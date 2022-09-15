Read full article on original website
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Blueprint Brokers Sale of 79-Unit Azpira Place of Breton in Kentwood, Michigan
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of Azpira Place of Breton, a seniors housing community in the Grand Rapids suburb of Kentwood. The community was built in 2001 and features 67 assisted living and 12 memory care units. The seller acquired the property...
Say Goodbye To This West Michigan Bed Bath & Beyond That’s Closing Its Doors For Good
Every time I think of the housing goods chain Bed Bath & Beyond, I always think of the mid-2000's Family Guy Skit about Peter Griffin going to find what exactly is in the "Beyond" of Bed Bath & Beyond. While, you and I may have never found what is for...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Cannabis franchise coming to Middleville
The Grand Rapids cannabis industry continues to expand and diversify. The Botanical Co. Middleville will open in October, the company said on Sept. 15. The Botanical Co. is a Lansing-based marijuana franchise with the Middleville location being led by Jarred Biggs, Dennis Weiss and Kirk Weiss. The 33-year-old Biggs, who...
9&10 News
Wine, Warmth and a Woman at J-Dub’s Wine Shop and Restaurant in Grand Haven, Michigan
Chris Weavers just knew that her passion was wine, and a random real-estate vacancy lead her to monopolize on the opportunity. Proprietor of J-Dub’s Marketing and Wine Shop and J-W Restaurant in downtown Grand Haven, Michigan, Weavers joined Sid Simone and Madison Schlegel to talk about the strategic steps she completed to launch and sustain her market and wine shop.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
ArtPrize 2022: What to get excited for this year
ArtPrize 2022 runs through Oct. 2 with 18 days of art and tourism featuring a worldwide range of artists, new art styles and interactive opportunities for visitors and an all-new voting system. ArtPrize, popularly known as the world’s largest art competition, brings together artworks hosted at local businesses and organizations,...
MLive.com
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Muskegon’s The Us Cafe serves up ‘some of the tastiest comfort food’
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI - From sausage breakfast croissants to catfish and smothered potatoes, The Us Cafe provides a space where the community can gather and enjoy comfort cooking and a fresh pouring of roasted coffee. Owner Kaja Thornton-Hunter opened The Us Cafe, previously known as The Business Cafe at Barney...
Chow Down: Who Has The Best Cheeseburger In Grand Rapids?
There is arguably no more American food than the Cheeseburger. But, It's hard to say exactly where in the US the first Burger was served. According to SpruceEats, several food historians credit teenaged Lionel Sternberger, who in 1924 decided to slap a slice of American cheese onto a cooking hamburger at his father's Pasadena, California, sandwich shop, the Rite Spot.
New plans show development of a 10-story building in Grand Rapids
Developers want to add 318 studio, 86 one-bedroom, and 17 two-bedroom apartments to the building that's planned to sit near Division Avenue and Wealthy Street.
Dangerous beach conditions at Lake Michigan Sunday
A beach hazards statement and small craft advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, and Ottawa counties through Sunday evening.
New movie celebrates work of Grand Rapids gospel singer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There’s a new movie celebrating the work of Grand Rapids native, Marvin Sapp. 13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke with the globally recognized pastor and gospel singer about the message of resilience he’s hoping you’ll gain from the new film. “Born and bred,...
German-style beer bar and outdoor eatery prepares to open in Portage
PORTAGE, MI -- The Kalamazoo area is known for its wide variety of beer, and a new outdoor biergarten aims to add several new imported tastes to the mix. Steinspark, 2603 E. Milham Ave. in Portage, is scheduled to open Friday, Sept. 16. “I’ve always wanted to do something like...
fox40jackson.com
Michigan grocery chain’s food donation breaks world record
A grocery store chain based in Michigan broke a huge world record, all while supporting a good cause. A group of 24 interns at SpartanNash built the world’s largest word made of packaged food in July of this year, using 5,791 items, according to a Wednesday announcement from Guinness World Records (GWR).
Walkers irked by barbed wire on trail north of Grand Rapids park
A man walking his dog was shocked Wednesday when the dog ran into a makeshift barbed wire fence while the two explored trails just north of Richmond Park in Grand Rapids.
Your guide to ArtPrize 2022 in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids welcomes more than 750 artists from around the world, along with hundreds of thousands of visitors, during ArtPrize 2022.
Kalamazoo: Get Ready For Wedel’s Annual Petting Zoo Event
One of the most incredible experiences for both parents and child/children is taking a trip to the zoo. Parents don't always enjoy the zoo as it can be scary, tons of kids are running around, there are animals all over the place, and adults that you don't know walking around. On the other side of that, is the joy, excitement, and laughs that are shared make it all worth it.
QPR: How to recognize that someone needs help
A West Michigan counseling organization is working to teach people to 'question, persuade and refer' those who may be struggling with mental health.
927thevan.com
Two Hurt in Wild Lake Michigan Drive Motoring Situation
TALLMADGE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 16, 2022) – Two persons were hurt in a wild motoring situation between Allendale and Standale on Friday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Chris Koster, Central Dispatch were getting calls around 4:30 PM of a vehicle driving “erratically” on Lake Michigan Drive between 24th and 14th avenues. The white Honda Pilot was initially heading westbound and then turned east, going the wrong way.
Community members meet city manager candidates while cruising Muskegon Lake
MUSKEGON, MI -- Aboard a boat, the candidates to be Muskegon’s next city manager got a unique look at the community. It also provided community members with a unique way to meet the people vying to lead the city. The six city manager candidates, Muskegon community leaders and residents...
Then & Now: What The Inside Of Southwestern Junior High School in Battle Creek Looks Like
It's fun to take a trip down memory lane, especially where your old stomping grounds may have been. Chances are, the thousands of students that went through Southwestern Junior High in Battle Creek have mostly fond memories of their time there. These days, though, those memories seem to be the...
