Andrei Tapalaga

Fish With Transparent Head Discovered at the Bottom of the Ocean

The barreleye fish has extremely light-sensitive eyes that can rotate within a transparent, fluid-filled shield on its head.Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute. The barreleye fish is quite a rare sight that many scientists thought to have gone extinct. This is another fish that roams in the twilight zone of the ocean or the deepest part where barely any light makes it. Due to its extremely sensitive eyes, the fish has very little light to see, and this is the reason why it lurks near the bottom of the ocean.
Daily Mail

Go to shell! Fury in Maine as woke 'seafood watch' program redlists state's famous lobsters and warns against eating them because lobster pots put whales in danger

Mainers are up in arms over Seafood Watch, a woke environmental program, warning diners off lobster because they claim the fishing pots can harm or kill endangered right whales. California's Monterey Bay Aquarium, which runs the program, issued its latest edicts over what to eat on Tuesday, ruling that American...
Robb Report

Enjoy Your Maine Lobster While You Can: Rising Water Temps May Make the Delicacy More Scarce

As summer draws to a close, hopefully you’ve had your fill of Maine lobster—because we’re not sure how much longer you’ll be able to enjoy that delicacy. The Gulf of Maine, which spans from Cape Cod to Nova Scotia, is warming more quickly than 96 percent of the world’s oceans, which will have effects on its lobster population, according to a new report from The Washington Post. In warm temperatures, the cold-weather crustaceans become more vulnerable to disease and less likely to reproduce, and they could move farther north, away from some popular Maine lobstering spots. “Warming ocean waters due to climate...
pewtrusts.org

Gulf of Mexico Oysters Have Motivated Home Builders: People

Oysters know how to make their ideal homes—from where to build their reefs to how tall and wide they need to be for optimal breeding, feeding, and protection from predators. Now humans are trying to unravel the mollusks’ real estate secrets. As the shellfish populations have declined because...
One Green Planet

Bear Wanders into California 7-Eleven to Grab Some Snacks and Candy Bars

A bear walked into a 7-Eleven in California and made several trips in and out while carrying out snacks and candy bars. The cashier was working on the night shift at the 7-Eleven in Olympic Valley, California when he saw the door open but did not see anyone come in. SWNS reported that when he looked down, he saw a brown bear chewing on packaged snacks.
