Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
The Best Small Town in Michigan For A Weekend GetawayTravel MavenSaugatuck, MI
Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationshipBella SmithSpring Lake, MI
This Giant Michigan Antique Store is a Must VisitTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
New data shows hazy outlook for local marijuana shops
Michigan’s Cannabis Regulatory Agency showed that prices are dropping 40 to 50-percent, and supply is outgrowing consumption.
'A very warm welcome, followed by a very cold shoulder'; Restaurant in Downtown Grand Rapids closes three months after opening
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Downtown Grand Rapids restaurant is closed tonight, just three months after opening. A Taste of Cairo served authentic Egyptian food, with a vegan and vegetarian menu. The restaurant opened in June. This is the owners' second location, after several years in business at Egyptian...
Negativity over Shoreline Drive road diet test addressed by Muskegon commissioners
MUSKEGON, MI – Expressing concern about community negativity over a study into narrowing Shoreline Drive, Muskegon city commissioners have added a new parameter that could halt it early. The first phase of the study that will temporarily reduce one lane in each direction of Shoreline Drive is set to...
Say Goodbye To This West Michigan Bed Bath & Beyond That’s Closing Its Doors For Good
Every time I think of the housing goods chain Bed Bath & Beyond, I always think of the mid-2000's Family Guy Skit about Peter Griffin going to find what exactly is in the "Beyond" of Bed Bath & Beyond. While, you and I may have never found what is for...
Experience “The Cannabis Dispensary of the Future” on 28th St
"The Cannabis Dispensary of the Future." That is a very big claim being made, especially in the Michigan cannabis industry. However, I believe that this Michigan-based cannabis retailer and product manufacturer is doing just that. NOXX held a ribbon-cutting ceremony last Saturday, September 10th. Thankfully, I was able to attend...
MLive.com
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Muskegon’s The Us Cafe serves up ‘some of the tastiest comfort food’
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI - From sausage breakfast croissants to catfish and smothered potatoes, The Us Cafe provides a space where the community can gather and enjoy comfort cooking and a fresh pouring of roasted coffee. Owner Kaja Thornton-Hunter opened The Us Cafe, previously known as The Business Cafe at Barney...
2 West Michigan cities focusing millions in grant money on more housing
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A statewide incentive program aimed toward addressing impacts of the pandemic through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding made several selections last week, awarding nearly $84 million in total. Muskegon and Grand Rapids were both awarded subgrants of $6 million and almost $9.4 million respectively from...
Chow Down: Who Has The Best Cheeseburger In Grand Rapids?
There is arguably no more American food than the Cheeseburger. But, It's hard to say exactly where in the US the first Burger was served. According to SpruceEats, several food historians credit teenaged Lionel Sternberger, who in 1924 decided to slap a slice of American cheese onto a cooking hamburger at his father's Pasadena, California, sandwich shop, the Rite Spot.
New plans show development of a 10-story building in Grand Rapids
Developers want to add 318 studio, 86 one-bedroom, and 17 two-bedroom apartments to the building that's planned to sit near Division Avenue and Wealthy Street.
Muskegon beagle who was 96 pounds sheds 20 since adoption
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Six weeks ago, 13 ON YOUR SIDE introduced you to a nearly 100-pound beagle rescued in Muskegon County. He's since been adopted and has lost about 20 pounds. Rolo was originally rescued from a Muskegon County home after being found in a neglectful situation. He...
City officials investigating barbed wire near Richmond Park
Grand Rapids plans to look at issues with barbed wire near Richmond Park. If you’re not paying attention, it can be a major safety hazard.
Michigan’s Dragon Trail gets $1M grant to reach finish line in 2023
WHITE CLOUD, MI – The stage has been set for the completion of Michigan’s Dragon Trail at Hardy Dam. On Wednesday, the Newaygo County Board of Commissioners appropriated $1.05 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to fund the completion of the project, which comprises 11 segments forming a 47-mile loop around Hardy Pond in Newaygo and Mecosta counties.
Walkers irked by barbed wire on trail north of Grand Rapids park
A man walking his dog was shocked Wednesday when the dog ran into a makeshift barbed wire fence while the two explored trails just north of Richmond Park in Grand Rapids.
Fox17
Sunflowers along US-131 in Rockford aim to preserve declining insect populations
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you’ve driven along US-131 in Rockford lately, you may have noticed a radiant patch of sunflowers on the side of the freeway. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) explains they have established a plan to preserve dwindling insect species that are crucial to pollination.
Police chase from Ionia to Lowell ends with flattened tires, arrests
IONIA COUNTY, MI – Police arrested five suspects after a pursuit that began in Ionia and ended in downtown Lowell with police deflating tires on the fleeing vehicle. The suspects – an adult driver and four juveniles, all from the Lansing area – were arrested in Lowell after they tried to flee on foot, Ionia Department of Public Safety said.
'Frustrating' Lake Eastbrook construction project nears completion
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Since March, drivers have been navigating around construction on Lake Eastbrook Boulevard in Grand Rapids. An end is now in sight. The City of Grand Rapids says the road is scheduled to reopen to traffic on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Crews have been working on a...
Harshest winters ranked for Muskegon, and why
Our winters here in Muskegon can bounce from a severe winter one year to very mild the next year. A method has been developed to evaluate how severe each winter is compared to other winters, stretching back to 1950. Yesterday I detailed how the Accumulated Winter Season Severity Index (AWSSI)...
MSP: Man used drugs, erratic before deputy shot him
A Michigan State Police report into the fatal shooting of a driver by an Allegan County sheriff's deputy shows that the driver was impaired at the time of the shooting.
WZZM 13
Michigan county clerks swamped with 2020 election fraud conspiracy FOIA requests
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — County election officials in West Michigan are busy responding to FOIA requests related to the 2020 primary election fraud conspiracy. FOIA stands for Freedom of Information Act which provides the public the right to request access to records from any local, state or federal agency.
Developer eyeing run-down Shaw Walker factory seeks Muskegon’s help in fast-track assessments
MUSKEGON, MI – A prominent Muskegon developer who has a purchase agreement for the huge Shaw Walker factory “eyesore” near Muskegon Lake is asking the city’s help in determining the extent of contamination there. Jon Rooks, owner of Parkland Properties, said he’s interested in developing condominiums...
