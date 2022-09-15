Brady is "doing what he can do to smooth things over" with Bündchen, a source tells PEOPLE Tom Brady "knows that this is his last season" in the NFL "if he wants to stay married" to wife Gisele Bündchen, according to a source close to the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. On Wednesday, a source tells PEOPLE that while the marriage between Brady and supermodel Bündchen, 42, is not "over by any means," the greatest quarterback in NFL history knows he will have to retire permanently from playing...

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO