “guileless, peaceful and nonconfrontational” woman helping the actor expand his big brood ? Here’s everything you need to know about Cole.

She models on multiple TV shows

Cole worked as a “Deal or No Deal” briefcase model from 2006 to 2008. During that time, she also modeled on “The Price Is Right” for eight seasons of the game show.

One year after exiting the franchise in 2010, Cole claimed that she was sexually harassed by producers Adam Sandler and Michael G. Richards while partially nude in a dressing room.

She settled the case in 2013.

She is a music video maven
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HXNTL_0hwYu5SS00
The model is known for many music video appearances.
misslanishacole/Instagram

Cole may be best known for starring in Pharrell’s “Frontin'” music video in 2003, but she has many more roles under her belt.

The model has also appeared in videos by The Roots , Trey Songz and more artists over the years.

She works as an actress
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MpVnT_0hwYu5SS00
Cole has acted in the past.
misslanishacole/Instagram

Cole had acting roles in “Soul Plane” and “A Beautiful Soul” in 2004 and 2012, respectively.

The actress also joined the cast of “Fact or Faked: Paranormal Files” in 2011.

She has a passion for art
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VKmIa_0hwYu5SS00
Cole works as a gallerist.
misslanishacole/Instagram

In January 2011, Cole opened an art gallery in Santa Monica, Calif.

She has also owned a photography studio in Los Angeles’ art district since 2013.

She didn’t hide her pregnancy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XdWXb_0hwYu5SS00
She has a passion for photography.
misslanishacole/Instagram

Cole began documenting her pregnancy via Instagram in May 2022, sharing her first bump picture at a beach.

In addition to showing her budding belly’s progress, Cole described her symptoms in a July 2022 post .

“7 months in and staying busy 🙏🏾,” she wrote. “Luckily I feel great and have energy most days.. but when I’m tired I’m TIREDDDDDD.”

However, she did not reveal that Cannon was the father until after Onyx arrived.

