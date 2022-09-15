ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

The Conversation U.S.

Railroads and unions reach deal to avert devastating strike, keeping America's trains and the economy on track – for now

Most Americans may not appreciate the central role that private railroads play in supporting the U.S. economy and their everyday lives. Recent fears of a railroad strike may have changed that. After 20 straight hours of negotiations, brokered by President Joe Biden, U.S. railroads on Sept. 15, 2022, reached a tentative agreement with their unions to avert a devastating strike that had the potential to grind freight rail activity to a halt, worsen already sky-high inflation and drive the economy into a recession. The costs of a possible work stoppage were already becoming apparent, as some railroads stopped taking certain hazardous goods,...
State
Washington State
The Week

The now-avoided rail worker strike, explained

It's been a tough week for the rail industry — but it seems there's a light at the end of the tunnel. Here's everything you need to know:. Unions representing rail workers and freight rail companies reached a tentative deal Thursday morning, just barely avoiding a detrimental strike that could have gone into effect early Friday. Per The New York Times, the compromise now moves to "union members for a ratification vote, which is a standard procedure in labor talks." Workers have agreed not to strike in the meantime.
Salon

Sanders fights for rail workers as strike looms

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders on Wednesday afternoon stood up against Republicans' attempt to force 115,000 railroad workers to accept a contract recommended by a presidential board last month, saying the GOP wants to hinder the workers' fight "for sick leave and better working conditions."
TheDailyBeast

Devastating Freight Railroad Strike Avoided After Deal Reached, Biden Says

President Biden said early Thursday that a tentative agreement had been reached with freight railroads and unions that will stop a potentially ruinous strike action from going ahead. He claimed the deal “will keep our critical rail system working and avoid disruption of our economy.” Officials in the Biden administration had been desperately trying to find a way to avert a shutdown by unionized railroad workers that threatened to spark transportation and supply-chain chaos. “These rail workers will get better pay, improved working conditions, and peace of mind around their health care costs: All hard-earned,” Biden said in a statement. “The agreement is also a victory for railway companies who will be able to retain and recruit more workers for an industry that will continue to be part of the backbone of the American economy for decades to come.”Read it at Associated Press
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Rail workers win key concessions in deal to prevent strike

Railroad workers secured a deal Thursday that will deliver 24% raises and $5,000 bonuses over five years and it will also address some of their concerns about strict attendance rules and time off.The deal that's retroactive to 2020 will give rail workers the biggest raises they've seen in more than four decades. But the concessions related to working conditions may prove to be more important to them. The nation's biggest railroads, including Norfolk Southern, CSX, BNSF, Union Pacific and Kansas City Southern all negotiated jointly with 12 unions.Railroad workers will now be able to take unpaid days off for...
PBS NewsHour

How a nationwide rail strike could impact consumers, businesses

Commuters, food producers, refineries and others could all be affected if there is a nationwide rail strike at the end of this week. The Biden administration was putting pressure on railroads and unions Wednesday to settle their differences and avert a strike. But just in case that doesn’t work, the administration was also working on a plan to use trucks and planes to move goods that are normally carried by freight railroads.
AFP

US rail companies, unions reach 'tentative' deal to avert strike

A jubilant President Joe Biden announced a tentative deal Thursday to avoid a crippling strike by railroad unions following all-night talks as the clock ran down on threats to disrupt US supply chains in the run-up to midterm elections. Major freight carrier Union Pacific said it "looks forward to the unions ratifying these agreements and working with employees as we focus on restoring supply chain fluidity."
PBS NewsHour

1 union rejects tentative deal days ahead of rail strike deadline

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Members of one union rejected a tentative deal with the largest U.S. freight railroads Wednesday while three other unions remained at the bargaining table just days ahead of a strike deadline, threatening to intensify snarls in the nation’s supply chain that have contributed to rising prices.
The Week

The rail strike that wasn't

It was a tough week for the rail industry — but there's now a light at the end of the tunnel. Here's everything you need to know:. Unions representing rail workers and freight rail companies reached a tentative deal Thursday morning, just barely avoiding a detrimental strike over pay and working conditions that could have gone into effect early Friday. Per The New York Times, the compromise now moves to "union members for a ratification vote, which is a standard procedure in labor talks." The current contract will remain in place until the vote is over — and that tally might take weeks, The Washington Post notes. Workers have agreed not to strike in the meantime.
PBS NewsHour

