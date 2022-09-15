ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘She-Hulk’ Teases Daredevil’s Return to Marvel in Episode 5

By Brett White
Decider.com
Decider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LLyE3_0hwYtIoR00

She-Hulk and Daredevil — it’s the team-up that fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been waiting months for (or, if you just so happen to be the man typing away on this very keyboard, your entire adult life). A year ago it seemed like these two super-lawyers would never meet up, what with Daredevil being a Netflix superhero, and one with a canceled series at that. And then it was revealed via a trailer that She-Hulk: Attorney at Law would bring Matt Murdock’s crime fighter back in a big way, and now we’ve all been counting down the minutes. Now it looks like we know exactly when Daredevil’s gonna appear on She-Hulk’s show — and it’s coming soon. SPOILERS ahead!

When will Daredevil appear on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law?

Unless the show is yanking us around, Daredevil (Charlie Cox) will appear in next week’s episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Mark the date: September 22! She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 6! Daredevil, She-Hulk, the team-up of the century! And we know this because of how Episode 5, “Mean, Green, and Straight Poured Into These Jeans,” ends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jfdYb_0hwYtIoR00
Photo: Disney+

She-Hulk Episode 5 ending explained?

Episode 5 dedicates a lot of screen time to solving one of Jennifer Walters’ (Tatiana Maslany) biggest problems: her wardrobe. After spending three episodes moping around in ill-fitting, drab Men’s Wearhouse clearance suits, Jen finally visits a tailor to the heroes (Griffin Matthews) who agrees to take on the unique challenge of making garments for a size-changing Hulk. And since there are probably not very many tailors specializing in superhero suits, Luke has many clients. And, as we see in the last scene, there’s a very familiar helmet sitting in one of his hat boxes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kVJw8_0hwYtIoR00
Photo: Disney+

That’s Daredevil’s helmet, albeit yellow instead of red. That’s because this time around, Daredevil’s live-action costume is inspired by the yellow and reddish-brown costume he briefly wore when he debuted way back in 1964.

This is a big, big deal because we haven’t seen Charlie Cox play Daredevil since the end of Daredevil Season 3 back in October 2018. It’s been almost four years! Of course Cox returned as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but come on, you want to see him in the suit.

As for what this means for Daredevil’s larger continuity, well, we’ll just have to wait and see. It’s still not exactly clear how much of the Netflix series is now official MCU canon (remember that the Netflix show was made by Marvel Television and not Marvel Studios, and they were two very different companies before the former was folded into the latter). Over on the Netflix show, Daredevil got all of his gear from Melvin Potter (Matt Gerald). When last we saw Potter in Daredevil Season 3, he was being taken into police custody after being coerced by Kingpin into trying to kill his best client. That would explain why Daredevil, a hero who barely leaves Hell’s Kitchen, would travel all the way to Los Angeles to get a uniform made. His guy is in prison!

If you’re curious about what we’ll see when Daredevil arrives next week (presumably), Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige gave the audience at D23 a look at one of the scenes — and it was sensational. Here’s how I described it in my roundup of the Marvel Studios panel:

In the clip, Daredevil and She-Hulk are on a roof, looking in on some goons and determining their best plan of action. Daredevil has a plan that does not involve She-Hulk, which annoys Jen since She-Hulk is invincible. She’s also not impressed by his “powers” and doesn’t believe that he can hear an exact number of heartbeats. Then Matt Murdock says that he can hear her heartbeat and there is a pause, and it has lots of chemistry and tension! And then Jen snaps out of it and is annoyed again. It looks like Daredevil might be training Jen to be a superhero? She’s even wearing her She-Hulk suit! It is a great scene and seeing Charlie Cox play Daredevil again is wonderful, especially one who is confident and also kinda funny!

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 6 premieres on Disney+ on September 22.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tgeSp_0hwYtIoR00
Photo: Disney+

What do you think? Be the first to comment.

Stream She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Heartbreaking new ‘Spider-Man’ post-credits scene revealed as ‘Wonder Man’ casting leaves fans laughing

It’s time for another roundup of the biggest Marvel news of the day. This Wednesday offered up details on the never-before-seen post-credits scene that will accompany the Spider-Man: No Way Home re-release this weekend, not to mention fans reacted with glee after Disney Plus’ Wonder Man TV series added its first cast member. Plus, Doctor Strange 2‘s screenwriter spilled on his original plans for Mr. Fantastic’s introduction.
MOVIES
The Independent

Marvel fans freak out as She-Hulk introduces one of X-Men’s most popular characters into the MCU

The latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law featured a pretty huge Easter egg for Marvel fanatics.As spotted by eagle-eyed viewers, episode two (released on Disney+ on Thursday 25 August), discreetly welcomed one of Marvel’s biggest heroes into the shared cinematic universe known as the MCU.Minor spoilers follow for She-Hulk episode two – you have been warned!For years, the rights to the X-Men franchise had been owned by Fox, meaning the characters were unable to cross over into the MCU, which is produced by Disney. Ever since Fox was acquired by Disney in 2019, however, fans have been...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Fantastic Four Movie Rumored to Cast Jodie Comer as Marvel's Sue Storm

Jodie Comer is rumored to be playing Sue Storm in Marvel's Fantastic Four reboot film – the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe rumor to drop as we head into D23 2022. According industry scoopers, Comer (best known for Killing Eve and Free Guy) has been tapped to play Sue Storm in the MCU, and we'll most likely get confirmation of her casting (and some key other ones) during a Marvel's D23 presentation.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Cox
Person
Tatiana Maslany
Person
Kevin Feige
Cinemablend

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Has Bad News For Fans Hoping John And Jamie Mend Their Relationship In Season 5

Details about Yellowstone’s upcoming supersized Season 5 premiere are still relatively scarce, but we do know Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton will be in good spirits early on, thanks to her iron thumbs once again pressing against the carotid arteries of brother Jamie. Beyond all of their personal baggage, Beth and John now have Garrett’s murder to hold against the politically motivated lawyer going forward, which obviously fits squarely into Beth’s vengeful playbook. Their sibling relationship can likely never be repaired, despite what Wes Bentley himself may hope, but is it at least possible-by-miracle that Jamie could win his way back on John’s good side for at least a couple of minutes? Kevin Costner makes it seem…not so likely.
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

Robert Downey Jr. Opens Up About Moment He Felt A Connection With His Late Father Amid Their Documentary’s Premiere

Most movie lovers are surely familiar with Robert Downey Jr., the man most famous for playing Marvel’s Tony Stark/Iron Man for over a decade. Of course, many cinephiles are probably also familiar with his famous filmmaker father, Robert Downey Sr., who passed away at the age of 85 last summer. (Shortly after, Downey Jr. paid tribute to his dad.) Before he passed, the prolific performer and his son were producing a documentary illustrious career. Now, amid its debut, the Marvel alum has opened up about a moment in which he felt particularly connected to his late father.
MOVIES
BGR.com

The #1 Netflix show in the world right now is getting trashed by critics

Critics and fans, a recent Bloomberg headline declared, have never disagreed more about movies. While that’s certainly true and we’re seeing that disparity over and over again these days, especially with Netflix titles like The Gray Man, the same is true for streaming TV shows, as well. And it’s not just a mismatch between what critics and viewers say. There’s also a bit of a chasm between what viewers say … and what those same viewers actually do. Case in point? Look no further than the newly released Netflix series Echoes.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Marvel Universe#Marvel Television#Marvel Comics#Episodes#Men S Wearhouse
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Sweetheart Turned Into!

Before this cutie pie turned into a home cleaning expert and an accomplished actress, she was just a little girl with big dreams and high hopes of being a famous performer while growing up in Missouri and Southern California. This kiddo made her acting debut in the 1995 film "Boys...
MISSOURI STATE
Cinemablend

The Sweet Reason John Stamos Said ‘Yes’ To Taking Over The Iron Man Mantle From Robert Downey Jr. Right Away

If you’re a parent then there’s a pretty good chance that there’s nothing more important to you than looking good in the eyes of your child. John Stamos, who has spent his career playing characters that are, or at least think they are, super cool, really only wants to look cool to his son, which is apparently the main reason he took on the role of Iron Man for a Disney Junior animated series.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Eva Mendes on Quitting Acting: ‘I Don’t Really Miss It’

Eva Mendes isn’t looking to return to acting anytime soon after leaving the industry about a decade ago. “I don’t really miss it,” Mendes told me when we caught up at West Hollywood’s Ardor restaurant, where she hosted a brunch to celebrate her new co-ownership of kitchen cleaning product company Skura Style. “I got tired fighting for the good roles,” she said. “There just was a point where I thought, ‘I’m going to create my own opportunities and become a producer on things and create my own material,’ but it just didn’t feel worth it to me.” Not long after, she and partner...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'They have trouble believing a black person could be a hobbit': Lenny Henry, 64, speaks out about racism in the fantasy genre

Lenny Henry has spoken out about racism within the fantasy genre as he is set to star in Amazon Prime's Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power. The actor, 64, who portrays the character Sadoc Burrows, one of J.R.R. Tolkien's famous tiny hobbits, said that effort was being made to make the genre 'more inclusive' after the original Lord of the Rings films featured no Black characters.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
E! News

Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Kids Deserve an Emmy for Their Reaction to Her Big Win

Watch: See Abbott Elementary Star Sheryl Lee Ralph's Emmy 2022 Speech. Sheryl Lee Ralph's children were her biggest supporters at the 2022 Emmys. When the Abbott Elementary actress—who shares daughter Ivy-Victoria Maurice, 27, and son Etienne Maurice, 30, with ex-husband Eric Maurice—was named the Emmy winner for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series during the Sept. 12 award show, her children recorded their tear-jerking reaction as the historic moment went down. (See all winners here.)
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘She-Hulk’ just introduced an Avenger’s long-lost sibling, and nobody noticed

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode three had a lot going on, from the whole Abomination plotline to Wong’s cameo to Jennifer Walters twerking with Megan Thee Stallion. So maybe fans are forgiven for overlooking the fact that the latest chapter of the Disney Plus series just low-key introduced an Avenger’s long-lost relative in plain sight.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years

There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
COMICS
Decider.com

Decider.com

38K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy