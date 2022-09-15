Read full article on original website
Related
cbs19news
CPD continues investigating Elliott Avenue incident
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department has released a little more information regarding an incident that occurred on Elliott Avenue on Thursday evening. According to police, the Emergency Communications Center was advised around 4:20 p.m. that an officer was with a wanted person with whom he was...
fredericksburg.today
Spotsylvania man faces charges in Dahlgren robbery
The King George Sheriff’s Office has charged a Spotsylvania man for an armed robbery late last month at a King George business.30-year-old Jeremy Richard is charged with robbery, grand larceny and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. The charges are from an Aug. 30 robbery at the Gateway Tobacco Hut and Vape in the Dahlgren area.
cbs19news
ACPD, CPD, and Albemarle Fire Rescue respond to shots fired
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A shooting sent one person to the hospital in Albemarle County on Wednesday evening. Just before 5:40 p.m., the Albemarle County Police Department, the Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue and the Charlottesville Police Department showed up at the corner of Cedar Hill Road and Hydraulic Road to respond to a shooting.
cbs19news
CPD investigating shooting off Hydraulic Road
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday evening. The incident occurred around 5:40 p.m. in the area of Hydraulic Road and Cedar Hill Road. One person was shot and has been taken to the hospital for treatment. There is currently no...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whee.net
Plane that crashed took off from Blue Ridge Regional Airport in Spencer
Fatal plane crash investigation underway in Albemarle Co. The Albemarle County Police Department says one person has been killed in a small plane crash overnight. According to police, the crash occurred just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday after county officials received a distress call from the pilot of a private, single-engine aircraft. The plane had taken off about an hour earlier from the Blue Ridge Regional Airport in Spencer. Attempts to get the plane to the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport were made, but the plane was not able to get there before it crashed. One person was inside the plane when it crashed in the area of Stillhouse Creek Road and Miller Lake Road. The plane caught fire when it came down in the wooded area. The Virginia State Police reports the pilot was the only occupant and did not survive the crash. His remains have been taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.
cbs19news
UPDATE: Part of Elliott Avenue was closed due to ongoing investigation
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a death and several crashes that occurred along Elliott Avenue. According to police, some intersections will be closed for several hours due to the ongoing investigation. These intersections are Elliott Avenue from Rayon Street to Avon Street and Sixth...
Augusta Free Press
Update: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office locates woman reported missing on Friday
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Update: Friday, 9:22 p.m. Regina Mae Wood has been safely located, according to a report from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. First report: Friday, 1:58 p.m. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: One person shot, police talking to persons of interest
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Albemarle County Police responded to a call regarding a shooting on Cedar Hill Road Wednesday at 5:39 p.m. When units responded, they found one person with a gunshot wound who was transported to UVA Hospital. Their condition...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs19news
Police investigating shooting that sent infant to hospital
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police is investigating an accidental shooting that injured a child. According to police, troopers responded to a report of a shooting inside a home on the 25000 block of Constitution Highway in Orange County around 10 a.m. Monday. Officers found a...
wsvaonline.com
Griddle fire causes minor damage
A griddle fire Friday morning caused minor damage to the Thunderbird Café along U-S Route 33 in eastern Rockingham County and closed Island Ford Road part of the morning. Fire and Rescue Chief Jeremy Holloway says the call came in shortly before 7:30. No injuries were reported. A post...
cbs19news
One killed in Albemarle County plane crash
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department says one person has been killed in a small plane crash overnight. According to police, the crash occurred just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday after county officials received a distress call from the pilot of a private, single-engine aircraft. Attempts...
cbs19news
Police investigating reported shots fired on Downtown Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired that occurred this past weekend on the Downtown Mall. According to police, officers responded to the report around 6:40 p.m. Saturday on the 300 block of East Main Street. No injuries or property damage...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs19news
UVA Police working with FBI on investigation into noose found on Grounds
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Police Department says an investigation into who put a noose on a statute on Grounds last week is ongoing. According to a release, the department is working with the local FBI partners in order to enhance the video of the incident because of it potentially being a hate crime.
Seven-month-old injured after accidental shooting in Virginia
According to VSP, the shooting appears to be accidental at this point in the investigation and no one has been charged with a crime. The incident is still being investigated.
WHSV
WHSV EndZone - Week 4: Rockbridge County vs. Staunton
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton hosts Rockbridge County in week four.
WBTM
Plane Involved in Fatal Crash Took Off Near Martinsville
A plane that left from Blue Ridge Regional Airport near Martinsville on Wednesday night was involved in a fatal single plane crash in Albemarle County. According to The Daily Progress, the plane was headed towards Washington D.C. when it crashed in a rural part of Albemarle County, killing the pilot, who was the lone occupant in the plane. At this time the identity of the pilot is still unknown.
Traffic pattern changing on Mills Drive in Spotsylvania, traffic to be halted overnight
On Sept 21, traffic on Rt. 17, Mills Drive, at the I-95 overpass in Spotsylvania will be shifted onto a new section of road and bridge. The project replacing and widening the Rt. 17 overpass is entering the next phase. As that happens, traffic will be shifted slightly to the right in the work zone to cross I-95 on the first half of the new bridge, VDOT explained in a media release.
pagevalleynews.com
Jail break attempt
September 16, 1965 — Three prisoners in Rockingham County jail in Harrisonburg failed in their attempt to dig their way to freedom Monday night. They were discovered by jailers after they had removed only three bricks from the wall of their cell in the rear of the building. Officers said the prisoners would have had to dig through three layers of brick to gain freedom.
theriver953.com
Page County Authorities arrest a troublesome suspect
After taking several complaints about individuals traveling at high rates of speed on South Antioch Road in Luray. The driver attempted to elude police and crashed his motorcycle then fled on foot leaving the motorcycle at the scene. The driver of the motorcycle Robert Thomas Kemp III of Luray would...
Comments / 3