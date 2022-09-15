Sheldon, Iowa– A semi-tractor was damaged in a fire on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, in Sheldon. According to Sheldon Fire Assistant Chief Brad Hindt, at about 7:30 a.m., the Sheldon Fire Company was called to the report of a semi with its brakes on fire at Cenex Travel Plaza on the northeast side of the Highway 60 and Highway 18 interchange in Sheldon. He tells us that the driver noticed something was wrong while driving down Highway 60 and then saw smoke, so he exited at Highway 18 and called 911.

