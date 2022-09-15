Read full article on original website
Related
Lululemon’s billionaire founder just donated $76 million to protect British Columbia’s forests and nature days after Patagonia’s founder gives away the company
Lululemon founder Chip Wilson with BC Parks Foundation CEO Andy Day announcing his $76 million gift to protect the western Canada wilderness. Nature conservationists finally have some cause for optimism at the end of a summer marked by record heat waves worldwide, as wealthy individuals commit major funds to fight climate change.
Patagonia Chair: ‘We are turning capitalism on its head by making the Earth our only shareholder’
For 50 years there has been an impassioned debate about the appropriate aims and responsibilities of companies. Some side with Milton Friedman’s influential viewpoint, asserting that the only responsibility of business is to generate profits for shareholders. Others believe companies have broader responsibilities to society and the environment. Lately, even state legislatures have weighed in, proposing to ban financial managers who take ESG criteria into account. But while the battle of words continues, investors, customers, employees, and the public have moved forward. The question now is not whether but how far the pendulum has shifted towards responsibility and purpose. Surveys show that most investors believe ESG goals should trump short-term profit, and more than ever, employees and consumers are choosing companies based on what they stand for.
The rise of Patagonia: How rock climber and activist Yvon Chouinard created one of the world's biggest outdoor brands from the trunk of his car
Since its founding in 1973, Patagonia has had environmental activism in its DNA thanks to its eccentric founder, who gave away the company this week.
Patagonia founder gives away $3 billion ownership stake
This move falls in line with Chouinard’s longstanding commitment to protecting the environment. Who owns Patagonia? What has Patagonia done for the environment?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Will King Charles follow the lead of Patagonia owner’s $3bn giveaway? | Letters
Letter: The Duchy of Cornwall’s business interests could be given to a trust to benefit the environment, suggests Prof Alan Bleakley
San Francisco billionaire tech power couple list Presidio Heights mansion, leave city
The Silicon Valley "it couple" is selling their mansion.
Yvon Chouinard No Longer Owns Patagonia
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. On the eve of its 50th anniversary, Patagonia, one of the nation’s most innovative and ethical corporations, is under new ownership. The outdoor apparel maker, founded in 1973...
Patagonia's owner, who is giving the retailer away to a nonprofit, once lived in his car and still doesn't own a cellphone
As a professional rock climber in the 1960s, Yvon Chouinard ate cans of cat food and lived out of his car for a time, The New York Times reported.
RELATED PEOPLE
$32M Sea Cliff mansion, home to SF interior designer, showcases the 'California look'
Panoramic ocean views, a poolside courtyard and private access to Baker Beach all for $32 million.
AOL Corp
Patagonia made him a billionaire. Now he's giving it away to save the climate
Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard is giving his company away — to planet Earth, he announced Wednesday. “I never wanted to be a businessman,” Chouinard wrote in an open letter announcing the transfer of his roughly $3-billion controlling stake in the company to a trust and a nonprofit. It’s...
When Worlds Collide: Founder Chouinard Gives Away Patagonia
Patagonia's 83-year-old founder has given his company away. Let the carping begin.
Gizmodo
Don't Rush to Canonize Patagonia
The founder of Patagonia said this week in an exclusive interview with the New York Times that he’s giving away his company to support environmental protection. Yvon Chouinard, the rock-climber-turned-businessman who has long pushed his company as the face of progressive corporate environmentalism, told the Times that he wants to “give away the maximum amount of money to people who are actively working on saving this planet.” But even in what seems like a best-case development for green capitalism, there’s some important PR spin to wade through.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Patagonia founder donates his entire company to help address climate change
Conscious business at its finest.
Bay Area Costco stores' latest ice cream flavor uses the world's most pungent fruit
Its pungent aroma once led to the evacuation of an Australian university campus.
TMZ.com
Lululemon Founder Pledges $76 Million to Save the Wilderness
Lululemon's founder is the latest to put their money where their mouth is and help save the planet ... by pledging a HUGE chunk of change to help preserve the wilderness. Chip Wilson, founder of Lululemon Athletica Inc., and his wife Summer are pledging $100 million Canadian -- about $75.8 mil U.S. -- which marks the biggest gift the billionaire philanthropist's ever given.
Get a men's fleece-lined bomber jacket from Patagonia for half the price
Get ready for winter with a high-quality jacket under $100.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Spend a Small Fortune on this E-Bike!
Almost $19,000 For This EVEREST R22 E-Bike, but Is It Worth the Price?. Make no mistake, the above electric bike called the OPTIBIKE R22 Everest starts at nearly $19,000. This doesn’t consider any additional upgrades, tax, or delivery. You could potentially spend close to $25,000 before everything is said. The R22 Everest is part of OPTIBIKE’s Elite Series, and yes, it is packed with several “bells and whistles.”
Perks and Rec: Gear up for fall with deals on Patagonia
Get up to 50% off Patagonia's best outdoor gear. Plus, deals from Amazon, Walmart, and more.
Patagonia founder is giving away his billion dollar company and ensuring that all profits go towards fighting climate change
Yvon Chouinard announced Wednesday he is giving away his multi-billion dollar company, Patagonia. Chouinard said instead of selling it or taking it public, Patagonia will be owned by a trust and nonprofit. The trust is set up to ensure Patagonia's profits go towards addressing climate change. Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard...
Comments / 0