NME
Watch 10-year-old ‘America’s Got Talent’ contestant perform Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon’s ‘Bad Habits’
A 10-year-old contestant on America’s Got Talent has covered Ed Sheeran‘s reworked, Bring Me The Horizon-assisted version of his song ‘Bad Habits’. Sheeran first released ‘Bad Habits’ as a solo song in June 2021, forming the lead single for his fifth studio album ‘=’. In February of this year, however, the singer teamed up with Bring Me The Horizon for a reimagined version of the track, which the pair debuted as the opening acts at this year’s BRIT Awards.
NME
NIKI releases surprise cover of Phil Collins’ ‘You’ll Be In My Heart’
Indonesian singer-songwriter NIKI has released two new tracks for ‘Spotify Singles’, namely an acoustic version of ‘Nicole’ cut ‘Before’ alongside a cover of Phil Collins’ 1999 smash ‘You’ll Be In My Heart’. Today (14 September), the 88rising star announced the...
Noah Cyrus Finds Her Own Voice
Noah Cyrus opens her debut full-length with a stark lyric: “When I turned 20, I was overcome/With the thought that I might not turn 21,” she murmurs over fingerpicked guitars and whispers of feedback. It’s a grab-you-by-the-throat introduction that is a fitting opening for The Hardest Part, a compact yet emotionally resonant collection of Laurel Canyon-recalling pop from the youngest member of the Cyrus clan. Channeling Cyrus’ recent travails, which include the death of her grandmother, her parents’ romantic problems, and her own addiction to and recovery from Xanax, The Hardest Part is unflinching yet tender. That opener, “Noah (Stand Still),”...
Noah Cyrus Grapples with Her Desires in Lockdown on ‘I Just Want a Lover’ as New Album Drops
Noah Cyrus just wants a love that’s real. Is that too much to ask for? On Friday, as she celebrated the release of her LP The Hardest Part, Cyrus dropped the introspective, metaphoric video for her single “I Just Want a Lover.” “In the united hate of America/The hearts are just as broken as the nation,” she sings to open the track. “Where all they do is tear each other down/Trapped inside this permanent staycation.” The Actual Objects-directed video captures Cyrus in several blurried scenes — a bright purple entryway, a completely darkened room, and as she stands in front of...
A Former 'Karate Kid' Star Made a Surprise Appearance in 'Cobra Kai' Season 5
A friendly face from the original Karate Kid franchise made a surprise appearance in Cobra Kai Season 5. Jessica Andrews (Robyn Lively) first appeared in Karate Kid III. Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) met Jessica in the third Karate Kid film when she was working at a pottery store in Los Angeles. The pair became fast friends — Jessica always had Daniel's back.
NME
Zendaya’s mum had to name drop daughter to get past Emmys security
Zendaya’s mother has said she had to “name drop” her own daughter to get past Emmys security. After the Euphoria star won her second Emmy on Monday night (September 12) for her lead role as Rue in the HBO series, her mother Claire Stoermer tried to celebrate with her daughter.
NME
Taylor Swift confirms that Jack Antonoff worked on new album ‘Midnights’
Taylor Swift has confirmed that Jack Antonoff worked on her upcoming new album, ‘Midnights’. The singer’s 10th studio album is set to land on October 21, and was announced during a surprise appearance from the singer at the MTV VMAs last month. Thus far, no collaborators or...
NME
Soilwork’s David Andersson dies aged 47
David Andersson, the guitarist of Swedish metal band Soilwork, has died aged 47, the band have confirmed. According to a statement from the band “alcohol and mental illness” caused his death. “We are deeply saddened today, as we bring the terrible news of David Andersson’s passing,” wrote Soilwork....
NME
Lorde’s sister Indy Yelich releases debut single ‘Threads’
Indy Yelich, the little sister of Lorde, has released their debut single – check out ‘Threads’ below. After teasing the track yesterday (September 14), Indy has now shared the full, slow-burning electro-pop track. According to a press release, it’s inspired by the likes of Bon Iver, Kacey...
A major mutant dies, the Eternals get a surprising new leader, and Earth is turned to ash in AXE: Judgment Day #4
AXE: Judgment Day #4 brings the heat in a significant turning point for the Marvel event
Lottie Moss puts on a racy display in a pink distressed corset top and TINY hot pants at the Dreaming Eli show during London Fashion Week
Lottie Moss put on a very racy display as she attended Italian designer Elisa Trombatore's Dreaming Eli show during London Fashion Week on Friday. The model, 24, left little to the imagination in a pale pink distressed corset top which she teamed up with a pair of tiny matching hot pants.
