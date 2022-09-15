Cinnamon is as sweet as they come! Seriously…..look no further and please, don’t be deterred by the fact that Cinnamon is around 8 years old. This girl is a little dreamboat of a dog! She was found as a stray roaming the city streets. Can you believe it? We don’t know who could ever let this sweetheart go and not search high and low for her. She’s such a nice, polite, sweet, loving dog. She makes friends easily and she positively smiles when you ask her to sit for her picture! She is very well-behaved, good on a leash, gentle with taking treats, she doesn’t have a heck of a lot of interest in toys, and she seems fine with other dogs too. Cinnamon is the perfect family dog. Come meet her! Call 609-693-1900 or email: [email protected] for an application. File#59858 8/2/22.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO