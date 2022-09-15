ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVNS

$55 million in broadband grant funding coming to Southern West Virginia

GHENT, WV (WVNS) – $55 million dollars worth of broadband upgrades are bringing 940 miles of fiber to Southern West Virginia. More than $55.3 million in GigReady and Major Broadband Project Strategies Program (MBPS) funds in broadband infrastructure projects throughout the state were approved today, September 16, 2022. Governor Jim Justice made the announcement of […]
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
WVNS

$98,000 in grants coming to Southern West Virginia for litter control

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – $98,000 worth of grants for litter control are coming to sanitary boards, county commissions, and cities across Southern West Virginia The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) program has announced the recipients of its Litter Control matching grants totaling over $98,000. The grants were awarded to […]
BECKLEY, WV
WTOP

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signs abortion ban into law

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Republican Gov. Jim Justice on Friday signed into law a ban on abortions at all stages of pregnancy, making West Virginia the second state to enact a law prohibiting the procedure since the U.S. Supreme Court’s June ruling overturning its constitutional protection. The bill...
CHARLESTON, WV
Jim Justice
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia school district removes pride flags

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia school district’s directive to remove pride flags from classrooms is drawing complaints from students and community organizations. County Board of Education President Ron Lytle told The Gazette-Mail that the flags were removed because they went against the existing “Participation in Political Activities” policy. “I think it was just a blanket […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNS

More tourists are visiting West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Governor Jim Justice and tourism leaders from around West Virginia on Thursday, September 15, 2022, celebrated a new finding from yearly economic impact research. Data from 2021 showed tourists spent more than $4.9 billion in the state during the year, which is almost four percent higher than in 2019, before the pandemic. […]
BECKLEY, WV
woay.com

West Virginia’s poultry industry expected to see massive retirement of growers over next 5 years

Moorefield, WV (WOAY) – Nearly half of West Virginia’s poultry growers have reached retirement age, and more than one-third of those growers have plans to retire within the next five years. However, 56% of growers will retire without a succession plan, which could be detrimental to West Virginia’s poultry industry and economy. The West Virginia poultry industry annually contributes over $100 million to the state.
HARDY COUNTY, WV
Metro News

3 West Virginia schools make list of National Blue Ribbon Schools

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Three West Virginia schools have been named as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. The following schools to receive the title include Culloden Elementary School in Cabell County, Evans Elementary School in Jackson County and C.W. Shipley Elementary School in Jefferson County. The three schools among the...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WVNS

DHHR reminds West Virginians about Affordable Connectivity Program

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – You could be eligible for discounted internet service in West Virginia through the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program. West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reminds residents who participate in certain government assistance programs that they qualify for the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provides eligible households with […]
INTERNET

