‘She-Hulk’ Teases Daredevil’s Return to Marvel in Episode 5

She-Hulk and Daredevil — it’s the team-up that fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been waiting months for (or, if you just so happen to be the man typing away on this very keyboard, your entire adult life). A year ago it seemed like these two super-lawyers would never meet up, what with Daredevil being a Netflix superhero, and one with a canceled series at that. And then it was revealed via a trailer that She-Hulk: Attorney at Law would bring Matt Murdock’s crime fighter back in a big way, and now we’ve all been counting down the minutes. Now it looks like we know exactly when Daredevil’s gonna appear on She-Hulk’s show — and it’s coming soon. SPOILERS ahead!

When will Daredevil appear on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law?

Unless the show is yanking us around, Daredevil (Charlie Cox) will appear in next week’s episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Mark the date: September 22! She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 6! Daredevil, She-Hulk, the team-up of the century! And we know this because of how Episode 5, “Mean, Green, and Straight Poured Into These Jeans,” ends.

She-Hulk Episode 5 ending explained?

Episode 5 dedicates a lot of screen time to solving one of Jennifer Walters’ (Tatiana Maslany) biggest problems: her wardrobe. After spending three episodes moping around in ill-fitting, drab Men’s Wearhouse clearance suits, Jen finally visits a tailor to the heroes (Griffin Matthews) who agrees to take on the unique challenge of making garments for a size-changing Hulk. And since there are probably not very many tailors specializing in superhero suits, Luke has many clients. And, as we see in the last scene, there’s a very familiar helmet sitting in one of his hat boxes.

That’s Daredevil’s helmet, albeit yellow instead of red. That’s because this time around, Daredevil’s live-action costume is inspired by the yellow and reddish-brown costume he briefly wore when he debuted way back in 1964.

This is a big, big deal because we haven’t seen Charlie Cox play Daredevil since the end of Daredevil Season 3 back in October 2018. It’s been almost four years! Of course Cox returned as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but come on, you want to see him in the suit.

As for what this means for Daredevil’s larger continuity, well, we’ll just have to wait and see. It’s still not exactly clear how much of the Netflix series is now official MCU canon (remember that the Netflix show was made by Marvel Television and not Marvel Studios, and they were two very different companies before the former was folded into the latter). Over on the Netflix show, Daredevil got all of his gear from Melvin Potter (Matt Gerald). When last we saw Potter in Daredevil Season 3, he was being taken into police custody after being coerced by Kingpin into trying to kill his best client. That would explain why Daredevil, a hero who barely leaves Hell’s Kitchen, would travel all the way to Los Angeles to get a uniform made. His guy is in prison!

If you’re curious about what we’ll see when Daredevil arrives next week (presumably), Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige gave the audience at D23 a look at one of the scenes — and it was sensational. Here’s how I described it in my roundup of the Marvel Studios panel:

In the clip, Daredevil and She-Hulk are on a roof, looking in on some goons and determining their best plan of action. Daredevil has a plan that does not involve She-Hulk, which annoys Jen since She-Hulk is invincible. She’s also not impressed by his “powers” and doesn’t believe that he can hear an exact number of heartbeats. Then Matt Murdock says that he can hear her heartbeat and there is a pause, and it has lots of chemistry and tension! And then Jen snaps out of it and is annoyed again. It looks like Daredevil might be training Jen to be a superhero? She’s even wearing her She-Hulk suit! It is a great scene and seeing Charlie Cox play Daredevil again is wonderful, especially one who is confident and also kinda funny!

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 6 premieres on Disney+ on September 22.

