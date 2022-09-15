Read full article on original website
Pleasanton Express
PHS Homecoming on Oct. 7
The Pleasanton Ex- Students Association is getting ready for the PHS Homecoming game to be held on Friday, Oct. 7, at Eagle Stadium. The ex-students will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Pleasanton Junior High Cafeteria. All alumni are encouraged to attend the meeting. The Coming Home Homecoming King and Queen will be selected from the oldest year ending in “2” that is represented at the PHS Ex-Students meeting.
Tulsa Public Schools bring more sports programs to middle schools
TULSA, Okla. — Last year, FOX23 told you about an effort from Tulsa Public Schools to expand sports in middle schools. As a result, Carver Middle School started a girls’ softball team, lead by FOX23′s Janna Clark. It was the first girls’ softball team in school history.
AACPS announces new guidelines for attending interscholastic athletics
In a letter to families and students in the Anne Arundel County School System, Superintendent Mark Bedell discussed recent issues of disturbances and violence at High School sports events. He outlines the system’s steps to minimize this occurrence in the letter. “The resumption of full interscholastic athletics schedules brings one of the joys of being […]
