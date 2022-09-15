ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
Real Homes

Best duvet insert 2022: 8 cozy comforters to cuddle under

Comfy bedding is what gets us excited about going to bed, and the best duvet insert is one of the most important features to ensure your nighttime comfort. We expect a lot out of our duvet too, in hopes of finding the right level of coziness, without overheating, and there are many different types to choose from.
SHOPPING
CNN

How to actually clean your windows, according to experts

Window washing can be a frustrating chore, but it's one that pays off because clean windows will greatly improve the appearance of your home. Between microfiber cleaning cloths and scrub brushes, we spoke with experts to learn how to best clean your glass doors and windows.
HOME & GARDEN
Real Homes

How much does a new front door cost?

Need to know how much a new front door costs? A brand-new front door is one of the most important choices you'll make for the exterior of your home. It needs to tick several boxes that are crucial to your home's security, insulation, and curb appeal. It really is well worth your while to do proper research before setting your front door budget: you get what you pay for with doors. Considering that a front door should last you many, many years before it needs to be replaced again you should invest as much as you can.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Pump#Sizing
CNET

Save Big on Heating Costs With This Home Upgrade

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Homeowners looking for an energy-efficient alternative to traditional furnaces and air conditioners might want to invest in a heat pump: a type of heating and cooling system that can help you save money while also minimizing your environmental footprint amid the climate crisis.
HOME & GARDEN
CNET

It's Time to Clean the Gunk out of Your Keurig: 5 Simple Steps

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. It's inevitable that your Keurig will accumulate gunk over time, especially if you're brewing with it morning after morning. But watch out -- when left unchecked, mineral buildup can undermine the Keurig's performance. And if enough of that grime reaches the machine's inner workings, the Keurig might stop running altogether.
HOME & GARDEN
Lifehacker

How to Clean Faucet Aerators (and Why You Should)

Take a look at the bottom of the faucet on most modern kitchen and bathroom sinks, and you’ll probably see a small, round screen called an aerator. This thin piece of metal helps to control the water as it comes out of the faucet by adding air—which reduces splashing and water usage.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
CNET

Gym Equipment Is Expensive. Here's How to Find High-Quality Used Gear

Home exercise equipment can easily add up. This is especially true if you're looking to complete your gym with bigger pieces like a treadmill, elliptical, dumbbells or even a squat rack. The good news is that you don't necessarily have to buy all of this equipment brand new. You can save money by purchasing some pieces used and still get a perfectly good product. You can find used exercise equipment online, at secondhand stores or even garage sales in your neighborhood.
WORKOUTS
Family Handyman

Should You Clean Glass Surfaces with Shaving Cream?

Streak-free glass has vexed amateur and pro cleaners for generations. Companies put out new product formulations constantly, promising to finally give us a flawless shine. According to TikTok’s cleaning corner #CleanTok, the answer has been in our bathrooms all along. It’s shaving cream!. Does shaving cream clean glass?...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
PC Magazine

EcoFlow Wave Portable Air Conditioner Review

We’ve reviewed a handful of portable air conditioners that are easy to move between rooms, but the EcoFlow Wave ($1,499) is the first model we’ve come across that you can take with you anywhere. The Wave’s compact design and ability to run on battery power make it ideal for cooling down everything from tents and RVs to cabins and other warm spaces. It also works well in small rooms or as a cooling station for one person. The EcoFlow Wave is fairly expensive and heavy, but it can turn a hot, sweaty camping trip into a cool, relaxing adventure. For larger indoor spaces, however, you're better off with a more powerful unit that isn't quite as portable.
ELECTRONICS
thespruce.com

A Guide to Above-Ground Pool Installation

So you decided to finally take the plunge and purchase an above ground pool but you don’t know the first thing on how to install one. Fortunately, it is not so difficult and with proper planning and some hard work you’ll be swimming in no time. While it...
LIFESTYLE
The Kitchn

This $16 Mug Rack Has More Than 1,700 5-Star Reviews and Frees Up Tons of Cabinet Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Of all the many kitchen items that are difficult to store (ahem, cookware lids!), you could argue that your mug collection is the worst offender. Unless you have seriously ample cabinet space, it can be frustrating how much room they take up on a shelf — especially if you have a pretty expansive assortment. After all, mugs are one of those commonly gifted items that you feel bad about getting rid of, even though you could survive with just the one you use every day. Needless to say, many people tend to accumulate a pretty sizable amount of mugs and have nowhere else to store them outside of cabinets. Sure, there are mug trees, but they can only fit a handful and end up occupying precious counter space.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy