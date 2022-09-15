Read full article on original website
Report: Manchester City Will Battle Liverpool For Jude Bellingham Signing
Manchester City are set to rival Liverpool for the signing of highly rated midfielder Jude Bellingham next summer.
Pep Guardiola echoes Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp's feelings about Chelsea owner Todd Boehly's All-Star match proposal... as the Man City manager questions when the game could be played with the current schedule
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola echoed Jurgen Klopp’s feelings on the mooted Premier League All-Star match proposed by Todd Boehly. Top flight managers have voiced criticism of the idea, floated by the Chelsea owner at a conference in New York. Klopp’s views on a north versus south exhibition were...
EFL Cup Tie Confirmed: Date and Time for Liverpool v. Derby Released
Liverpool will face Derby County at 8:00 PM GMT/3:00 PM EST on November 9th 2022 at Anfield. The Reds enter the Third Round proper of the competition that they won last season on penalties against Chelsea FC. The Liverpool-Derby match was not selected to be televised in England — Manchester...
Erling Haaland Recreates Johan Cruyff Wonder Goal To Help Man City Beat Dortmund
Pep Guardiola said after the game: "The moment he scored I felt Johan Cruyff."
Lampard: Everton deserve more points than we’ve got
As if the Premier League season wasn’t crazy enough each year anyway, a winter World Cup of sorts, along with the passing of the Queen of the United Kingdom, have each inserted further wrinkles into the action. For Everton, coming off of a hard-fought draw against Liverpool in the most recent Merseyside Derby, the team looks to be catching its stride after a difficult start to the campaign between fitness and depth concerns.
Onana, Garner omitted as Everton submit 25-man Premier League squad
Following the conclusion of the summer transfer window, teams have completed submissions of their 25-man squads for the remainder of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Everton’s squad list is mostly as expected with six of their eight new signings — James Tarkowski, Dwight McNeil, Ruben Vinagre, Conor Coady, Neal Maupay, and Idrissa Gueye — added to the roster, with Richarlison, Dele Alli, Andre Gomes and Jean-Philippe Gbamin off after their departures.
Sunderland Fans Verdict: A Night to Forget
Well that wasn’t very fun, was it? We’ve had bad games this season - most notably at Rotherham United and Sheffield United - but Wednesday night was the worst of the lot. I just have no idea where it came from. We were all over the place from start to finish. We couldn’t pass the ball, we couldn’t keep the ball, we couldn’t defend, we couldn’t attack, we couldn’t press, we couldn’t sit in and hold shape.
Report: Gavi Rejected Approach From Manchester City Rival
Manchester City have an interest in Gavi before he signed a new deal at Barcelona, and it has now been revealed he rejected an offer from a rival of the Blue's.
Diogo Jota: “I Need To Do My Best From Now On”
Liverpool won 2-1 against Ajax in the Champions League, and Diogo Jota was in the starting lineup alongside Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz. Jota was relieved at the result given Liverpool’s poor recent form. “Our last game was not good enough so it was a big improvement. Not perfect,...
Leicester City’s James Maddison Left Out of England Squad Yet Again
Gareth Southgate named his squad for England’s matches in the Nation’s League and once again failed to find room for Leicester City’s James Maddison. The Three Lions squad that will face Italy and Germany will consist of 3 goalkeepers, 12 defenders, 5 midfielders, and 8 strikers. Southgate also omitted James Justin, who was in the previous squad.
Premier League Final Table Predictions: Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United
The Premier League is fully underway, and it has given us a chance to build an opinion on which team could finish where this season in the Premier League.
Champions League: Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea, Man City, Celtic & Rangers state of play
The second round of Champions League group games were completed this week and we bring you the live tables, results and schedule... The group stages resumed on Tuesday as Liverpool picked up their first European win of the season with a late 2-1 victory over Ajax, Bayern Munich condemned Barcelona to their first defeat of the season with a 2-0 win, while Tottenham were stopped in their tracks as Sporting Lisbon won 2-0.
Conte preaches patience with Bissouma, Skipp ahead of Leicester match
The main interest from Antonio Conte’s press conference today, given before Tottenham Hotspur’s match against Leicester City on Saturday, wasn’t anything to do with the match. Conte gave an injury update — same as before, only Lucas Moura is out — and gave the usual platitudes about Leicester being a quality team and a difficult one to play despite the fact that they have yet to win a match this season.
Nottingham Forest vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Nottingham Forest squandered a lead for the second successive Premier League game as they slipped to a 3-2 home defeat by Fulham in the Premier League.Taiwo Awoniyi gave Forest the perfect start when he headed them in front after 11 minutes from a Ryan Yates corner, but Fulham struck three times in six minutes early in the second half to turn the match on its head.Tosin Adarabioyo headed the equaliser in the 54th minute from a Willian cross and three minutes later Joao Palhinha found the top corner with a superb left-footed effort. Forest were at sixes and sevens and Fulham scored again when Harrison Reed fired home from a Bobby De Cordova-Reid cross.Lewis O’Brien gave Forest hope with a 77th-minute effort but Steve Cooper’s side could not salvage a point.
Chelsea, Brighton & Hove Albion hold behind closed doors friendly on free weekend
Neither Chelsea nor Brighton & Hove Albion have a game this weekend, Chelsea because of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral and Brighton because of a rail strike, so perhaps it’s only natural that given all the business that’s gone down between the two clubs recently, we would organize a behind-closed-doors friendly as well.
Watch: Premier League Highlights - Gameweek 8 - September 16th/17th
Watch Premier League highlights of the fixtures on Friday 16th and Saturday 17th September. The highlights include a hat trick from Heung-Min Son and another goal for Erling Haaland.
Beard Talk: Liverpool Women to Welcome Chelsea in “Tough Start”
After the postponement last weekend, Liverpool Women look to start their campaign in the WSL by welcoming reigning champions Chelsea to Prenton Park. Manager Matt Beard spoke to Liverpoolfc.com on the challenges Chelsea will bring as the first opponents:. Yeah, look, you’ve got to play them at some time. Listen,...
Rafael Leao set for new AC Milan deal amid Chelsea and Man City interest - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers... Rafael Leao is set to put an end to talk of a January move to Chelsea or Manchester City by signing a new long-term deal with AC Milan. THE SUN. Sean Dyche has admitted Burnley were right to sack...
Kepa Arrizabalaga ‘happy to stay’ at Chelsea following summer exit rumours
With Chelsea goalkeeper Édouard Mendy first losing form, then fitness, and so being forced out of contention early in the current season, Kepa Arrizabalaga was asked to step up and fill in the big shoes from one of our 2021 Champions League heroes. The Spaniard has done well thus far even though our defence has not been up to par.
Everton vs West Ham: Opposition Analysis | On the Launch Pad
Following on from the unexpected cancellation of last week’s fixtures, Everton’s Premier League campaign resumes tomorrow with the visit of West Ham United to Merseyside. The postponement of a daunting trip to the Emirates, to play Arsenal without the services of in-form goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, may have worked to the advantage of the Toffees. Instead, they’ve had a week off to recharge and bring striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin closer to a return from the injury that has kept him sidelined for the start of the season.
