The world is a big beautiful place and I want to see as much of it as possible. Which is why I feel so incredibly excited to share photos with you from the trip to Africa that I just got back from, although it was great to sleep in our bed in Tyler, Texas. I missed that on vacation. My wife Savannah has dreamed about going on safari since she was in 2nd grade and we just got home from the dream trip. We saw all of the animals that you could dream of including giraffes, hippos, elephants, crocodiles, hyaenas, monkeys, warthogs, water buffalo, foxes, lions, and so many more.

6 DAYS AGO