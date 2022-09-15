Read full article on original website
I’m a housing expert – the simple way to dry your clothes without using a dryer, and it only costs 6p
WITH WINTER approaching the UK it means we can no longer rely on our outside clothes hangers to get them dry. But a housing expert has revealed another method to dry your clothes quickly without using the dryer, and it'll only cost 6p an hour. As energy prices continue to...
Best duvet insert 2022: 8 cozy comforters to cuddle under
Comfy bedding is what gets us excited about going to bed, and the best duvet insert is one of the most important features to ensure your nighttime comfort. We expect a lot out of our duvet too, in hopes of finding the right level of coziness, without overheating, and there are many different types to choose from.
How to actually clean your windows, according to experts
Window washing can be a frustrating chore, but it's one that pays off because clean windows will greatly improve the appearance of your home. Between microfiber cleaning cloths and scrub brushes, we spoke with experts to learn how to best clean your glass doors and windows.
How much does a new front door cost?
Need to know how much a new front door costs? A brand-new front door is one of the most important choices you'll make for the exterior of your home. It needs to tick several boxes that are crucial to your home's security, insulation, and curb appeal. It really is well worth your while to do proper research before setting your front door budget: you get what you pay for with doors. Considering that a front door should last you many, many years before it needs to be replaced again you should invest as much as you can.
Save Big on Heating Costs With This Home Upgrade
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Homeowners looking for an energy-efficient alternative to traditional furnaces and air conditioners might want to invest in a heat pump: a type of heating and cooling system that can help you save money while also minimizing your environmental footprint amid the climate crisis.
It's Time to Clean the Gunk out of Your Keurig: 5 Simple Steps
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. It's inevitable that your Keurig will accumulate gunk over time, especially if you're brewing with it morning after morning. But watch out -- when left unchecked, mineral buildup can undermine the Keurig's performance. And if enough of that grime reaches the machine's inner workings, the Keurig might stop running altogether.
Why You Should Be Using Two Shower Curtains In Your Bathroom
Curtains are popular, and many people even use two types to cover the tub or shower. Here's why you should be using two shower curtains in your bathroom.
How to Clean Faucet Aerators (and Why You Should)
Take a look at the bottom of the faucet on most modern kitchen and bathroom sinks, and you’ll probably see a small, round screen called an aerator. This thin piece of metal helps to control the water as it comes out of the faucet by adding air—which reduces splashing and water usage.
Is It Better to Stack a Washer and Dryer or Leave Them Side by Side?
For those who call a small apartment or house home, a stacked washer and dryer is a space-saving miracle. It’s really not much of a choice when you’ve got a small carve-out in the hallway or a tiny closet serving as your laundry room. But you don’t have...
How to dry laundry sustainably, according to experts
Sticking your wet laundry in a dryer can actually be harmful for the environment. That's why we talked to experts to figure out ways to lower your impact while drying your clothes.
Gym Equipment Is Expensive. Here's How to Find High-Quality Used Gear
Home exercise equipment can easily add up. This is especially true if you're looking to complete your gym with bigger pieces like a treadmill, elliptical, dumbbells or even a squat rack. The good news is that you don't necessarily have to buy all of this equipment brand new. You can save money by purchasing some pieces used and still get a perfectly good product. You can find used exercise equipment online, at secondhand stores or even garage sales in your neighborhood.
Should You Clean Glass Surfaces with Shaving Cream?
Streak-free glass has vexed amateur and pro cleaners for generations. Companies put out new product formulations constantly, promising to finally give us a flawless shine. According to TikTok’s cleaning corner #CleanTok, the answer has been in our bathrooms all along. It’s shaving cream!. Does shaving cream clean glass?...
Recall alert: Parking brake can fail on some Baby Trend jogger strollers
Baby Trend has issued a recall on Cityscape Travel Jogger Strollers because the parking brake could fail. The company asked consumers to stop using the stroller on Thursday, saying that the issue could cause the stroller to fall or tip over. The strollers were sold as part of a travel...
EcoFlow Wave Portable Air Conditioner Review
We’ve reviewed a handful of portable air conditioners that are easy to move between rooms, but the EcoFlow Wave ($1,499) is the first model we’ve come across that you can take with you anywhere. The Wave’s compact design and ability to run on battery power make it ideal for cooling down everything from tents and RVs to cabins and other warm spaces. It also works well in small rooms or as a cooling station for one person. The EcoFlow Wave is fairly expensive and heavy, but it can turn a hot, sweaty camping trip into a cool, relaxing adventure. For larger indoor spaces, however, you're better off with a more powerful unit that isn't quite as portable.
Is It Necessary to Grease Your Trailer Ball Hitch?
Here's a look at proper maintenance procedures to care for your truck's trailer hitch, including whether or not it needs to be regularly greased. The post Is It Necessary to Grease Your Trailer Ball Hitch? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
A Guide to Above-Ground Pool Installation
So you decided to finally take the plunge and purchase an above ground pool but you don’t know the first thing on how to install one. Fortunately, it is not so difficult and with proper planning and some hard work you’ll be swimming in no time. While it...
Can This Cheap Glass Cleaner Get Stains Out of Your Car’s Upholstery?
If you have upholstered car seats like me, they’re probably sporting a few stains. (I’m splurging on leather for my next car!) Plus, I have three kids, so you can imagine what my seats look like. From spilled Gatorade during a road trip to transporting sweaty flag football players after a game, my car has seen it all.
This $16 Mug Rack Has More Than 1,700 5-Star Reviews and Frees Up Tons of Cabinet Space
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Of all the many kitchen items that are difficult to store (ahem, cookware lids!), you could argue that your mug collection is the worst offender. Unless you have seriously ample cabinet space, it can be frustrating how much room they take up on a shelf — especially if you have a pretty expansive assortment. After all, mugs are one of those commonly gifted items that you feel bad about getting rid of, even though you could survive with just the one you use every day. Needless to say, many people tend to accumulate a pretty sizable amount of mugs and have nowhere else to store them outside of cabinets. Sure, there are mug trees, but they can only fit a handful and end up occupying precious counter space.
