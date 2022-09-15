Read full article on original website
kicdam.com
Minor Injuries Reported in Clay County Crash
Gillett Grove, IA (KICD)– Only minor injuries were reported when two vehicle collided east of Gillett Grove Wednesday morning. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was called to the intersection of 310th Avenue and 430th Street around 9:45 where a pickup driven by 68-year-old Douglas Seltz of Clare was found to have pulled out in front of the work van driven by 25-year-old Chris Pruitt of Spencer.
kicdam.com
Spirit Lake Man Loses Life in Freeborn County Crash
Albert Lea, MN (KICD) — A Spirit Lake man died in a single vehicle crash on Northbound I-35 in Freeborn County Minnesota on Thursday. According to the report from the Minnesota State Patrol, 64 year old Larry Bamsey was driving a 2017 Freightliner Tractor Trailer and struck a guard rail just before 3 pm. The semi caught fire and Bamsey ultimately succumbed to injuries. The Glenville and Albert Lea Fire Departments and Mayo Ambulance assisted State Troopers at the scene.
kiwaradio.com
Two Injured In Thursday Collision South Of Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa — Two people were sent to area hospitals in the aftermath of a two-vehicle crash south of Sheldon early Thursday evening. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the collision occurred shortly after 5:30 Thursday evening at 350th Street and Highway 60, approximately two miles south of Sheldon. Deputies say a 2007 GMC Envoy, driven by 55-year-old Paula Haarsma of Sioux Center, was northbound on Highway 60 when Haarsma lost control of the vehicle, which crossed the median and struck a southbound 2014 Nissan Armada, driven by 42-year-old Leah Herda of Alton. After the collision, both vehicles came to rest in the west ditch.
Semi-truck driver killed in fiery I-35 crash near Iowa border
Congestion on I-35 in Freeborn County on Friday afternoon. Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation. A freight driver was killed on northbound Interstate-35 near the Minnesota-Iowa border on Friday afternoon after the semi-tractor trailer he was driving collided with a guard rail and started on fire. The crash happened around...
1 dead, 1 injured after crash near Pierson, ISP says
One person is dead and another injured after a Wednesday night crash near Pierson, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
Semi-trailer driver dies after crash in southern Minnesota
FREEMAN, Minn. — An Iowa man died after a semi-trailer collided with a guard rail and caught on fire Thursday afternoon in southern Minnesota. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Freightliner semi-trailer was headed north on Interstate 35 when it hit a guard rail just before 3 p.m. near Freeman Township. Officials say the trailer then caught on fire. The driver, a 64-year-old man from Spirit Lake, Iowa, died.
Sioux City Journal
Suspects chased through corn and bean fields by Osceola County Deputies
SIBLEY, Iowa — Deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office found their way into corn and bean fields on Wednesday while attempting to make a traffic stop. According to a release from the law enforcement agency, a deputy, on routine patrol in Sibley, saw a 1998 GMC Yukon being driven by 20-year-old Brandon Martin Collins also of Sibley.
kiwaradio.com
Semi Tractor Damaged By Fire On Highway 60 At Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa– A semi-tractor was damaged in a fire on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, in Sheldon. According to Sheldon Fire Assistant Chief Brad Hindt, at about 7:30 a.m., the Sheldon Fire Company was called to the report of a semi with its brakes on fire at Cenex Travel Plaza on the northeast side of the Highway 60 and Highway 18 interchange in Sheldon. He tells us that the driver noticed something was wrong while driving down Highway 60 and then saw smoke, so he exited at Highway 18 and called 911.
KELOLAND TV
Canton man identified as person killed in motorcycle crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have identified the person killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon west of Hudson. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says that a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling westbound on 294th Street when the driver made a left turn onto Spur Avenue. The driver failed to negotiate the curve and the motorcycle left the roadway and went into the west ditch.
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon Child Injured When Struck By SUV
Sheldon, Iowa — A 6-year-old Sheldon boy was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after being struck by an SUV in Sheldon. According to Sheldon, Police, the mishap occurred when the child attempted to cross the street in a marked crosswalk at the intersection of 9th Street and Washington Avenue shortly after 3:20 Tuesday afternoon (September 13th). Authorities say the child was struck by a 2002 GMC Envoy, driven by 24-year-old Cory Frohwein of Sheldon.
kicdam.com
Two Semis Collide On Highway 18 in Clay County
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Two semi drivers escaped injury when their rigs collided on highway 18 shortly before 9 Monday morning. The section of highway West of the Spencer North Y was closed for a couple of hours while the wreck was cleaned up. 29 year old Keith Thompson...
Former Cherokee officer pleads guilty to hit-and-run of child
A former officer of the Cherokee Police Department has pleaded guilty in the case of hitting a 6-year-old girl with a pickup in May.
UPDATE: Floyd Blvd intersection may reopen Friday night after 2 train cars derailed, railroad official says
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE: Railroad officials said they hope the intersection off of Floyd Boulevard will reopen Friday night. Union Pacific spokesperson Robin Tysver told KCAU 9 that the incident happened around 4:40 a.m. She added that the two cars are empty and they remain in an upright position. No one was injured […]
kiwaradio.com
Hog Barn Damaged In Fire Near Doon
Doon, Iowa– A hog barn was damaged in a fire on Thursday, September 15, 2022, near Doon. According to Assistant Doon Fire Chief Adam Van Engen, at about 8:25 a.m., the Doon Fire Department was called to the report of a hog barn fire at 2624 260th Street, a mile and three-quarters west of the south side of Doon.
Electric cart causes fire at Iowa golf course
Officials with the Breda Fire Department said that they were paged to an explosion at the town's golf course.
kicdam.com
Sibley Man Arrested After Allegedly Leading Police On Pursuit
Sibley, IA (KICD)– A Sibley man has been charged after allegedly leading police on a high speed pursuit on Wednesday. The Osecola County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy attempted to stop 20-year-old Brandon Collins knowing he had an active warrant for domestic abuse, but Collins reportedly refused to stop leading to the chase.
siouxcountyradio.com
Fatal motorcycle accident west of Hudson, SD. Saturday
HUDSON, S.D. (KTIV) - A man has died and a woman was seriously injured following a single motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon west of Hudson, S.D. Preliminary crash information indicates the motorcycle was westbound on 294th Street when the driver attempted to make a left turn onto Spur Avenue. The driver failed to make the turn and went off the road and into the west ditch.
stormlakeradio.com
Wanted Pocahontas Man Apprehended in Palo Alto County
A Pocahontas man who was wanted by authorities in Palo Alto county has been taken into custody. According to the Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office, 20-year-old Michael Petersen of Pocahontas was arrested last Friday, September 9th on a warrant for violating probation on an original charge of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse.
1380kcim.com
Area Fire Departments Respond To Reported Explosion At Breda Golf Course
Multiple area fire departments were dispatched to the Breda Golf Course around 11:30 a.m. this (Thursday) morning in response to a reported explosion. Initial reports indicate staff at the course have been accounted for, but this is a developing situation. Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more information as details become available.
2022 Clay County Fair draws huge crowd
Thousands of Siouxlanders filled the Clay County Fairgrounds in Spencer Thursday.
