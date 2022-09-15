Read full article on original website
spectrumlocalnews.com
Glens Falls school district implements backpack inspections after lockdowns
Parents in the Glens Falls City School District are having some tough conversations with their children. “It’s terrifying when your daughter asks you, 'am I going to be safe tomorrow at school?'” said Stephanie Nasr, whose daughter is in middle school. “You tell her 'yes,' but in the back of your mind you’re like, 'I hope so.'”
Amsterdam parents, daycares scrambling under sudden change to school district’s bus policy
AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There’s always a bit of back to school rush with a touch of scramble, but even those most prepared families in the Greater Amsterdam School District are now thrown for a loop. Parents say it was only within this first full week of school that they fully realized the district would […]
WNYT
Local schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
A handful of local schools are being honored tonight, as National Blue Ribbon schools for 2022. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps. This year, the honor went to Chango Elementary School in Ballston Lake, Elsmere Elementary School in Delmar,...
WNYT
Schools implement new safety protocols
More than one school community in our area is wrestling with safety concerns, after witnessing incidents of violence just weeks into the new school year. The Glens Falls city school district held a meeting Friday night to discuss new safety measures that will be put into place after starting the school year with two separate gun-scares. The school covered multiple safety measures at the meeting which will go into effect when classes begin on Monday.
WNYT
Child, 8, accused of weapons threat on Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk bus
There was a weapons scare on a Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk bus Thursday. However, the district says it was a false alarm. Investigators say it involved an 8-year-old child. Superintendent Brian Bailey wrote on the district’s web page “students reported to their bus driver that another student on the bus said they had a weapon in their possession. The bus driver immediately pulled over and notified transportation dispatch.” School resource officers and police were also notified.
WNYT
New safety protocols implemented in Gloversville
Meanwhile, the Gloversville school district also will be tightening up security. In a letter to parents, the superintendent notified parents of some of the changes. The move comes after several disruptive incidents at varsity football games, as well as a series of escalating incidents which took place during extracurricular activities in recent years.
WNYT
Catholic Central School opens for first year as two schools merge
St. Ambrose School in Latham and Catholic Central High School in Lansingburgh have consolidated to form a Pre-K through 12th grade school. The new Catholic Central School is located on the former st. Ambrose location. There are 385 students enrolled. The school will hold a ribbon cutting and formal blessing...
Saratoga County announces Bivalent Booster Clinic for Seniors
The Saratoga County Department of Health (SCDOH) has announced the COVID-19 Bivalent Booster vaccine will be available for seniors 65 years of age or older. Saratoga County has also opened a call center for the convenience of seniors to make appointments at SCDOH vaccine clinics in Ballston Spa and other clinics throughout the county.
Albany Diocese opens first Pre-K-12 school in Latham
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany celebrated a unique milestone in its history Thursday when Bishop Edward B. Scharfenberger officially opened and blessed Catholic Central School (CCS), the Diocese's first Pre-K to 12 school, in Latham.
Woman drowns in Ballston Lake
A woman has drowned in Ballston Lake. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said Susan Duglin, 74, of Ballston, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Nurse aide accused of beating patient at rehab center
An Alabama woman who was working as a Nurse's Aide at the Warren Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Queensbury has been jailed after she allegedly hit a resident of the facility in the face.
WNYT
Historic Saratoga Springs fountain restored after recent vandalism
The Morrissey Fountain is back in Congress Park in Saratoga Springs. You may recall, police believe three people who were caught on camera downtown, knocked over the fountain and its three tiers back in May. It required extensive repairs, and has been re-installed in the park. This is the third...
WNYT
Amsterdam man accused of inappropriately touching children
A 22-year-old man from Amsterdam is accused of inappropriately touching children. State police arrested Tyler Frolke. Back on August 29, troopers got a complaint that Frolke had inappropriate physical contact with a 13-year-old child in the town of Glen. Police received similar complaints in the city of Gloversville. He is...
Man dies in Clifton Park motorcycle crash
A man is dead after a motorcycle crash on Ashdown Road in Clifton Park. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said Louis Funaro, 40, of Florida, was pronounced dead at the scene.
WRGB
22-year-old accused of inappropriate contact with underage victims
AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — State Police have arrested an Amsterdam man, accused of having inappropriate contact with minors. According to Investigators, 22-year-old Tyler Frolke was charged with 2 counts of sexual abuse, three counts of endangerment, and obscenity. The charges follow an investigation accusing Frolke of multiple incidents where...
WNYT
Queensbury nursing home aide accused of hitting resident in face
A nurse’s aide at a Queensbury nursing home has been arrested on felony charges of assault and endangering the welfare of an elderly person. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Raven Charles-Gary struck a 67-year-old resident of the Warren Center for Rehabilitation and nursing. Officers say Charles-Gary...
Why was Glens Falls’ parking coned off this week?
If you work, live or spend time in and around downtown Glens Falls, you may have noticed it was harder than usual to find parking this week. Parking spots were blocked off by traffic cones daily, from Monday to early Friday. You can park there again as of late Friday, and don't worry - the spots are still free for at least two hours at a time.
Repeated felon sentenced for Saratoga robberies
A Saratoga man has been sentenced between eight to sixteen years in prison, after pleading guilty to four sperate accounts of third degree robbery. Justin Rock, 37, admitted he forcefully entered several businesses in downtown Saratoga, claiming to have a weapon, and demanded cash from the register.
WNYT
Guilty plea in 2021 Albany murder
A man has pleaded guilty to murder in Albany County. Nicholas Lewis admitted to his role in the death of 64-year-old Thai Nguyen, who was seriously injured in the area of Lincoln Park last year. Nguyen later died from those injuries. Lewis faces 25 years to life in state prison...
WNYT
Crews respond to late night structure fire in Hadley
News channel 13 is working to get more information this morning about a structure fire in Warren County. It happened just before 10 p.m. Friday night in the town of Hadley. Stay with news channel 13 for the latest details as we get them. And remember to check in on wnyt.com and the app.
