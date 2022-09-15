ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Fortune

Lululemon’s billionaire founder just donated $76 million to protect British Columbia’s forests and nature days after Patagonia’s founder gives away the company

Lululemon founder Chip Wilson with BC Parks Foundation CEO Andy Day announcing his $76 million gift to protect the western Canada wilderness. Nature conservationists finally have some cause for optimism at the end of a summer marked by record heat waves worldwide, as wealthy individuals commit major funds to fight climate change.
Fortune

Patagonia Chair: ‘We are turning capitalism on its head by making the Earth our only shareholder’

For 50 years there has been an impassioned debate about the appropriate aims and responsibilities of companies. Some side with Milton Friedman’s influential viewpoint, asserting that the only responsibility of business is to generate profits for shareholders. Others believe companies have broader responsibilities to society and the environment. Lately, even state legislatures have weighed in, proposing to ban financial managers who take ESG criteria into account. But while the battle of words continues, investors, customers, employees, and the public have moved forward. The question now is not whether but how far the pendulum has shifted towards responsibility and purpose. Surveys show that most investors believe ESG goals should trump short-term profit, and more than ever, employees and consumers are choosing companies based on what they stand for.
outsidemagazine

Yvon Chouinard No Longer Owns Patagonia

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. On the eve of its 50th anniversary, Patagonia, one of the nation’s most innovative and ethical corporations, is under new ownership. The outdoor apparel maker, founded in 1973...
Gizmodo

Don't Rush to Canonize Patagonia

The founder of Patagonia said this week in an exclusive interview with the New York Times that he’s giving away his company to support environmental protection. Yvon Chouinard, the rock-climber-turned-businessman who has long pushed his company as the face of progressive corporate environmentalism, told the Times that he wants to “give away the maximum amount of money to people who are actively working on saving this planet.” But even in what seems like a best-case development for green capitalism, there’s some important PR spin to wade through.
TMZ.com

Lululemon Founder Pledges $76 Million to Save the Wilderness

Lululemon's founder is the latest to put their money where their mouth is and help save the planet ... by pledging a HUGE chunk of change to help preserve the wilderness. Chip Wilson, founder of Lululemon Athletica Inc., and his wife Summer are pledging $100 million Canadian -- about $75.8 mil U.S. -- which marks the biggest gift the billionaire philanthropist's ever given.
