FIFA 23: All 5 Star skillers in Ultimate Team
The top 5-star skillers on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team have been revealed.
FIFA 23: Players with the highest potential in Career Mode
The players with the highest potential on FIFA 23 Career Mode.
FIFA 23 Player Ratings: Top 25 Serie A players revealed
The top Serie A players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team have been revealed.
FIFA 23 Player Ratings: The best dribblers in Ultimate Team
The best dribblers in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.
Premier League storylines to watch out for: Gameweek 8
Storylines to look out for in Gameweek 8 of the 2022/23 Premier League season.
Erling Haaland Recreates Johan Cruyff Wonder Goal To Help Man City Beat Dortmund
Pep Guardiola said after the game: "The moment he scored I felt Johan Cruyff."
Premier League: Talking points as action returns with Wolves vs Man City and Brentford vs Arsenal
The Premier League returns to action this weekend after games were postponed last week following the Queen’s death.Here we take a look at the talking points.Remembering the QueenWith last weekend’s games called off as a mark of respect, the Premier League returns to action for the first time since the Queen died and there are plenty of tributes planned ahead of and during the seven matches that are being played. Three games have been called off due to policing issues surrounding the funeral on Monday. Those that do go ahead will all observe a minute’s silence before kick-off, followed...
Marc Skinner explains Jackie Groenen's Manchester United exit
Marc Skinner has described the deal to sell midfielder Jackie Groenen to PSG as 'good business' even though he'd have liked to have kept her at Man Utd.
Report: Liverpool Leading Race For Manchester City Target Jude Bellingham
Liverpool are reportedly leading the race to sign Manchester City target Jude Bellingham ahead of next summer's transfer window.
Watch: Premier League Highlights - Gameweek 8 - September 16th/17th
Watch Premier League highlights of the fixtures on Friday 16th and Saturday 17th September. The highlights include a hat trick from Heung-Min Son and another goal for Erling Haaland.
Erling Haaland wins Premier League Player of the Month award for August
Erling Haaland's sensational debut month at Manchester City has seen him take home the Premier League Player of the Month award for August.
'It's Unheard Of' | Bournemouth Star Reminisces on 9-0 Hammering At Anfield
Marcus Tavernier has said that his team’s 9-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield earlier this season was “disgraceful”.
Erling Haaland vs Johan Cruyff: Whose goal was better?
Erling Haaland scored a goal eerily similar to Johan Cruyff, but whose strike was the best?
5 takeaways from Graham Potter's first Chelsea game
5 things we learned from Graham Potter's first game as Chelsea manager.
West Ham unlikely to sign free agent defender before January
West Ham are unlikely to move for free agents Dan-Axel Zagadou, Jason Denayer or Nikola Maksimovic despite being linked with moves.
Pep Guardiola hails 'exceptional' Erling Haaland after winning Player of the Month award
Pep Guardiola hails 'exceptional' Erling Haaland after winning player of the month award.
Phil Neville says Inter Miami will 'go for it' in MLS Cup Playoffs push
Inter Miami's push to make the MLS Cup Playoffs continues when they travel to DC United on Saturday afternoon and there's absolutely no margin for error now. The Herons ended a three-game losing streak with a vital 2-1 win over the Columbus Crew on Tuesday but remain two points adrift of the top seven in the East with just four games remaining.
MLS・
Nick Cushing staying grounded following NYCFC win over Red Bulls
NYCFC interim head coach Nick Cushing isn't getting too ahead of himself, despite his side pulling off two vital victories in the space of a week. After a wretched run of just one win and five points from their last 10 MLS matches, the Pigeons brought home another trophy with a 2-0 win over Atlas in the Campeones Cup on Wednesday. NYCFC followed that up with a dominant performance against Hudson River Derby rivals New York Red Bulls on Saturday, winning by the same scoreline.
MLS・
Dani Alves names Cristiano Ronaldo as his toughest ever opponent
Dani Alves has named Cristiano Ronaldo as the toughest opponent he's ever played against.
