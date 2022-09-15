The Pleasanton Ex- Students Association is getting ready for the PHS Homecoming game to be held on Friday, Oct. 7, at Eagle Stadium. The ex-students will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Pleasanton Junior High Cafeteria. All alumni are encouraged to attend the meeting. The Coming Home Homecoming King and Queen will be selected from the oldest year ending in “2” that is represented at the PHS Ex-Students meeting.

PLEASANTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO