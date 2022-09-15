Read full article on original website
Quite a draw
PENDLETON — Milissa Farmer of Greenfield said it was a “spur of the moment” decision to drive to Pendleton late Friday afternoon with her family to partake in the festivities going on. For Matt and Sheri Rice of Noblesville, it was a planned trip to Pendleton after...
Homecoming events coming up
PENDLETON — Pendleton Heights High School Student Council is preparing for Homecoming with a week full of activities. “Homecoming 2022: At the Movies” begins with an inaugural Powder Puff volleyball game at 8:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19. The annuual Extravaganza celebration, which includes four class competitions followed by...
Local student earns Dean’s List honor
MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE — Southern New Hampshire University named Chance Carr of Pendleton to its summer 2022 Dean’s List. The summer terms run from May to August. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
Arabians volleyball takes county crown
ELWOOD —On their way to a fifth consecutive Madison County volleyball title, the Pendleton Heights Arabians put down an impressive set of numbers. Throughout two days of play and four opponents, the Arabians never lost a set. “When you have a target on your back, everyone comes to play,...
Arabians stumble, fall 35-0
GREENFIELD — Pendleton Heights found itself in a spot it has been putting opposing teams in so far this season when it traveled to Greenfield on Friday night. After outscoring opponents 77-6 the previous two weeks, it was the Arabians who turned out to be on the wrong side of a lopsided score.
