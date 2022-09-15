ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasanton Express

PHS Homecoming on Oct. 7

The Pleasanton Ex- Students Association is getting ready for the PHS Homecoming game to be held on Friday, Oct. 7, at Eagle Stadium. The ex-students will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Pleasanton Junior High Cafeteria. All alumni are encouraged to attend the meeting. The Coming Home Homecoming King and Queen will be selected from the oldest year ending in “2” that is represented at the PHS Ex-Students meeting.
PLEASANTON, TX
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

AACPS announces new guidelines for attending interscholastic athletics

In a letter to families and students in the Anne Arundel County School System, Superintendent Mark Bedell discussed recent issues of disturbances and violence at High School sports events. He outlines the system’s steps to minimize this occurrence in the letter. “The resumption of full interscholastic athletics schedules brings one of the joys of being […]
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

