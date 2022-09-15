Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WLWT 5
Police: Teenager dead after shooting in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating a homicide in Over-the-Rhine Friday night. According to police, just after 10 p.m., officers on patrol heard gunshots from the area of Orchard Street and Main Street and rushed to the location. Officials said the officers located a 15-year-old suffering from a gunshot...
WHIO Dayton
‘My boyfriend has been shot;’ 911 call details moments following shooting in Miamisburg
MIAMISBURG — Newly released 911 calls detail moments following a shooting that sent one to the hospital in Miamisburg Saturday. Crews were called to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of South Riverview Avenue around 1:20 p.m., according to initial reports. “My boyfriend has been shot,” a...
WHIO Dayton
Man accused of chasing victim through parking lot, shooting multiple times in Dayton
DAYTON — A man is facing charges after allegedly shooting a man multiple times near an apartment complex in Dayton. Shaquille Thomas, 28, has been charged with two counts of felonious assault and one count of aggravated robbery in connection to a shooting in the 800 block of Summit Square Drive last week, according to court records.
WLWT 5
Police: 3 injured after shooting in Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Three people were injured after a shooting in Price Hill overnight Friday. It happened around 3:30 a.m. when police were called to Hermosa Avenue and Eighth Street for a report of a shooting. Police found one victim at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound to the...
WLWT 5
Witness on scene of I-75 shoot out speaks about the moments she helped gunshot wound victims
CINCINNATI — Thursday night, a witness is speaking up after helping two gunshot wound victims involved in the shootout on Interstate 75 north. The interstate was shut down for hours while police searched for clues as to how it all unfolded. That shoot-out has left two people, a 15-year-old and a 20-year-old hospitalized and police looking for the second vehicle involved.
WLWT 5
Police: 2 hospitalized after shooting on I-75, northbound traffic reopened
CINCINNATI — Update:. Two people have been hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a shooting on I-75 north Wednesday night. Cincinnati police tell WLWT that one man and one teenage boy have been taken to UC Medical Center for treatment. Officials say both people are expected to be okay and...
Fox 19
Medical helicopter responds to Brown County crash involving 3 children
STERLING TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An off-road vehicle carrying two adults and three children crashed Friday night in Brown County, according to Brown County Dispatch. It happened around 10 p.m. in the 1900 block of Blue Sky Road outside Williamsburg. The driver of an RZR side-by-side was on a winding...
nypressnews.com
Mom faces charges after two of her babies die in co-sleeping incidents one year apart
An Ohio woman is facing charges after the deaths of her two babies, both of who died in co-sleeping incidents one year apart. Brooke Hunter, of Cincinnati, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office. Her infant died in June from co-sleeping, a controversial practice in which parents sleep on the same bed or surface as their children.
WLWT 5
Man taken to hospital after being shot in the neck in Carthage
CINCINNATI — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the neck in Carthage Thursday night. Police say this happened shortly after 11 p.m. when police were called to North Bend Road for a report of a person shot. Police on scene said a 47-year-old man walked into...
WLWT 5
Covington police locate 77-year-old critical missing man
COVINGTON, Ky. — UPDATE:. Covington police have located 77-year-old David Capek. Covington police are searching for a critical missing man after he walked away from his family's home. According to police, David H. Capek, 77, is missing from the area of Earl and Leslie in the Latonia neighborhood. Officials...
WLWT 5
Troopers: 1 dead, 1 injured after three-car crash in Warren County
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash that left one person dead Thursday. According to police, the crash occurred around 3:58 p.m. near the State Route 122 exit. Police said a Buick LeSabre driven by 82-year-old Gerald Metcalf of Franklin, was traveling southbound...
Fox 19
Man forced victim into car at gunpoint before raping her: prosecutor
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A suspect is facing charges of kidnapping and rape after allegedly forcing the victim into a vehicle at gunpoint. Before the sexual assault, Joshua Taylor, 44, is said to have cut the chains on the gate to the victim’s home, according to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell.
WLWT 5
Roselawn woman charged after son burned, later dies at hospital
CINCINNATI — A Roselawn mother is behind bars after her 1-year-old son died. Hydia Hamilton-Smith is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center and is charged with a single count of child endangerment a second-degree felony. She is accused of abusing her 20-month-old son Darnell Gamble. She was...
WHIO Dayton
4 children taken to hospital after fire in Butler County
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP — Four children are in the hospital after an apartment fire in Butler County Saturday. Fire crews responded to the 5000 block of Aster Park Drive in West Chester Township for reports of a fire around 12:20 p.m., according to our news partners at WCPO. When...
Times Gazette
Women was on phone with officer when shots fired
A murder-suicide that began with a shooting at Southern Ohio Lumber on S.R. 73 in Peebles is being investigated by local and state law enforcement. According to reports from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, a 32-year-old man shot at killed his wife at the lumber company around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.
WLWT 5
Middletown police investigating fatal shooting
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Middletown Division of Police says it is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday night in the area of Woodlawn Avenue and Young Street. Police say around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the area after receiving reports of gunshots. Authorities say a person, later...
Wife dead, husband airlifted to hospital after Butler County motorcycle crash
According to Ross Township Police, a husband and wife in their 60s were riding their motorcycle when they crashed in the 3000 block of Cincinnati Brookville Road around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
‘She’s a fighter’: Grandmother shares Officer Seara Burton’s story
"I just really want other people to understand that even though she is an officer and very proud of being one, she's just another human being too," Jacque Burton said.
Fox 19
Man shot to death in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was shot to death in Middletown on Tuesday night, police say. Nais McVay, 24, was pronounced dead at Atrium Medical Center shortly after he was taken there from the shooting scene at Woodlawn Avenue and Young Street at about 8:30 p.m., police wrote on Facebook.
