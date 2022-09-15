Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay News Wire
SCF Celebrates 65 Years of Serving Community with Higher Education and Workforce Development
(Bradenton, Fla., Sept. 16, 2022) — State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) embarks on a year-long celebration of its 65th anniversary on Sept. 17. The Florida Legislature established Manatee Junior College, later known as Manatee Community College and now SCF, on Sept. 17, 1957. This anniversary is an opportunity to celebrate the past and look ahead to a future of boldly leading as an economic engine and cultural enhancer for the community.
Tampa Bay News Wire
City of Lakeland News & Events
The Lakeland Public Library Main Branch has Re-opened On Tuesday, September 6, after months of construction, the main branch of the Lakeland Public Library has opened it’s doors. Phase One of the project included a new HVAC system, ceilings, lighting, flooring, paint, furniture, new collection layout and the addition of the Exhibit Room for the History and Culture Center.Lisa Lilyquist, City Librarian said, “We are very excited to serve our many customers in this new space and we will soon have our History and Cultural Center open for the public as well. The project took a little longer than expected but the finished product will be worth the wait…”
plantcityobserver.com
Plant City dentist to leave practice
Dentist David Ferry is retiring after serving Plant City for over four decades. Dr. David Ferry is a dentist who has been helping his patients maintain and develop beautiful smiles, but now after 46 years, he is ready to retire from his practice in Plant City. In October, he will...
suncoastnews.com
Brooksville to hold celebration of diversity in U.S.
BROOKSVILLE — A parade through the downtown area in October will celebrate the U.S. in all its grand diversity. The Hernando Hispanic Heritage group decided to expand its focus to all people and assembled with Natalie Kahler of Brooksville Main Street and Mayor Pat Brayton under a banner with the flag of every country in the world.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Parenting and play groups focus on early learning and support for Sarasota and Manatee families
Sarasota, FL— Thanks to a $20,000 grant from CFSC, a weekly “learn-through-play” parenting program will be expanded with a new site. Musical Motion is a weekly, learn-through-play group for English and Spanish-speaking parents and their children, ages birth – five. Early learning professionals facilitate each 1-hour class and focus on creative activities that build language, social skills, and motor skills and enhance brain development while providing support to parents. Children and parents participate interactively while exploring books, music, sign, and foreign languages, as well as ABC’s and 123’s.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening Ceremony Scheduled for September 23
Brown & Associates Law & Title, PA Announces the Official Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for their St. Petersburg Office. St. Petersburg, FL— 9/14/2022 —Brown & Associates Law & Title, PA Announces the Official Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for their St. Petersburg Office on Friday September 23, 2022. Chris Steinocher, CEO of the St. Petersburg Chamber of Commerce will conduct a ribbon-cutting ceremony which will be broadcast live. St. Petersburg Councilman Montenari will also be in attendance. The event will be held at 4200 4th Street N, Suite F, St. Petersburg Fl 33703. From 4:00 to 7:00 PM. Refreshments will be served and valet parking will be available.
entrepreneursbreak.com
Roger Pettingell Explains the Impact Inflation is Having on the Florida Real Estate Market
Roger Pettingell is Coldwell Banker’s number one real estate agent in Florida and one of the top five nationwide. Like many in his profession, he has noticed the significant impact that high inflation levels that have had on the current real estate market. Investors in many parts of the country list inflation and rising mortgage loan rates as a top concern, and the real estate market nationwide is showing signs of cooling. However, as Pettingell and other experts note, Florida’s real estate market is set to remain on fire for the foreseeable future. Inflation is pushing up prices, but that isn’t deterring aspiring homeowners and real estate investors from purchasing homes in the Sunshine State.
Tampa Bay News Wire
JMX Brands Named a Top Place to Work in Sarasota-Manatee Three Years in a Row
For the third consecutive year, JMX Brands, a multi-channel retailer with its headquarters and a showroom in Sarasota, was recognized as a Sarasota Herald Tribune’s Top Place to Work in the Sarasota-Manatee region. The parent company of the largest online retailer of Amish furniture at www.dutchcrafters.com was named a top workplace in the small business category, based on the number of employees working in the Sarasota office.
