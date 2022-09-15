Old Navy taps Brazilian artist to create graphic tee honoring Latinx Heritage Month

NEW YORK — As we come upon another Latinx Heritage Month, Old Navy is rolling out another empowering partnership.

In collaboration with the 15 Percent Pledge, a nonprofit organization that holds large corporations accountable for supporting Black-owned businesses, Old Navy has partnered with Brazilian artist and illustrator Camila Rosa to create a graphic tee as a part of its Project WE series.

Rosa's design displays inspiring imagery of two strong women interwoven with flame and flower symbols -- a celebration of her community's strength, family and heritage. The vibrant top also depicts the mysticism and power of Latin women on the rise, brought to life in her signature artistic style which always has bold, colorful, strong messages.

"It's important we recognize that Latinx people exist and need to be respected," Rosa said in a statement. "It's a celebration of our heritage, our family, our roots."

The Project WE & Camila Rosa Graphic T-Shirts are available in toddler, children and adult sizes in-store and online.

