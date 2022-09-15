Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Central Arkansas school named National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence
This morning two schools in Arkansas received the National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence Honor, one school being here in Central Arkansas.
magnoliareporter.com
Four South Arkansas residents pass Arkansas Bar Exam
The Uniform Bar Exam was administered in Arkansas on July 26 and 27. Four South Arkansas residents successfully completed the Bar Examination, the Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination (MPRE), completed all other requirements, and will be certified to the Clerk of the Arkansas Supreme Court for admission as attorneys licensed to practice law in Arkansas.
Poll shows more Arkansans are FOR recreational marijuana than AGAINST
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Talk Business and Politics along with Hendrix College releasing new polling on the topic of recreational marijuana. The poll asked if prospective voters were for, against, or undecided on issue 4. 58.5% were for the issue, 29% were against and 12.5% percent are undecided. “The fact the poll comes out and […]
KYTV
Arkansas’ governor makes position clear on transgender inclusion
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson made his position on transgender inclusion clear at a Thursday news conference. On September 15, Gov. Hutchinson said the changes to Title IX proposed by the Biden administration to include transgender inclusion were “unacceptable.”. “This would interfere with Arkansas law, it...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTLO
Gov. Hutchinson announces resignation of Secretary of Arkansas Department of Human Services
LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson Thursday announced Cindy Gillespie will resign as Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Human Services. Cindy Gillespie has given the state of Arkansas her experience, management capabilities, and the right ideas that have led us in a great direction, Governor Hutchinson said. She is a great friend, and she is truly passionate about making a difference in the lives of Arkansans every day.
Arkansas lawmakers OK funding for Camden hospital, continue debate on federal pandemic relief
Arkansas legislators on Friday approved a request from the state Department of Human Services for up to $6 million in federal pandemic relief funding to support a Camden hospital at risk of closing. However, the Arkansas Legislative Council also sent three of four committee-approved projects back to its Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review subcommittee. Some […] The post Arkansas lawmakers OK funding for Camden hospital, continue debate on federal pandemic relief appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
North Little Rock libraries invite teens to 'College Prep Night'
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The transition from high school to college can be full of challenges— one of the biggest being financial aid applications. This year, the North Little Rock Public Library’s Laman Teen Center wanted to make navigating this process a little easier. Teens are...
talkbusiness.net
Gillespie resigning after six years heading Arkansas DHS
Cindy Gillespie is resigning as director of the Department of Human Services, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced in a press release Sept. 15. She will be leaving the office Oct. 7. The release said Hutchinson will announce her successor at a later date. The press release did not give a reason...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas recreational marijuana advocates say it could be $1 billion industry
River Valley Relief in Fort Smith could add up to 150 jobs. Kansas City, Kan.-based Greenlight estimates adding 100 jobs in Arkansas with $2 million in new investment. They’re just two of many medical marijuana companies operating in Arkansas likely to add jobs and investment if voters approve recreational marijuana use for adults in November.
magnoliareporter.com
2022 Arkansas Ballot Issue Voter Guide now available online
Arkansans now have a tool to help them cut through the election noise -- the 2022 Arkansas Ballot Issues Voter Guide. Published by the Public Policy Center since 2004, the nonpartisan voter guide details each proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot and provides a snapshot of what supporters and opponents are saying.
kasu.org
Interview with Democratic Candidate for Arkansas Governor Chris Jones
On his way to an event in Jonesboro, Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones talked over the phone to KASU News Director Johnathan Reaves about his campaign, the Biden administrations Title IX proposals, and what he is hearing from Arkansas voters. Click on the listen button for the entire interview. Johnathan...
Arkansas hospitals possibly facing closure as they struggle financially
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The economy has been struggling, and like many businesses, people are facing the hard reality of inflation and staffing shortages. This includes our hospitals, and the Arkansas Hospital Association said that some hospitals could face closure if something doesn't change. It's mostly the smaller hospitals...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What’s happening in central Arkansas this weekend?
With the official start to Fall right around the corner and the weather getting cooler, there is plenty to do in the Natural State and in central Arkansas.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson states opposition to federal Title IX changes to include transgender protections
In a Thursday news conference, Gov. Asa Hutchinson made his, and his administration’s, position on transgender inclusion clear.
talkbusiness.net
Poll: Support grows for recreational marijuana; majority favors change to abortion law
Arkansas voters support a ballot initiative by a 2-to-1 margin to legalize recreational marijuana, and, by a slim margin, they want to see changes made to the state’s abortion law. The latest Talk Business & Politics-Hendrix College survey of 835 likely Arkansas voters was conducted on Sept. 12 and...
ktoy1047.com
Rutledge Sues Northwest Arkansas Pool Construction Company
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced a lawsuit against David Tyler, who conducts business as Tyler Pools & Construction, of Fayetteville, for violating the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA). The complaint alleges homeowners paid over $148,000 to Tyler for pool construction. The projects were never completed, and frustrated...
Final scores for Week 3 of Arkansas high school football
ARKANSAS, USA — Ashdown 33, Idabel, Okla. 27.
UCA professor gave bonus points for fake positive reviews of Conway remodeling company
A UCA professor admitted he offered students bonus points to leave fake reviews for a local Conway remodeling company. The story was first published by "The Echo," UCA's student newspaper.
Central Arkansas Pride explains ‘Out Days’ cancellation at Travelers game
An LGBTQ+ rights group pulls out of having a representative throw the first pitch at the Arkansas Travelers game Thursday night as part of its 'Out Days' event.
Arkansas electric co-ops: Fees, insurance required by federal law
Arkansas electric cooperatives have made a unified response, defending the requirement for additional insurance and fee requirements for customers installing alternative energy systems.
THV11
Little Rock, AR
28K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Little Rock local newshttps://www.thv11.com/
Comments / 0