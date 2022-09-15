Read full article on original website
Related
Will The Queen’s funeral be on TV in the US?
QUEEN Elizabeth II's 70-year-reign spanned 15 prime ministers, nine popes, and more than a dozen US presidents. On September 8, 2022, Britain’s longest-serving monarch passed away and her funeral is set to be broadcast across the world. Will The Queen's funeral be on TV in the US?. Royal fans...
Karine Jean-Pierre discovers Queen Elizabeth II has died while answering Fox News question
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was lost for words as she heard the news that Queen Elizabeth II had died as she was giving a press briefing.Her Majesty died peacefully aged 96 on Thursday, 8 September, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced.Footage shows Ms Jean-Pierre answering a question from Fox News’ Peter Doocy before being informed of the monarch’s passing.“Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the Queen,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updatesThe Queen has died aged 96 after historic 70-year reign
Queen Elizabeth II dies: Why is the queen’s oak coffin lined with lead?
On Tuesday, Queen Elizabeth II’s remains were taken to London to lie in state in Westminster Hall. The monarch’s coffin will be placed in the hall for people to pay their respects before it is eventually placed in the King George VI memorial chapel in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.
Queen's 8 grandchildren hold silent vigil beside her coffin
LONDON (AP) — All eight of Queen Elizabeth II’s grandchildren stood in silent vigil beside her coffin Saturday, capping another huge day in which thousands came to pay their respects. Mourners huddled in a line that snaked across London, enduring the city’s coldest night in months and waits that stretched up to 16 hours. Authorities warned that more chilly weather was expected Saturday night. “Tonight’s forecast is cold. Warm clothing is recommended,” the ministry in charge of the line tweeted. As U.S. President Joe Biden and other world leaders and dignitaries flew into London ahead of the queen’s state funeral on Monday, a tide of people wanting to say goodbye streamed into Parliament’s Westminster Hall for another day Saturday. That’s where the queen’s coffin is lying in state, draped in her Royal Standard and capped with a diamond-studded crown. The numbers of mourners have grown steadily since the public was first admitted on Wednesday, with a queue that snakes around Southwark Park and stretches for at least 5 miles (8 kilometers).
RELATED PEOPLE
Watch: Royal Guard Collapses, Faceplants in Front of Queen’s Coffin
As Queen Elizabeth II lay in state in Westminster Hall on Wednesday, one guard fainted off the coffin’s regal platform—known as a catafalque—shocking somber lines of mourners filing through the medieval hall to pay their respects. The BBC’s live stream captured the moment in which the unidentified man is seen collapsing, landing face-first on the stone floor. Aides at the ceremony then rush over to help him to his feet. The BBC then cut away to an exterior shot of the building, before the stream was briefly suspended. It was not immediately clear why the guard fell. The queue to view the Queen stretched more than two miles on Wednesday, with would-be well-wishers waiting for hours. Elizabeth II will lie in state until her state funeral on Monday, with guards standing around her coffin 24 hours a day, switching places every 20 minutes.
Queen's Guard Collapses: How Long Are British Guards' Shifts?
The four days of Queen Elizabeth II's lying in state got off to a rocky start when one of the queen's guards collapsed by her coffin. The queen's body arrived in Westminster Hall on Wednesday, where people have been given the chance to file past and pay respects. Unfortunately, just after midnight U.K. time, a guard, a member of the Royal Company of Archers, collapsed.
Queen Elizabeth II's hearse was customized for her
Queen Elizabeth II's casket was carried across Scotland on Sunday in a black hearse that was specially prepared for the task. The vehicle was provided by the William Purve Funeral Directors service, which saw its website crash after its name was seen on the vehicle's window. The car was not...
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin left Buckingham Palace at exactly 2:22 p.m. Here's why.
Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the final time on Wednesday as her coffin was escorted through Central London to lie in state at Westminster Hall. The queen's coffin left the palace precisely at 2:22 p.m. local time – and for a very specific reason. Biographer, historian and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here's The Schedule For Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
The ceremony "will pay tribute to the Queen's extraordinary reign and Her Majesty's remarkable life of service," Buckingham Palace said.
