Chess and Interscholastic Extracurricular Eligibility discussed at this month’s Wynford Board of Education meeting

richlandsource.com
Ohio State Mansfield and Mansfield City Schools announce collaborative volunteer program
MANSFIELD — The Ohio State University at Mansfield and Mansfield City Schools have partnered to facilitate a volunteer program that incentivizes community service among Ohioans who are 60 years old and up with the opportunity to earn free college tuition. The program, Give Back Go Forward, has been active...
crawfordcountynow.com
North Central State College receives approval for Bachelor of Science in Nursing
MANSFIELD—North Central State College has received approval to confer a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing (BSN) as a completion degree for students who have completed their Associate Degree in Registered Nursing. Approval for the completion program was granted to allow NC State to continue working closely with area...
Mount Vernon News
East Knox Board of Education holding special meeting Friday
HOWARD – Pursuant to RC 3313.16 and RC 121.22 of the Ohio Revised Code, notice is hereby given that a special meeting of East Knox Local School District Board of Education is scheduled to be held on Friday, Sept. 16, at 12 p.m. The board of education will conduct a special meeting for the purpose of accepting an employee resignation as presented. The meeting will be held in the East Knox Local School District Board Office.
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths: Why I remain in Columbus despite Columbus. . . .
Columbus Free Press essays, especially those who live far from the city, ask me why I remain in a city without history, identity, city services, or democratic government; in a neighborhood whose decline is fostered by the City and the adjacent mega-university; and in association with the large mismanaged and disorganized university. After 18 years, I first reacted with surprise. Our daily lives are mostly comfortable, especially outside the weekend rumbles of OSU undergraduates. We are settled as retired professionals who planned responsibly. But direct questions from long-time friends give me pause.
ashlandsource.com
Gallery: Mt. Vernon Vs Ashland
Ashland defeated Mt. Vernon, 53-7, Friday night at Community Stadium in Ashland. (photos by Daniel Melograna)
WBNS 10TV Columbus
First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 5
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2022 high school football season is underway and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Westerville South for their matchup against Big Walnut. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
Morning Journal
High school baseball: Longtime Elyria coach Ed Piazza heads to Rocky River
Longtime Elyria baseball coach Ed Piazza retired from his position with the Pioneers following the conclusion of the Amherst Summer Baseball Classic, now renamed in honor of the late Adrian Abrahamowicz. But Piazza wasn’t retired from coaching. He formally accepted the vacant coaching position at Rocky River, pending board approval....
peakofohio.com
Chiefs, Hillclimbers roll; Raiders fall at home – Local HS Football Week 5 results
Tavien St. Clair went 19-21 for 278 and 5 total touchdowns (4 passing and 1 rushing). Indian Lake ended their two week scoring drought. The game was tied 7-7 after the first quarter. Urbana totaled 442 yards of offense. The Hillclimbers have surpassed their win total from 2021. Mechanicsburg’s 20-game...
richlandsource.com
Shelby controls the trenches & Marion Harding in convincing fashion
SHELBY -- Freshman Brayden DeVito's superb season continued on Friday night at Shelby High School. The Whippets' youthful quarterback tossed three touchdown passes and his teammates got the job done up front in a 33-3 pounding of Marion Harding on Friday night.
Mount Vernon News
Jackets, Buckeyes star Hoyt dies, 83
Richard Harrison Hoyt, a local basketball star, known to his friends and fans as Rich or Richie Hoyt, passed away August 31, 2022, at the age of 83. Hoyt was born April 24, 1939, in Mount Vernon to John and Mary Sargent Hoyt and was a student-athlete who attended Mount Vernon High School.
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer names his biggest early-season surprise ahead of Week 3
Urban Meyer had something to say that might ruffles some feathers in Columbus. The former Ohio State coach said Michigan was his biggest early season surprise Saturday morning on Fox Big Noon Kickoff. Meyer praised his former rival for, despite all the offseason losses, still being able to get off...
wktn.com
ODOT Hiring for District 1 Positions
The Ohio Department of Transportation is hiring for several positions in District 1. ODOT is hiring for winter seasonal highway technicians, survey interns, auto mechanic interns and more. District 1 serves Hardin, Allen, Hancock and Wyandot Counties in our region as well as Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert Counties. To...
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members then you are in the right spot because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses that you should visit if you haven't already. All of these great restaurants are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
crawfordcountynow.com
Buckeye Central dominates net, downs Bucyrus
NEW WASHINGTON — Buckeye Central had a dominant night at the net for coach Missy McDougal Thursday against Bucyrus. The most dominant of the crew is a girl she knows very well, her daughter Mia. Mia McDougal controlled the net with 18 kills, but four other BC players contributed...
crawfordcountynow.com
Crestline Harvest Festival royalty was crowned Thursday night
CRESTLINE—Congratulations to our Pageant Winners! Please look for these young ladies at the Harvest Festival this weekend and wish them a congratulations!
ashlandsource.com
WRDL: Ashland murder case, future of farming in the county
ASHLAND — Report for America Corps Member Nathan Hart stopped by the WRDL Studios on Thursday, September 8 for Ashland Source’s weekly segment on The Early Bird’s Word. Hart covered various topics during his interview, including new details on a fatal shooting in Ashland involving a father and son, and a two-part “Faith or Fatalism” series on farming in Ashland County.
Kroger union members vote to authorize strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Kroger union members in central Ohio inched closer to establishing a picket line Friday after a majority rejected the grocery chain’s most recent contract offer and authorized a strike. Even though more than 80% of members in the Columbus division who voted were in favor of authorizing a strike, it doesn’t […]
Lima News
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
A Toast to the City kicks off this weekend event starting Thursday evening. It features a full line of amazing wines, wonderful hors d’oeuvres from local bars and restaurants along with stage entertainment. Friday will include the Battle of the Businesses; Bourbon Tasting Event, a new event this year; and evening music by “Billy Likes Soda.” Saturday starts out with a golf outing, bingo and car cruise-in, golf cart poker run and Krendl Magic. Saturday night’s entertainment will include Derek Alan Band and AC/DC Tribute Band. The Canal Days 5K starts Sunday morning followed by the Grand Parade at 2 p.m. and then entertainment by Flat Bottom Boys, a BMX bike show and the grand prize drawing. For a complete schedule, visit delphoscanaldays.com.
Orthopedic One to open three new locations, move into new Westerville headquarters in coming months
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Orthopedic One, which currently operates nine physician offices as well as several other therapy service and hospital/surgery centers in the region, is opening three new locations and moving its headquarters. The company also has added five new physicians to its existing practices in recent months, increasing its roster to […]
richlandsource.com
Commissioners approve $4,800 for county building security upgrade
MANSFIELD — Richland County Commissioners approved $4,800 in engineering costs for a security upgrade to three county buildings. Matt Hill, head of the county IT department, asked county commissioners Thursday to fund an in-depth engineering plan to enhance the security at the Richland County Courthouse, People's Building and Longview Center. The upgrades will ensure that building doors can lock remotely in the event of a power outage.
