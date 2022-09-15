ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

101.5 KNUE

Tyler, TX Top 5 Most Liked Videos on TikTok With #Tylertx

When TikTok first came out of course I heard everyone talking about it, but I wanted to stay away from one more social media platform but like so many of us I now have an account and look at videos almost daily. I'm not as bad as so many of my friends who are truly addicted to this social media site but I do find myself going down the rabbit hole. When I am on TikTok I like looking at local videos, because I can what's going on in Tyler, TX.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Longview, TX Top 5 Most Liked Videos on TikTok With #Longviewtx

Earlier this morning I was working on a list of the 5 most liked TikTok videos for Tyler, Texas but quickly realized it would be rude to leave Longview, Texas out. So, for all my friends in Longview here is your list of the 5 most popular TikTok videos that all use the hashtag #LongviewTX. I'm all about showing love to both Tyler and Longview, it's important to support all of East Texas.
LONGVIEW, TX
KICKS 105

Goatman’s Bridge is One of the Scariest Tales in all of Texas

Texas has its fair share of ghost stories including in East Texas. The Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson is considered one of the most haunted places in the state. There is the story of Stagecoach Road in Marshall or the Bowers Mansion in Palestine. One ghost, or in this case, demon, story comes out of Denton, Texas. It is about Old Alton Bridge that connected the late 1800's era Denton with Copper Canyon. This bridge is the center of a the story of the Goatman.
TEXAS STATE
moderncampground.com

Hayes RV Now Under New Ownership

The former Hayes RV in Longview (Texas) will have a larger inventory at its Judson Road home in the next few months under new ownership. According to a report, Idaho-based Bish’s RV acquired Hayes RV, which started as Paul Hayes Trailer Sales in 1947 in Longview. The Longview dealership...
LONGVIEW, TX
cbs19.tv

UNDER THE LIGHTS: Longview smashes Lufkin 56-7

LUFKIN, Texas — The Longview Lobos went head-to-head with the Lufkin Panthers in the fourth week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Longview came away with the win, defeating Lufkin, 56-7 Click the video above for the highlights.
LUFKIN, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

So Fun! All Aboard the Pumpkin Patch Express in Rusk, Texas

Everyone in East Texas has noticed that the season is changing, we are starting to deal with temperatures that are more comfortable. Summertime in Texas can become a little much after months and months of extreme heat but the cooler temperatures lately have felt amazing. We are approaching Halloween and Harvest season and if you really want to get into the fall mood you will want to get you and the family signed up to take a ride on the Pumpkin Patch Express 2022 in Rusk, Texas.
RUSK, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

One Chip Challenge is Funny but Its Sending Tyler, Texas Kids to the Hospital

We know the saying about how we were all "young and stupid" in our lives. We did stupid things in our cars, we did stupid things on our bicycles, we even ate stupid things just to see if we wouldn't throw up. While it was funny and nothing really happened to us, that's not the case for every person that does the same stupid thing. For some Tyler, Texas middle schoolers, a social media challenge landed them in the hospital.
TYLER, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Yum! Very Popular Tyler, Texas Restaurant Adding a Fourth Location

There is no doubt that East Texas is lucky to have such amazing Mexican restaurants. No matter what your taste buds enjoy there is a Mexican restaurant in Tyler, Texas that you will love but it seems like everyone really enjoys Ruby's Mexican Restaurant as one of their absolute favorites especially seeing as how they have just announced they will be opening their fourth location!
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Jurassic Empire drive-thru adventure coming to Longview Mall

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Jurassic Empire, a dinosaur museum, is holding a drive-thru event in Longview starting Friday. The drive-thru features a tour of the dinosaur exhibit, and will be available at the Longview Mall at 3500 McCann Road, from Friday until Sept. 25. Tickets are sold in two hour time slot increments, and visitors […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

‘Paddle for Paws’ provides heartworm treatment to shelter animals

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A unique fundraiser offers pet owners a fun way to get close to their four-legged companions by taking them kayaking, canoeing and paddle boarding. Longview Paws is a nonprofit that caters to the animals of the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center. The organization came up...
LONGVIEW, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Back in Tyler, Texas After An Epic Adventure on Safari in Africa

The world is a big beautiful place and I want to see as much of it as possible. Which is why I feel so incredibly excited to share photos with you from the trip to Africa that I just got back from, although it was great to sleep in our bed in Tyler, Texas. I missed that on vacation. My wife Savannah has dreamed about going on safari since she was in 2nd grade and we just got home from the dream trip. We saw all of the animals that you could dream of including giraffes, hippos, elephants, crocodiles, hyaenas, monkeys, warthogs, water buffalo, foxes, lions, and so many more.
Classic Rock 96.1

Classic Rock 96.1

Tyler, TX
Classic Rock 96.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