NME
Father John Misty covers Stevie Wonder for new live EP
Father John Misty has covered Stevie Wonder‘s ‘I Believe (When I Fall in Love It Will Be Forever)’ as part of a new live EP. ‘Live At Electric Lady’ was recorded at the iconic Electric Lady Studios in Greenwich Village, New York City back in May. Comprising six tracks, the special collection contains live versions of five songs from FJM’s latest album ‘Chloë And The Next 20th Century’.
wegotthiscovered.com
An unhinged Netflix series conducts dastardly experiments on the Top 10 in 75 countries
Given Netflix’s penchant for putting out a huge volume of effects-driven shows with a heavy action and sci-fi elements on a regular basis that always manage to draw in a crowd, it was inevitable that The Imperfects would fly out of the blocks after being made available. However, looking...
NME
Ozzy Osbourne says he wants to keep touring amid health struggles: “It’s where I belong”
Ozzy Osbourne has opened up about his determination to keep touring, despite being held back by a litany of health complications in recent years. Osbourne recently gave his first live performance in over three years during a surprise appearance at the closing ceremony for this year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Following his performance – which he delivered with the assistance of a back brace – Osbourne has said in a new interview with People that he’s felt a newfound eagerness to return to the touring lifestyle.
NFL・
NME
Listen to Carly Rae Jepsen’s soaring new song ‘Talking To Yourself’
Carly Rae Jepsen has shared a new preview of her upcoming album ‘The Loneliest Time’ – listen to ‘Talking To Yourself’ below. The new album, which follows 2019’s ‘Dedicated’, is set to arrive on October 21 via 604/Schoolboy/Interscope and features a range of collaborators including Rostam Batmanglij, Bullion, Captain Cuts, John Hill, Kyle Shearer and Alex Hope.
NME
‘Moonage Daydream’ review: freak out in the glow of a true artistic original
The most telling moment in Brett Morgen’s new David Bowie doc comes about half-way through. Pale-faced and sporting a tan fedora, Starman is asked a very boring question by an interviewer as they drive through the Californian desert. Instead of answering, he giggles, and announces “there’s a fly in my milk!” A few seconds pass before the smile fades. “He’s a foreign body… which is kind of how I feel.”
NME
BLACKPINK drop fierce music video for lead single ‘Shut Down’
BLACKPINK have released the music video for ‘Shut Down’, the lead single from their newly released sophomore album ‘Born Pink’. The fierce new visual, set in between a sleek white garage and a city after hours, sees BLACKPINK confidently recounting their successes as a musical act. “It’s not a comeback since we’ve never left / Heads turning, careful you’ll strain your neck / Pink ice drip drip drip freeze ‘em on sight,” Jennie declares in the opening verse for the track.
NME
Show Me The Body share single ‘We Came To Play’ and announce album ‘Trouble The Water’
Show Me The Body have shared a new single ‘We Came To Play’, alongside announcing new album ‘Trouble The Water’. The second offering from the upcoming album, ‘We Came To Play’ follows on from previously released single ‘Loose Talk’ and the new single has arrived with visuals directed by Zev Deans.
Kate Beckinsale stuns in elegant pink dress contrasted with shiny black leather gloves at premiere of Prisoner's Daughter during TIFF
Kate Beckinsale attended the premiere of Prisoner's Daughter, which took place during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival on Wednesday. The 49-year-old performer made quite the impression at the event while rocking a seriously eye-catching outfit as she posed for several pictures on the event's red carpet. The actress was...
thebrag.com
Ozzy Osbourne and Taylor Hawkins recorded several unreleased tracks together
It turns out Ozzy Osbourne recorded additional unreleased tracks with late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, according to Andrew Watt. In a new Rolling Stone feature, the producer revealed the pair had made several tracks that never made it onto Ozzy’s new album Patient Number 9. Hawkins was credited for drums and co-writing on three album tracks – ‘Parasite’, ‘Mr. Darkness’, and ‘God Only Knows’ – and the remaining tracks were due to be held back for a future project.
