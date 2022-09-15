Author, Leadership Coach and Speaker Kyle McDowell Launches ‘Begin with WE: 10 Principles for Building and Sustaining a Culture of Excellence’

Read full article on original website
Rich men like Jeff Bezos to Sergey Brin leave their wealth in the hands of women, whose investment strategies fit the bill of long-term thinking family offices.
Behind the fortunes of wealthy folks like Google cofounder Sergey Brin, or the Hyatt hotel heirs JB and Tony Pritzker, are some of the most qualified women in banking and finance. Brin's family office, Bayshore Global, named 35-year-old Goldman Sachs alum Marie Young as chief investment officer in January. Mousse...
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
Patagonia Chair: ‘We are turning capitalism on its head by making the Earth our only shareholder’
For 50 years there has been an impassioned debate about the appropriate aims and responsibilities of companies. Some side with Milton Friedman’s influential viewpoint, asserting that the only responsibility of business is to generate profits for shareholders. Others believe companies have broader responsibilities to society and the environment. Lately, even state legislatures have weighed in, proposing to ban financial managers who take ESG criteria into account. But while the battle of words continues, investors, customers, employees, and the public have moved forward. The question now is not whether but how far the pendulum has shifted towards responsibility and purpose. Surveys show that most investors believe ESG goals should trump short-term profit, and more than ever, employees and consumers are choosing companies based on what they stand for.
Asian American women fall off by 80% at corporate leadership levels, a new report says
The model minority stereotype may depict Asian Americans as uniformly successful, but a new report exposes how the racial group continues to struggle with advancement in the workplace, particularly Asian American women. New analysis released by the management consulting company McKinsey found that while Asian Americans are heavily represented in...
Many entrepreneurs are focusing on employee retention during the economic downturn. Here are 4 reasons employees stay beyond the salary.
Many entrepreneurs are focusing on employee retention during the economic downturn. Here are 4 reasons employees stay, beyond the salary.
A Number of Brands That Served the Black Community in the 1900s Are Being Resurrected by Black Women Entrepreneurs
A number of brands that served the Black community during the 1900s are being resurrected by Black women entrepreneurs who are continuing their legacies. The New York Times reports brands including Fashion Fair and MADAM by Madam C.J. Walker have been rebooted and their packaging and marketing have been updated. However, the goal of the brands, which was to generate wealth within the Black community hasn’t changed.
Finance is (finally) embracing IT
Leaders explain why CFO-CIO alignment is essential for the future of finance. As the future of finance involves technology, the need for finance-IT alignment continues to be in the spotlight. “I think for far too long, if you start talking about finance and technology to finance people, they will shut...
Kevin O’Leary on his best ‘Shark Tank’ investments ever: ‘75% of my returns have come from companies run by women’
Over 13 years of making deals on ABC's "Shark Tank," Kevin O'Leary says he's noticed a common thread among the companies that have brought him the best investment returns. They're mostly owned or run by women. "This is real data: 75% of my returns have come from companies run by...
The contribution of Data Analytics
Data analytics can help organizations do everything from tailoring a marketing pitch for a single customer, to identifying and mitigating risks for their businesses. Data analytics ranges from processing simple routine tasks to complex behavioral analysis and predictive modeling. Simplifying Organizational Sales and Marketing Strategies Organizations use data analytics to understand customer trends and target their marketing strategies to specific audiences.
How the Women on Boards Project is shaping early-stage consumer companies
The nonprofit was founded to promote and increase the number of executive women serving on the boards of early-stage consumer companies. A nonprofit linking executive women with startup firms in need of new board members has announced its latest appointment. Megha Tolia, CEO and president of Shondaland, is now a new member of the board of directors for The Good Patch, a wearable wellness brand. Tolia’s appointment was made possible through a group called the Women on Boards Project.
What to Look for When Hiring a CISO for a Growing Startup
A CISO is a critical position in any startup, but selecting the right CISO can be a difficult process. Here are some of the qualities that make a good CISO and some tips on how to select one for your startup.
Announcing the stellar VC judges for the TC Disrupt Startup Battlefield Finals
The Startup Battlefield is an incredibly unique experience for all involved. Not only do companies pitch their businesses (Y Combinator style), but they also demo their wares live onstage. It’s where legends are made. Plus, we recruit some of the top VCs in the world to prod and poke at these startups in the very best way.
Team Up With Your Frenemies to Stay Agile
It’s a complex time for the media industry. Economic uncertainty and ongoing debates on topics such as measurement, currency and fragmentation are shaking up how things need to be done. The ad-tech industry exists to solve these complexities, but with the walled garden triopoly of Google, Amazon and Meta...
Home / Work Podcast: Reshaping the Modern Power Couple with Carla and Tariq Hassan
Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in. The world is filled with marketing podcasts where CMOs talk about marketing, but the new generation of leaders is...
JOBS・
The next big social movement and other takeaways from our regular meeting
Congrats to Elizabeth Ralph, our fearless leader here at Women Rule, for being named editor of POLITICO Magazine this week! She’s our second woman editor–after founding editor Susan B. Glasser–and I’m so excited to see what she does with the place. Thanks to Maya Parthasarathy for your help finding and curating these interesting articles below!
Never mind Bored Apes. NFTs will revolutionize customer engagement
Innovative uses of NFTs to reward and connect with customers are emerging in retail, consumer goods, media and entertainment, and travel—with widespread adoption soon to come.
