‘Stuff like that is not going to help my rehab go any faster’: Harrison Bader fires back at Yankees fans complaints of Jordan Montgomery trade

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Aaron Judge would have MVP stolen again if Shohei Ohtani wins award
Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. says if Shohei Ohtani wins the American League MVP award over Aaron Judge, “it would be another steal.”
Keith McPherson is done with Aaron Hicks, Josh Donaldson
On the latest episode of the BXB podcast, Keith McPherson is joined by C-Mac, filling in for Sweeny Murti and discussing the lack of production from Aaron Hicks and Josh Donaldson.
Yankees: 3 reasons why New York will win 2022 World Series
The New York Yankees have not won a World Series crown since 2009. Their rosters have been one of the most talented over the last several years, but they have failed to translate it to consistent wins in the postseason. This time around though, it could be a different story.
Pujols hits No. 698, and the lies Cardinals fans tell themselves
No, the lie I’m referring to is not the one Max Kellerman spouted to win a fake debate on ESPN. I’m talking about the one St. Louis supporters wholeheartedly believe: If Pujols doesn’t leave the shadow of the Arch, the second half of his career plays out better.
Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight
On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
BT takes his turn to play Yankees GM: Stanton, Hicks, Donaldson, gone
Brandon Tierney played Yankees GM on Friday, and says he will be trading two Bombers with big contracts in Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson.
Mets star wants return of ousted former manager after Astros cheating scandal
The relationship between Carlos Beltran and the New York Mets has been quite the roller coaster since day one. Despite being one of the greatest players to ever wear a Mets uniform, his most famous moment from his playing days in Queens — and perhaps his entire career — is when he struck out looking to lose Game 7 of the NLCS, sending the St. Louis Cardinals to the World Series.
Gio: Nestor Cortes should be Yankees game one starter, only won't because of Gerrit Cole's contract
Gio says the Yankees clear favorite to be their game one starter in the playoffs should be Nestor Cortes, but it will be Gerrit Cole because of his contract.
MLB Odds: Phillies vs. Braves prediction, odds and pick – 9/17/2022
The Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves meet for the second time in as many days in a matchup that pits two of the better teams in the National League. Join us for our MLB odds series, where our Phillies-Braves prediction and pick will be revealed. The Phillies were in...
Yankees’ Harrison Bader has perfect response to Jordan Montgomery drama
Brian Cashman shipping Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals seconds before the 2022 trade deadline expired, weakening a Yankees rotation that needed strengthening, sent shockwaves through the team’s clubhouse and fan base. But don’t tell that to the trade’s return. He’s just here to compete.
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Touches on Clayton Kershaw’s Future in LA
As the clubhouse celebration died down on Tuesday night, Dodger insider David Vassegh caught up with president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman, the architect of the best team in baseball. Vassegh asked Friedman about Clayton Kershaw, who threw seven shutout innings in the clinching game and has a 2.44 ERA...
Aaron Judge proves betting on himself was the right move
Major League Baseball’s most muscular salaries continue to gather velocity quicker than a searing fastball, yet no player has ever earned $100 million per year because, well, of course they haven’t. We are a ways away from any MLB player inking a contract that actually pays $100 million...
MLB world reacts to death of four-time All-Star
The Major League Baseball world lost one of its all-time great players on Friday as longtime New York Mets star catcher John Stearns has passed away at the age of 71. MLB insider and columnist Jon Heyman of the New York Post announced the news of Stearns’ death on Twitter on Monday morning.
Red Sox call of Gleyber Torres little-league HR is depressingly hilarious
Entering a two-game set at Fenway Park this week, all we asked was for the Yankees to play like the first-half Yankees, and for the Red Sox to play like the 2022 Red Sox and not the 2018 vintage. As all of you know, you can toss out the records...
Albert Pujols steps closer to 700 with another clutch home run for Cardinals (Video)
Albert Pujols blasted career home run No. 698 at the perfect moment for the Cardinals proving his chase for 700 is as much about the team as the individual. Albert Pujols is just two home runs from joining the elite 700 club. On Friday night, he came through with No....
Yankees manager Aaron Boone’s bold take on Aaron Judge’s MVP candidacy over Angels star Shohei Ohtani
One of the main storylines heading into the final weeks of the MLB regular season centers on the 2022 American League MVP Award race between Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani and New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge. As of late, the two superstars have continued to bolster their respective resumes for the honor. […] The post Yankees manager Aaron Boone’s bold take on Aaron Judge’s MVP candidacy over Angels star Shohei Ohtani appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Red Sox could not stop making errors on a wild Yankees’ little league homer
Whenever the Red Sox and Yankees (-1.5) get together, you know something wild might happen. With New York trying to solidify itself as AL East champion during the stretch run of the season, Wednesday night’s matchup at Fenway Walk held even more weight in this rivalry. And boy, did...
Javier Baez notches 25-25 season for Tigers, but it’s not what you think
The Detroit Tigers made a big splash in the 2022 offseason when they signed Javier Baez to a sweet new deal. After a modestly successful 2021 campaign, the team hoped that Baez would be the key to unlocking their full potential. However, with less than a month left on the season, Detroit finds itself outside […] The post Javier Baez notches 25-25 season for Tigers, but it’s not what you think appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB world reacts to Albert Pujols’ home run, Ryan Helsley’s immaculate inning
The St. Louis Cardinals had a historic night in their 6-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Albert Pujols is turning back the clock as the 42-year-old is in a race to become the fourth player to reach 700 home runs before he wraps up his 22-year MLB career. In the sixth inning, Pujols belted his 698th homer to tie the game. This came two days after Pujols became the third player to hit for 2,200 RBI, with the other two being Hank Aaron (2,297) and Babe Ruth (2,213).
Prominent Mets players would love Carlos Beltran to return to team
Francisco Lindor and Edwin Diaz say they would both love to have Carlos Beltran back with the New York Mets in a coaching or front office role.
