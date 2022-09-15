ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Jeopardy' Host Ken Jennings Accused of Misogynistic Ruling After Letting Contestant Change His Answer

By Samantha Nungesser
We’re only a few days into Ken Jennings’ first official week as one-half of Alex Trebek’s successors, and Jeopardy! fans are already fuming. During Wednesday night’s (Sept. 14) episode, viewers took to Twitter to blast Jennings for what they claimed was a misogynistic ruling made by the host.

During the competition, Luigi de Guzman, who won his fourth consecutive night on the hit quiz show, was allowed to change his answer.

Under the “Cons” category, a painting was shown on the screen, with the clue reading, “Here’s a typical 19th-century landscape by this British painter.”

“Who is Constant?” de Guzman responded, before Jennings asked, “Say it again?”

De Guzman quickly corrected himself saying, “Sorry, who is Constable?” and the answer was accepted as correct.

However, fans noticed the same leniency did not apply to fellow woman contestant Harriet Wagner, who also attempted to correct her answer. Unlike de Guzman, Wagner’s first response was accepted and she was deemed incorrect.

“Wow, is @jeopardy fixed? Why is Luigi allowed to correct himself, but Harriet isn’t?” one fan asked.

Another fumed, “I’m not happy how #KenJennings is letting some people correct themselves and not others. And also partial answers like class instead of class action should NOT count.”

“Why did Ken Jennings let one contestant (male) change a wrong answer, but ruled against another (female), even though she said the correct answer within the time limit?” a third person pointed out. “Tonight’s episode was an unfair runaway because of that ruling on the last answer in double jeopardy.”

Another added, “So on #Jeopardy one contestant can correct an answer and another can not? Come on Ken, that just isn’t right,” while someone else angrily wrote, “YOU SUCK, KEN JENNINGS! You gave Luigi a pass and Harriet a JIP!”

“Ken gives the guy a second chance but not the woman!!!” another announced.

Someone else echoed the same sentiments, writing, “That was totally unfair and Ken Jennings (and the ‘judges’) were absolutely wrong not to give her credit for a correct answer. Is the #misogyny from #Jeopardy? Sure looks like it!”

Despite the backlash, the official Jeopardy! website states that “Contestants may change their responses as long as neither the host nor the judges have made a ruling.”

Jeopardy! airs on weeknights at 7/6c on ABC.

birdofprey
2d ago

Get over it. The contestant corrected himself before the time ran out. Jennings either did not understand the answer or didn’t hear the contestant. People are so rude to jump to conclusions

69
Chace S. Swartz
2d ago

All these shows are pre-taped. It's not Ken fault it's the judges who make final decision. When the shows are aired they are pretty much chopped together. You don't get to see the full show.

28
June Adkins
2d ago

if you wait to long to answer and time runs out his time had not run out you can correct it if you have time and dosent have anything to do with race I watched it every night and they were all the same color I don't see any different no matter what color a person is we are all the same

18
