Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Police: Teenager dead after shooting in Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating a homicide in Over-the-Rhine Friday night. According to police, just after 10 p.m., officers on patrol heard gunshots from the area of Orchard Street and Main Street and rushed to the location. Officials said the officers located a 15-year-old suffering from a gunshot...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 3 injured after shooting in Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Three people were injured after a shooting in Price Hill overnight Friday. It happened around 3:30 a.m. when police were called to Hermosa Avenue and Eighth Street for a report of a shooting. Police found one victim at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound to the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
WLWT 5

Witness on scene of I-75 shoot out speaks about the moments she helped gunshot wound victims

CINCINNATI — Thursday night, a witness is speaking up after helping two gunshot wound victims involved in the shootout on Interstate 75 north. The interstate was shut down for hours while police searched for clues as to how it all unfolded. That shoot-out has left two people, a 15-year-old and a 20-year-old hospitalized and police looking for the second vehicle involved.
CINCINNATI, OH
nypressnews.com

Mom faces charges after two of her babies die in co-sleeping incidents one year apart

An Ohio woman is facing charges after the deaths of her two babies, both of who died in co-sleeping incidents one year apart. Brooke Hunter, of Cincinnati, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office. Her infant died in June from co-sleeping, a controversial practice in which parents sleep on the same bed or surface as their children.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Covington police locate 77-year-old critical missing man

COVINGTON, Ky. — UPDATE:. Covington police have located 77-year-old David Capek. Covington police are searching for a critical missing man after he walked away from his family's home. According to police, David H. Capek, 77, is missing from the area of Earl and Leslie in the Latonia neighborhood. Officials...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Troopers: 1 dead, 1 injured after three-car crash in Warren County

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash that left one person dead Thursday. According to police, the crash occurred around 3:58 p.m. near the State Route 122 exit. Police said a Buick LeSabre driven by 82-year-old Gerald Metcalf of Franklin, was traveling southbound...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WLWT 5

Roselawn woman charged after son burned, later dies at hospital

CINCINNATI — A Roselawn mother is behind bars after her 1-year-old son died. Hydia Hamilton-Smith is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center and is charged with a single count of child endangerment a second-degree felony. She is accused of abusing her 20-month-old son Darnell Gamble. She was...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

4 children taken to hospital after fire in Butler County

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP — Four children are in the hospital after an apartment fire in Butler County Saturday. Fire crews responded to the 5000 block of Aster Park Drive in West Chester Township for reports of a fire around 12:20 p.m., according to our news partners at WCPO. When...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Women was on phone with officer when shots fired

A murder-suicide that began with a shooting at Southern Ohio Lumber on S.R. 73 in Peebles is being investigated by local and state law enforcement. According to reports from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, a 32-year-old man shot at killed his wife at the lumber company around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.
PEEBLES, OH
WLWT 5

Middletown police investigating fatal shooting

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Middletown Division of Police says it is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday night in the area of Woodlawn Avenue and Young Street. Police say around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the area after receiving reports of gunshots. Authorities say a person, later...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

Man shot to death in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was shot to death in Middletown on Tuesday night, police say. Nais McVay, 24, was pronounced dead at Atrium Medical Center shortly after he was taken there from the shooting scene at Woodlawn Avenue and Young Street at about 8:30 p.m., police wrote on Facebook.
MIDDLETOWN, OH

