Music

NME

Watch 10-year-old ‘America’s Got Talent’ contestant perform Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon’s ‘Bad Habits’

A 10-year-old contestant on America’s Got Talent has covered Ed Sheeran‘s reworked, Bring Me The Horizon-assisted version of his song ‘Bad Habits’. Sheeran first released ‘Bad Habits’ as a solo song in June 2021, forming the lead single for his fifth studio album ‘=’. In February of this year, however, the singer teamed up with Bring Me The Horizon for a reimagined version of the track, which the pair debuted as the opening acts at this year’s BRIT Awards.
Rolling Stone

Noah Cyrus Finds Her Own Voice

Noah Cyrus opens her debut full-length with a stark lyric: “When I turned 20, I was overcome/With the thought that I might not turn 21,” she murmurs over fingerpicked guitars and whispers of feedback. It’s a grab-you-by-the-throat introduction that is a fitting opening for The Hardest Part, a compact yet emotionally resonant collection of Laurel Canyon-recalling pop from the youngest member of the Cyrus clan. Channeling Cyrus’ recent travails, which include the death of her grandmother, her parents’ romantic problems, and her own addiction to and recovery from Xanax, The Hardest Part is unflinching yet tender. That opener, “Noah (Stand Still),”...
Rolling Stone

Noah Cyrus Grapples with Her Desires in Lockdown on ‘I Just Want a Lover’ as New Album Drops

Noah Cyrus just wants a love that’s real. Is that too much to ask for? On Friday, as she celebrated the release of her LP The Hardest Part, Cyrus dropped the introspective, metaphoric video for her single “I Just Want a Lover.” “In the united hate of America/The hearts are just as broken as the nation,” she sings to open the track. “Where all they do is tear each other down/Trapped inside this permanent staycation.” The Actual Objects-directed video captures Cyrus in several blurried scenes — a bright purple entryway, a completely darkened room, and as she stands in front of...
NME

Soilwork’s David Andersson dies aged 47

David Andersson, the guitarist of Swedish metal band Soilwork, has died aged 47, the band have confirmed. According to a statement from the band “alcohol and mental illness” caused his death. “We are deeply saddened today, as we bring the terrible news of David Andersson’s passing,” wrote Soilwork....
NME

Lorde’s sister Indy Yelich releases debut single ‘Threads’

Indy Yelich, the little sister of Lorde, has released their debut single – check out ‘Threads’ below. After teasing the track yesterday (September 14), Indy has now shared the full, slow-burning electro-pop track. According to a press release, it’s inspired by the likes of Bon Iver, Kacey...
NME

Father John Misty covers Stevie Wonder for new live EP

Father John Misty has covered Stevie Wonder‘s ‘I Believe (When I Fall in Love It Will Be Forever)’ as part of a new live EP. ‘Live At Electric Lady’ was recorded at the iconic Electric Lady Studios in Greenwich Village, New York City back in May. Comprising six tracks, the special collection contains live versions of five songs from FJM’s latest album ‘Chloë And The Next 20th Century’.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NME

Ozzy Osbourne says he wants to keep touring amid health struggles: “It’s where I belong”

Ozzy Osbourne has opened up about his determination to keep touring, despite being held back by a litany of health complications in recent years. Osbourne recently gave his first live performance in over three years during a surprise appearance at the closing ceremony for this year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Following his performance – which he delivered with the assistance of a back brace – Osbourne has said in a new interview with People that he’s felt a newfound eagerness to return to the touring lifestyle.
NME

Listen to Carly Rae Jepsen’s soaring new song ‘Talking To Yourself’

Carly Rae Jepsen has shared a new preview of her upcoming album ‘The Loneliest Time’ – listen to ‘Talking To Yourself’ below. The new album, which follows 2019’s ‘Dedicated’, is set to arrive on October 21 via 604/Schoolboy/Interscope and features a range of collaborators including Rostam Batmanglij, Bullion, Captain Cuts, John Hill, Kyle Shearer and Alex Hope.
NME

‘Moonage Daydream’ review: freak out in the glow of a true artistic original

The most telling moment in Brett Morgen’s new David Bowie doc comes about half-way through. Pale-faced and sporting a tan fedora, Starman is asked a very boring question by an interviewer as they drive through the Californian desert. Instead of answering, he giggles, and announces “there’s a fly in my milk!” A few seconds pass before the smile fades. “He’s a foreign body… which is kind of how I feel.”
NME

BLACKPINK drop fierce music video for lead single ‘Shut Down’

BLACKPINK have released the music video for ‘Shut Down’, the lead single from their newly released sophomore album ‘Born Pink’. The fierce new visual, set in between a sleek white garage and a city after hours, sees BLACKPINK confidently recounting their successes as a musical act. “It’s not a comeback since we’ve never left / Heads turning, careful you’ll strain your neck / Pink ice drip drip drip freeze ‘em on sight,” Jennie declares in the opening verse for the track.
Daily Mail

Kate Beckinsale stuns in elegant pink dress contrasted with shiny black leather gloves at premiere of Prisoner's Daughter during TIFF

Kate Beckinsale attended the premiere of Prisoner's Daughter, which took place during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival on Wednesday. The 49-year-old performer made quite the impression at the event while rocking a seriously eye-catching outfit as she posed for several pictures on the event's red carpet. The actress was...
thebrag.com

Ozzy Osbourne and Taylor Hawkins recorded several unreleased tracks together

It turns out Ozzy Osbourne recorded additional unreleased tracks with late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, according to Andrew Watt. In a new Rolling Stone feature, the producer revealed the pair had made several tracks that never made it onto Ozzy’s new album Patient Number 9. Hawkins was credited for drums and co-writing on three album tracks – ‘Parasite’, ‘Mr. Darkness’, and ‘God Only Knows’ – and the remaining tracks were due to be held back for a future project.
