Tom Brady facing ultimatum after season

It’s been well documented in recent weeks that Tom Brady’s decision to un-retire and return to the NFL this season put a serious strain on his marriage to supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Now comes word that while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is committed to grinding through this year, he’s going to have to make it his last if he wants to stay married.
Tom Brady
Bundchen
Gisele Bündchen
The Spun

Report: What Gisele 'Hates' About Tom Brady's Decision

It seems like Tom Brady is facing more pressure this season from his wife Gisele Bundchen than opposing NFL defenses. Last month, it was reported that Bundchen and Brady had an argument over his decision to come out of retirement. Earlier this week, People magazine had an update on the...
People

Tom Brady 'Knows This Is His Last Season If He Wants to Stay Married' to Gisele Bündchen: Source

Brady is "doing what he can do to smooth things over" with Bündchen, a source tells PEOPLE Tom Brady "knows that this is his last season" in the NFL "if he wants to stay married" to wife Gisele Bündchen, according to a source close to the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. On Wednesday, a source tells PEOPLE that while the marriage between Brady and supermodel Bündchen, 42, is not "over by any means," the greatest quarterback in NFL history knows he will have to retire permanently from playing...