King Charles and Siblings Walk Behind Queen Elizabeth II’s Coffin in Solemn Procession
King Charles III and siblings Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward were part of a solemn procession today as Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arrived at St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh. The royal family will reportedly hold a vigil at the cathedral later in the day, and the...
Queen Elizabeth: Route revealed for queue to see the monarch lying-in-state
The route mourners will have to queue along to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II while she is lying in state in Westminster has been revealed.Her Majesty’s coffin was moved from Buckingham Palace to the Houses of Parliament on Wednesday (14 September), where she will remain until her funeral next Monday.Officials are anticipating queue times of 35 hours, with up to one million people expected to travel to London.This video marks out the line, which will form on Albert Embankment and reach Southwark Park, before looping back to the Palace of WestminsterSign up for our newsletters. Read More Queen funeral - latest: Queen lies in state at WestminsterThe Queen lying in state has the makings of a shameful disasterWhen is the bank holiday to mourn the Queen’s death?
Buckingham Palace announces arrangements for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19, after members of the public are given an opportunity to pay their respects as she lies in state in Edinburgh and London, the royal family announced Saturday. Buckingham Palace said in a statement that the queen’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
Can’t touch this: man arrested for getting too close to the Queen’s casket
Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II last week, the late monarch’s casket has been lying in state at Westminster Abbey this weekend so that members of the public can pay their respects to the beloved British royal. Thousands upon thousands of people have descended upon the English capital to get the chance to honor Her Majesty, including David Beckham. Despite the solemnity of the occasion, things have turned scandalous thanks to the shocking actions of one rogue mourner.
In the line to see Queen Elizabeth II, mourners make history and friends
Thousands of people have been lining up in London to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state. They say the 10+ hour wait is worth it to thank the queen for her service — and can even be pretty fun.
Palace reveals details of queen's state funeral on Monday
Two minutes of silence will be observed across the United Kingdom at the end of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday giving the public across the nation a chance to pay their respects to the late monarch. Buckingham Palace released details Thursday of the state...
Elderly veteran salutes Queen Elizabeth II from home as he watches coffin procession on TV
A woman has shared the sweet way her grandfather, a navy veteran, paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following the monarch’s death last week. In a recent video posted to TikTok, a woman named Caroline Roberts filmed her grandfather while he was watching the Queen’s coffin procession on TV.
Queen’s coffin procession: Full route and best viewing points in London
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II will arrive in London on Tuesday after 24 hours of lying in rest in Edinburgh. At around 3pm, Her Majesty’s body - accompanied by her only daughter, Princess Anne - will be flown from the Scottish capital to RAF Northolt, west London. The...
Crowds queue for queen's coffin as Charles spends quiet day
Thousands of mourners lined up through the night to file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Parliament’s Westminster Hall on Thursday, as King Charles III spent a day in private to reflect on his first week on the throne. The queue to see the queen lying in...
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral: The history behind the gun carriage
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin will be drawn by gun carriage, pulled by sailors using ropes, during her funeral procession on Monday, 19 September.This ceremony is steeped in long-standing tradition, dating back to Queen Victoria’s funeral in 1901.Originally pulled by horses, the Royal Navy stepped in to bring the late monarch on her final journey when the animals were unable to do so, and have been bestowed with the responsibility ever since.Royal Navy Lieutenant Commander Paul Barker and Commander Steve Elliott talk us through the carriage’s history in this video.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen funeral - latest: Queen lies in state at WestminsterThe Queen lying in state has the makings of a shameful disasterWhen is the bank holiday to mourn the Queen’s death?
Man Arrested After Rushing Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin
A man has been arrested in London after attempting to rush Queen Elizabeth II's coffin as she lies in state at Westminster Hall, new reports reveal. The man was taken into custody after the incident occurred around 10:00 PM local time on Friday, Sept. 16, after he broke away from the line of mourners and ran towards the coffin. Witnesses said the man appeared to grab at the Royal standard flag before he was apprehended by police.
MLive
50K+
Followers
52K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0