We heard Tom Brady and Gisele might divorce. So what about the Miami megamansion?
Divorce is never easy but we have a feeling this one could be a doozy.
Gisele Bündchen Takes Kids To Miami Water Park After Alleged 'Epic Fight' With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen spent quality time with her children over the weekend as her husband, Tom Brady, returned to the NFL. An unnamed source told People that the 42-year-old supermodel and her kids visited the Tidal Cove Water Park in Aventura, Florida, Sunday. The Brazilian beauty played with her kids...
Tom Brady facing ultimatum after season
It’s been well documented in recent weeks that Tom Brady’s decision to un-retire and return to the NFL this season put a serious strain on his marriage to supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Now comes word that while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is committed to grinding through this year, he’s going to have to make it his last if he wants to stay married.
Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Still Together? Marriage Update Amid Feud Rumors
Trouble in paradise? Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been married for over 13 years, but it hasn’t always been smooth sailing. Rumors began swirling that there was tension in their marriage due...
Report: What Gisele 'Hates' About Tom Brady's Decision
It seems like Tom Brady is facing more pressure this season from his wife Gisele Bundchen than opposing NFL defenses. Last month, it was reported that Bundchen and Brady had an argument over his decision to come out of retirement. Earlier this week, People magazine had an update on the...
Gisele Breaks Silence On “Concerns” About Tom Brady Playing Football: “I’ve Done My Part”
Rumors have circulated over the past couple of weeks that Tom Brady has been in some hot water with his wife Gisele Bundchen, over his decision to unretire after promising he was done. Sources have come out and said that the two are separated, as Gisele is reportedly staying in...
Gisele Bundchen has big plans for the future, whether or not Tom Brady retires
Gisele Bundchen is Elle magazine’s cover model for October.
Tom Brady 'Knows This Is His Last Season If He Wants to Stay Married' to Gisele Bündchen: Source
Brady is "doing what he can do to smooth things over" with Bündchen, a source tells PEOPLE Tom Brady "knows that this is his last season" in the NFL "if he wants to stay married" to wife Gisele Bündchen, according to a source close to the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. On Wednesday, a source tells PEOPLE that while the marriage between Brady and supermodel Bündchen, 42, is not "over by any means," the greatest quarterback in NFL history knows he will have to retire permanently from playing...
Bill Belichick: Steelers WR Chase Claypool 'like covering a guy like Gronkowski'
Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool is a tantalizing talent, but is he comparable to former Patriots star tight end Rob Gronkowski? That seems like a huge stretch, but New England coach Bill Belichick compared him to Gronk, who retired in the offseason. “He’s kinda always open, it’s like covering a...