Orlando Davis, Wild 94.1 FM Sued For Racist, Anti-Semitic Defamation
TAMPA, Fla. – In November 2020, The Free Press reported on a music industry lawsuit filed by a once-popular hip-hop DJ known as “DJ Short-E.” It was filed against Orlando Davis, a leading music radio personality and program director employed by WiLD 94.1 FM. The
Tampa Bay News Wire
Demand for the Direct Care Healthcare Model Continues to Grow
TAMPA, Fla — With the desire for accessibility and personalized care continuing to rise, direct care healthcare models are gaining in popularity. With this model, physicians bill patients directly for services rendered instead of involving third party insurance companies. Physicians are able to spend more time with patients, are more accessible, and many patients note improved outcomes and substantial savings when compared to high insurance deductibles.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Joint Fundraiser Benefits Art and Mental Health
Art Center Sarasota and Sunshine from Darkness Present Off the Wall: A Participatory Art Fundraiser. Friday, October 7, 6-8:30 p.m. Collaborative events explore the beneficial role the visual arts play in mental health and wellness. (September 15, 2022) In celebration of Mental Health Awareness Week (October 2-8), Art Center Sarasota...
Longboat Observer
40 Sarasota students named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists
More than three dozen students at Sarasota County public high schools were named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists by virtue of their performance on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. About 50,000 students with the highest PSAT/NMSQT scores qualify for the recognition of the 1.5 million who annually take the...
Sekushi at The Plaza - Bellair Bluffs
Highlighting our first ever Sushi Restaurant, Sekushi at the Plaza is nestled in the small town of Bellair, Florida, just south of Clearwater. Managing partner AJ Muniz was excited to sit down with Carl Fiadini of the Walk In Talk. Did you know Sekushi means sexy in Japanese? So many cool things happening in this segment. Get to know AJ and Sekushi Sushi in Bellair, FL as he answers Carl’s Rapid Fire questions on this episode of Walk In TalkSekushiAt The Plazain Bellair Bluffs for Amazing Sushi.
businessobserverfl.com
Miami developer to build almost 400 apartments, townhouses in St. Pete
A Miami developer is planning to build 376 apartments and townhouses on 39 acres in St. Petersburg. The development, which will be on Gandy Boulevard just off the Gandy Bridge, also will include a new marina and restaurant. Construction is expected to begin next year. The as-yet-to-be named development will...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Publix Will Anchor Grocery Plaza for First Commercial Retail Development at North River Ranch, Market Walk
PARRISH, Fla. (Sept. 16, 2022) – Neal Land & Neighborhoods is pleased to announce that Publix will anchor the grocery plaza for North River Ranch’s Market Walk, the community’s first major commercial retail development. Market Walk at North River Ranch will provide walkable and bikeable access to shopping and retail to residents of North River Ranch, the award-winning, master-planned community of Neal Land & Neighborhoods, as well as the surrounding areas.
stpetecatalyst.com
Places This Week: 600 block for sale; New artist gallery
A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. Storefronts along downtown St. Petersburg’s 600 Block are listed for sale. The listing includes the storefronts from 654-670 Central Ave. The 15,848-square-foot property spans the entire southern half of the 600 Block. The strip is home to Mangosteen, Pacific Counter, Maple...
thegabber.com
Gulfport Staff Talks TLC, Lot Next to Bo-Tiki
The Gulfport Site Plan Review Committee made no official recommendations during its Sept. 15 meeting, but certain proposed developments in their infancy stages received feedback and instructions on next steps. A vacant lot at 3019 Beach Blvd. S. has been targeted for a possible mixed-use development with a two-story building...
cohaitungchi.com
10 romantic things to do in Sarasota, Florida
Sarasota is the arts and cultural capital of Florida. It has no fewer than 2 symphonies, an opera house, a world-class ballet company and many art galleries. That’s on top of the many beautiful powdery white sandy beaches like Siesta Key, as well as being the famous HQ of one of the world’s most eminent circus companies – the Ringling Bros.
Tampa woman’s fight for SS benefits underscores delays and other problems in system
Yard work is one of several new chores Mary Painter has to do since her husband Freno passed away unexpectedly in January.
Tampa Bay News Wire
JFCS of the Suncoast Collecting Socks for Homeless Veterans and At-Risk Youth
SARASOTA, FL – (Sept. 15, 2022) No one should have to go without a clean, dry pair of socks each day but homeless people usually don’t have a choice. JFCS of the Suncoast is kicking off Sock It To Us, a donation drive seeking socks for struggling veterans, as well as other homeless people and at-risk youth.
