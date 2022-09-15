Moorefield, WV (WOAY) – Nearly half of West Virginia’s poultry growers have reached retirement age, and more than one-third of those growers have plans to retire within the next five years. However, 56% of growers will retire without a succession plan, which could be detrimental to West Virginia’s poultry industry and economy. The West Virginia poultry industry annually contributes over $100 million to the state.

HARDY COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO