The Lakeland Public Library Main Branch has Re-opened On Tuesday, September 6, after months of construction, the main branch of the Lakeland Public Library has opened it’s doors. Phase One of the project included a new HVAC system, ceilings, lighting, flooring, paint, furniture, new collection layout and the addition of the Exhibit Room for the History and Culture Center.Lisa Lilyquist, City Librarian said, “We are very excited to serve our many customers in this new space and we will soon have our History and Cultural Center open for the public as well. The project took a little longer than expected but the finished product will be worth the wait…”

LAKELAND, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO