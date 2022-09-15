ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 4

Related
nowhabersham.com

Medicaid expansion debate revived as Kemp tosses Grady $130M lifeline

The governor has directed $130 million in federal aid toward expanding Atlanta’s Grady Hospital as it scrambles to absorb more patients once Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center shuts its doors on Nov. 1. Wellstar’s stunning announcement last month that it would close the Atlanta campus, which is a Level 1...
ATLANTA, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Countries Georgia exports the most goods to

Stacker compiled a list of the countries Georgia exports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Georgia approved for electric vehicle network funding

ATLANTA — Editors note: The video above is about how a GDOT partnership could build electric vehicle chargers. Georgia was one of 34 states approved funding by the Biden Administration on Wednesday to build more electric charging stations along the highway. “This first group of 35 plans from States,...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Society
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
The Georgia Sun

What is Georgia’s wealthiest school district?

Disparities in school spending have been a point of contention in the American public education system for decades. Because public schools typically receive the bulk of their funding from local sources such as property taxes, wealthy districts are often better funded than poorer ones. While studies have shown that higher...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infant Mortality Rates#Women Of Color#Racism#Medicaid#Mi
CBS 46

Breaches of voting machine data raise worries for midterms

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) - The revelation earlier this week that federal prosecutors are involved in investigations of suspected voting system breaches across the U.S. is fueling questions about the security of voting machines just two months before the midterm elections. Security breaches at election offices in Colorado, Georgia and Michigan...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Key details for local residents about COVID shots, new boosters

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The Georgia Department of Public health is promising better protection when it comes to COVID-19, in the form of the just-released booster formulated against newer as well as older forms of coronavirus. “Not only does it have the vaccine for the original version of the virus, but...
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Science
Calcasieu Parish News

Two From Georgia Plead Guilty in Federal Court in Louisiana in Connection with Using Counterfeit Passports to Steal Money

Two From Georgia Plead Guilty in Federal Court in Louisiana in Connection with Using Counterfeit Passports to Steal Money. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 15, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Danielle Dorsett, age 54, and her brother, Byron J. Laforest, age 50, both residents of Atlanta, Georgia, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Carl J. Barbier to conspiracy to use false or counterfeit passports. Judge Barbier scheduled their sentencing for January 5, 2023.
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

Georgia's Dugdown Corridor: A 'national model' for conservation

Last year, a group of scientists and volunteers splashed up a creek in Paulding County to look for endangered fish. It didn’t take long to find them. With two people holding a net upright underwater and others shuffling downstream to shoo fish into it, the team hauled up a handful of Etowah darters the first time they tried.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
55K+
Followers
11K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy