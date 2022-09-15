ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

thesandpaper.net

Manahawkin Goes Green at the Lake

Full of music, food, beer and lots of fun, the Ocean County Irish Festival was a worthwhile stop for visitor on Saturday, Sept. 10. And while the sun shone warmly on their faces, quests were entertained by bagpipers and even the rare stilted leprechaun.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Manahawkin, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
Government
Ocean County, NJ
Pets & Animals
City
Jackson, NJ
County
Ocean County, NJ
tworivertimes.com

Removal of Old Oak Trees Leaves Residents Stumped

LITTLE SILVER – Nearly 20 mature oak trees that for decades formed a dense canopy for wildlife and offered a natural buffer from traffic noise on Ridge Road were felled by Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L) last month, unleashing a public outcry across Little Silver, Fair Haven and beyond.
LITTLE SILVER, NJ
987thecoast.com

Another New Jersey Resident Drowns in Ocean

A 46 year old Middletown man drowned off the beaches of Toms River Wednesday. Police say a call came in regarding a swimmer who was in trouble and beach patrol units rushed to the scene to make the rescue. The victim died later at a local hospital. The post Another...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: IM LOOKING FOR A FAMILY TO LOVE. COULD IT BE YOU?

Cinnamon is as sweet as they come! Seriously…..look no further and please, don’t be deterred by the fact that Cinnamon is around 8 years old. This girl is a little dreamboat of a dog! She was found as a stray roaming the city streets. Can you believe it? We don’t know who could ever let this sweetheart go and not search high and low for her. She’s such a nice, polite, sweet, loving dog. She makes friends easily and she positively smiles when you ask her to sit for her picture! She is very well-behaved, good on a leash, gentle with taking treats, she doesn’t have a heck of a lot of interest in toys, and she seems fine with other dogs too. Cinnamon is the perfect family dog. Come meet her! Call 609-693-1900 or email: [email protected] for an application. File#59858 8/2/22.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

Dozens of shelter dogs arrive in NJ for treatment, new homes

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Dozens of adorable at-risk shelter dogs arrived in New Jersey Tuesday looking for new homes on the East Coast. Fifty pups with heartworm disease were airlifted from New Orleans and Alabama to Morristown, N.J. so they could be treated before being put up for adoption, according to a spokeswoman for Greater Good […]
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Daily Voice

Ocean County College Jumper Airlifted: Police

A female was airlifted to the hospital after leaping from a building on the Ocean County College campus Wednesday, Sept. 14, authorities said. Police responding to the five-story Kean Gateway Building campus found the victim, who had jumped from the roof around 12:25 p.m., Toms River police said. The female...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Fall Is a Great Time to Check Out One of These 4 Best Outdoor Bars in Ocean County, NJ

We still have beautiful weather for the next couple of months to get out and enjoy one of these fabulous spots at the Jersey Shore. So many of you wrote me about your favorite outdoor bar. After bestofnj.com put out this list, I had to ask you where your favorite is. So many of you agreed with bestofnj.com and added some other great choices here in Ocean County.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: DRIVER STRIKES GAS LINE IN DOWNTOWN

Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident where a car struck a gas line on the 0 block of Main Street. The driver is unconscious and is being transported for medical care. Fire department is ventilating the area.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

WATCH: Video Shows Crews Rescuing Fallen Horse In Hunterdon County

Rescue crews were quick to help a horse back onto its feet after it had fallen at a Hunterdon County farm during the afternoon on Wednesday, Sept. 14. The Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad and Sergeantsville Volunteer Fire Company responded to Good Manners Farm in Delaware Township with a variety of heavy rigging equipment, including a grip hoist, come-along, and Paratech aluminum wale.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease has been confirmed in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY – The Department of Environmental Protection’s Fish and Wildlife has confirmed Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in Cumberland and Gloucester Counties, according to the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife. The disease is not a threat to public health, officials said. EHD is a common viral...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Stafford Teen Cited by Police for Lifesaving Action

Nicholas Pulizzano, 19, of Manahawkin has been recognized for his heroic deed on Aug. 7, when he came to the rescue of his senior neighbor, who had fallen and was disoriented and crying out for help. The Stafford Township Police Department presented him with a command citation at the Sept. 6 township council meeting for his awareness and quick action.
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Wolf Dogs of Howling Woods Farm Visit LBI Foundation Saturday

Meet Mike Hodanish and his pack of wolf dogs as Howling Woods Farm returns to the Long Beach Island Foundation of Arts and Sciences this Saturday, Sept. 17. A family-friendly meet-and-greet is scheduled for 7 to 9 p.m. Howling Woods Farm, a 501(c)(3) public charity in Jackson, helps with the...
JACKSON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Swimmer Drowns At Ortley Beach

TOMS RIVER – A Monmouth County man drowned off the coast of Ortley Beach on Wednesday, police said. The body of 46-year-old Matthew Mauro from Middletown was pulled out of the water by Seaside Heights lifeguards who responded after a distressed swimmer was reported at Fielder Avenue and Ocean Avenue around 1:55 p.m.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ

