Read full article on original website
Related
Bernie Sanders blocks Republican proposal to override workers and stop a railroad strike: 'It is time for Congress to stand on the side of workers for a change'
Sanders sparred with Republicans on the Senate floor, saying the resolution would take away "fundamental rights" from workers.
Biden hails ‘tentative agreement’ to avoid looming US rail strike
A tentative agreement has been reached to avert a freight rail strike that could have disrupted commuter rail services across the US, Joe Biden said on Thursday. A strike would also have dealt a major blow to Democrats two months before midterm elections in which they will try to keep control of the Senate and the House.
Railroads and unions reach deal to avert devastating strike, keeping America's trains and the economy on track – for now
Most Americans may not appreciate the central role that private railroads play in supporting the U.S. economy and their everyday lives. Recent fears of a railroad strike may have changed that. After 20 straight hours of negotiations, brokered by President Joe Biden, U.S. railroads on Sept. 15, 2022, reached a tentative agreement with their unions to avert a devastating strike that had the potential to grind freight rail activity to a halt, worsen already sky-high inflation and drive the economy into a recession. The costs of a possible work stoppage were already becoming apparent, as some railroads stopped taking certain hazardous goods,...
Republicans scramble for leverage as Biden seeks to avert rail strike
Supply chain disruptions, from crops to water to energy, could be devastating if freight rail unions strike as soon as Friday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The now-avoided rail worker strike, explained
It's been a tough week for the rail industry — but it seems there's a light at the end of the tunnel. Here's everything you need to know:. Unions representing rail workers and freight rail companies reached a tentative deal Thursday morning, just barely avoiding a detrimental strike that could have gone into effect early Friday. Per The New York Times, the compromise now moves to "union members for a ratification vote, which is a standard procedure in labor talks." Workers have agreed not to strike in the meantime.
U.S. rail strike averted, but labor deal faces tough union votes
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration secured a tentative deal on Thursday to avert a railway strike that could have wreaked havoc on the U.S. economy, but union members angered by tough work conditions have yet to ratify the agreement.
Sanders fights for rail workers as strike looms
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders on Wednesday afternoon stood up against Republicans' attempt to force 115,000 railroad workers to accept a contract recommended by a presidential board last month, saying the GOP wants to hinder the workers' fight "for sick leave and better working conditions."
Devastating Freight Railroad Strike Avoided After Deal Reached, Biden Says
President Biden said early Thursday that a tentative agreement had been reached with freight railroads and unions that will stop a potentially ruinous strike action from going ahead. He claimed the deal “will keep our critical rail system working and avoid disruption of our economy.” Officials in the Biden administration had been desperately trying to find a way to avert a shutdown by unionized railroad workers that threatened to spark transportation and supply-chain chaos. “These rail workers will get better pay, improved working conditions, and peace of mind around their health care costs: All hard-earned,” Biden said in a statement. “The agreement is also a victory for railway companies who will be able to retain and recruit more workers for an industry that will continue to be part of the backbone of the American economy for decades to come.”Read it at Associated Press
RELATED PEOPLE
Rail workers win key concessions in deal to prevent strike
Railroad workers secured a deal Thursday that will deliver 24% raises and $5,000 bonuses over five years and it will also address some of their concerns about strict attendance rules and time off.The deal that's retroactive to 2020 will give rail workers the biggest raises they've seen in more than four decades. But the concessions related to working conditions may prove to be more important to them. The nation's biggest railroads, including Norfolk Southern, CSX, BNSF, Union Pacific and Kansas City Southern all negotiated jointly with 12 unions.Railroad workers will now be able to take unpaid days off for...
How a nationwide rail strike could impact consumers, businesses
Commuters, food producers, refineries and others could all be affected if there is a nationwide rail strike at the end of this week. The Biden administration was putting pressure on railroads and unions Wednesday to settle their differences and avert a strike. But just in case that doesn’t work, the administration was also working on a plan to use trucks and planes to move goods that are normally carried by freight railroads.
US rail companies, unions reach 'tentative' deal to avert strike
A jubilant President Joe Biden announced a tentative deal Thursday to avoid a crippling strike by railroad unions following all-night talks as the clock ran down on threats to disrupt US supply chains in the run-up to midterm elections. Major freight carrier Union Pacific said it "looks forward to the unions ratifying these agreements and working with employees as we focus on restoring supply chain fluidity."
WATCH: President Biden delivers remarks at 45th Congressional Hispanic Caucus
President Joe Biden delivered remarks at the 45th Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute Gala on Thursday. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above. The gala kicked off the White House’s celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month as Democrats ramp up messaging to voters ahead of the 2022 general election. Biden...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 union rejects tentative deal days ahead of rail strike deadline
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Members of one union rejected a tentative deal with the largest U.S. freight railroads Wednesday while three other unions remained at the bargaining table just days ahead of a strike deadline, threatening to intensify snarls in the nation’s supply chain that have contributed to rising prices.
WATCH LIVE: Biden gives remarks on electric vehicle manufacturing at Detroit Auto Show
DETROIT (AP) — President Joe Biden, a gearhead with his own vintage Corvette, is showcasing his administration’s efforts to promote electric vehicles during a visit Wednesday to the Detroit auto show. Biden’s remarks are scheduled to begin at 1:45 p.m. ET. Watch the event in the player above....
WATCH: White House says Griner, Whelan families to meet President Biden amid U.S.-Russia talks
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to meet at the White House on Friday with family members of WNBA star Brittney Griner and Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan, both of whom remain jailed in Russia, the White House announced Friday. Watch the briefing in the player above.
Biden announces tentative deal to avert rail strike that threatened massive disruption
The White House has struck a tentative deal to avoid a rail strike that threatened major disruptions across the United States, with freight workers securing a key demand under its terms, President Joe Biden said Thursday morning. The tentative pact highlights the labor movement’s growing influence under an administration that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WATCH: Sen. Lindsey Graham unveils national proposal banning abortion after 15 weeks
WASHINGTON (AP) — Upending the political debate, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham introduced a nationwide abortion ban Tuesday, sending shockwaves through both parties and igniting fresh debate on a fraught issue weeks before the midterm elections that will determine control of Congress. Watch the briefing in the player above. Graham’s...
The rail strike that wasn't
It was a tough week for the rail industry — but there's now a light at the end of the tunnel. Here's everything you need to know:. Unions representing rail workers and freight rail companies reached a tentative deal Thursday morning, just barely avoiding a detrimental strike over pay and working conditions that could have gone into effect early Friday. Per The New York Times, the compromise now moves to "union members for a ratification vote, which is a standard procedure in labor talks." The current contract will remain in place until the vote is over — and that tally might take weeks, The Washington Post notes. Workers have agreed not to strike in the meantime.
AOL Corp
‘Amtrak Joe’ averts rail strike with last-minute deal after months of negotiations
WASHINGTON — On July 12, a dozen unions representing 115,000 freight railroad workers voted to strike over pay and labor conditions, a move that would disrupt supply chains and imperil travel, since Amtrak shares track with freight carriers in much of the country. In stepped President Biden, once known...
Amtrak cancels all long-distance trains ahead of potential freight rail shutdown
Although Amtrak is not involved in the labor dispute, the move is more fallout from an ongoing stalemate between freight rail companies and unions.
PBS NewsHour
Arlington, VA
27K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
Comments / 0