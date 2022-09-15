Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Thyme among almond trees mitigates climate change and increases the land's production
The introduction of perennial crops in the alleys of Mediterranean dryland almond orchards reduces greenhouse gas emissions and increases soil carbon sequestration, according to the latest study within the Diverfarming project. Agriculture has become a source of greenhouse gas emissions due to the intensification of farming and the high use...
Agriculture Online
Argentina wheat farmers abandon some lots due to drought, exchange says
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Argentine wheat farmers are starting to abandon some lots of wheat due to prolonged drought, the major Buenos Aires grains exchange warned on Thursday, a worry for the grains producing South American nation as growers grapple with a lack of rain. The exchange, which...
Phys.org
How silent environmentalists could help protect biodiversity
New research has identified an important group of Australians with a surprisingly strong connection to nature. A University of Queensland-led study surveyed 2,000 people across Australia, finding that a quarter of participants had a human-centric relationship with nature, but also a strong desire to protect the environment. This research is published in People and Nature.
Grist
Fallowing fields saves water, but there’s a cost
Hello, and welcome to another edition of Parched. I’m Jake Bittle, a reporter at Grist covering climate impacts and adaptation. As drought continues to wrack the U.S. West, farmers across the region are halting irrigation and crop production, letting hundreds of thousands of acres go fallow. Sometimes this process is voluntary, like in Southern California, where one water district has paid farmers for years to let their land go unwatered. Other growers are simply being forced into the decision. Nut farmers in California’s Central Valley saw their water deliveries fall to near-zero this year amid the drought; cotton producers in Arizona also took a big water cut.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Utility Costs Are Skyrocketing. These 5 States Will Feel It the Most
These figures will shock you, no pun intended.
BHG
Why Your Zucchini Plants Are Flowering but Not Fruiting
Zucchini are some of the easiest-to-grow garden plants of summer. However, one of the biggest problems gardeners have with them is that sometimes the plants fail to develop mature fruit. You might see your zucchini plant begin to produce a parade of golden flowers and, maybe, small fruit. You triumphantly bust out your recipes for spaghetti zoodles and zucchini muffins; then, one by one, each flower and fruit drops off or shrivels up. Thankfully, you can often turn the problem around within minutes and in a week or two have abundant zucchini for all your favorite recipes. Follow these 4 tips to avoid the disappointment of stubborn zucchini that won't fruit.
Report: Fossil fuel industry funds research to weaken climate change messaging
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- According to an investigative report published Thursday in the British Medical Journal, fossil fuel companies have provided money to elite American universities to fund research that weakens messages on climate change and protects the interests of fossil fuel providers. The report found that energy companies have...
The Daily South
How To Grow Citrus Trees Indoors
Why is My Indoor Citrus Tree Dropping Flowers or Fruit?. Can I take an Indoor Citrus Tree Outside for Summer?. You may daydream of growing your own citrus fruits, but unless you're in the southernmost portions of the country, your chances of success are, sadly, fairly slim. However, you can grow many different dwarf citrus tree indoors. With their glossy leaves, fragrant flowers and edible fruit, they're a must-have for any plant lover. "There are several types of citrus trees that are easy-to-grow in containers," says Danny Trejo, founder of Via Citrus, a citrus tree grower in Florida. "They're actually the ideal patio plant. They can go outdoors for summer, then come back in for winter before nighttime temperatures dip into the 40s."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phys.org
Study shows potential of Southern cattail for phytoremediation of areas contaminated by mine tailings
Typha domingensis, the Southern cattail, a reedy marsh plant that inhabits fresh to slightly brackish waters and is about 2.5 m tall, can scavenge up to 34 times more manganese from contaminated soil than other plants found in similar environments. In a recent study, it accumulated between 10 and 13 times more manganese than other naturally occurring wetland plants such as hibiscus, sedges and rushes, demonstrating its potential for use in sustainable rehabilitation of areas affected by iron mine tailings.
Topsoil protection should be stressed in the next farm bill, U.S. House Ag panel told
WASHINGTON — Farmers and academics at a Wednesday hearing stressed the need for members of the U.S. House Agriculture Committee to support regenerative agriculture farming practices in the upcoming farm bill in order to protect topsoil. U.S. House Agriculture Committee Chair David Scott said he held the hearing to...
A 1-MW vertical axis wind turbine could change offshore windfarms forever
Its manufacturer promises the turbine is competitive from the word go.
Phys.org
Warmer Earth could see smaller butterflies that struggle to fly, affecting food systems
New UBC research has shown warmer temperatures can lead to smaller butterflies that collect less pollen and visit fewer flowers. Dr. Michelle Tseng and recent graduate Erez Büyükyilmaz grew butterflies in the lab at different temperatures and found that the warmer the temperature, the smaller the butterfly, mimicking how increasing global temperatures due to climate change might affect the size of the insects. Then, using special equipment, they found smaller butterflies did not fly as far or as fast as the bigger ones, due to their smaller wings.
FOXBusiness
Food prices could surge higher as extreme weather hurts farmers
Extreme weather, which poses a significant risk to the agriculture sector, could push already elevated food prices even higher, according to a Wells Fargo economist. Farmers and ranchers have experienced extraordinary cost pressures in recent years due to extreme weather conditions. However, that pressure is now being exacerbated by Russia's...
Bounty offered on invasive Bradford pear trees in North Carolina
The Bradford pear tree was introduced to North America in the 1960s from China, brought by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Soon it became the most popular ornamental tree, prized for its glorious blooms in spring and long-lasting colors in autumn.
Phys.org
Surprise hydrological shifts imperil water resources
From 1997 to 2010, southeastern Australia experienced its worst drought on record. The "Millennium" drought severely strained municipal and agricultural water supplies—and despite a return to near-predrought rainfall levels, some of the region's watersheds have not yet recovered. The extended dry spell delivered two surprises: streamflows that were surprisingly low during the drought, even considering the low rainfall, and a lack of post-drought recovery in streamflows back to predrought norms.
Phys.org
Millions of farmers 'replumb' the world's largest delta
Collective groundwater pumping by millions of farmers in Bangladesh in the dry season each year has created vast natural reservoirs underground that, over a 30-year-period, rival the world's largest dams—these sustain irrigation that has transformed this previously famine-prone country to a food-secure nation, according to a new study led by UCL researchers.
Phys.org
Pollutants from burning structures linger in waterways post-wildfire
As the frequency of wildfires has increased, so have pollutants in the waters from burned watersheds, say researchers in a review paper that highlights the need for more research in the area. "Much less studied are the effects of fire burning not only forests and grasslands but also houses, vehicles...
Phys.org
Palm oil's implications on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals
From the second half of the twentieth century onwards, there has been an exponential increase in the production of palm oil, which has proven to be very versatile; so much so that it has become a common ingredient in many food products, such as margarine, biscuits, bread, cakes, chocolate, ice cream and non-food products such as detergents and cosmetics. Palm oil has also historically been used as a lubricant for machinery and its use as a biofuel in the energy sector has been growing particularly rapidly.
Phys.org
Fungi and insect herbivores affect herb diversity depending on species traits of herbs and neighboring tree composition
The mechanisms of biodiversity maintenance have been a hot topic in ecology for decades. Fungi and insect herbivores contribute to the diversity of plants in grasslands, which has been frequently reported. However, evidence about their driving roles on forest herb diversity is not enough. In a study published in Journal...
Phys.org
Greener and more 'walkable' urban areas encourage physical activity
Urban areas with more "walkable" and greener environments favor the practice of physical activity among citizens. This is the result of a study conducted by researchers from the Institute of Environmental Science and Technology (ICTA-UAB) of the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona that provides public decision-makers with valuable indications on how to design healthy urban environments in the future.
Comments / 0