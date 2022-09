September 16, 2022. Chelan, WA. The Chelan Mountain Goat Football team (1-1) host the Cle Elum Warriors (0-2) tonight in the team’s home opener. The Goats enter the game after an big 27-8 road win over Meridian, while the Warriors are coming off a 28-7 loss to Dayton-Waitsburg last week.

