Read full article on original website
Related
$55 million in broadband grant funding coming to Southern West Virginia
GHENT, WV (WVNS) – $55 million dollars worth of broadband upgrades are bringing 940 miles of fiber to Southern West Virginia. More than $55.3 million in GigReady and Major Broadband Project Strategies Program (MBPS) funds in broadband infrastructure projects throughout the state were approved today, September 16, 2022. Governor Jim Justice made the announcement of […]
New power plant to bring jobs to West Virginia
A new natural gas power plant, expected to cost billions of dollars and employ hundreds of workers, is planned for West Virginia.
A look at constitutional Amendment 3 before West Virginia voters in November
MORGANTOWN – Today we look at the third of four constitutional amendments that will be before West Virginia voters in November. It's the simplest and least controversial of the four amendm. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
wchstv.com
West Virginia selected for multibillion-dollar natural gas power station, company says
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A company headquartered in Maryland announced it has selected West Virginia for a multibillion-dollar natural gas power station using carbon capture and storage that will go into operation later this decade. Competitive Power Ventures will be investing about $3 billion to make the project happen....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Longest calf sale in the country continues in West Virginia
The West Virginia 4H and FFA Livestock Round Up is being held at WVU Jackson's Mill's multipurpose building.
$98,000 in grants coming to Southern West Virginia for litter control
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – $98,000 worth of grants for litter control are coming to sanitary boards, county commissions, and cities across Southern West Virginia The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) program has announced the recipients of its Litter Control matching grants totaling over $98,000. The grants were awarded to […]
wvpublic.org
Changes To Pipeline Permitting And Our Song Of The Week On This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, both U.S. Senators for West Virginia want to reform permitting for pipelines, but agreement in the upper chamber of Congress is not always that easy. Also in this show, the new fall season of Mountain Stage continues with Ireland’s progressive roots group We Banjo 3...
WTOP
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signs abortion ban into law
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Republican Gov. Jim Justice on Friday signed into law a ban on abortions at all stages of pregnancy, making West Virginia the second state to enact a law prohibiting the procedure since the U.S. Supreme Court’s June ruling overturning its constitutional protection. The bill...
RELATED PEOPLE
West Virginia school district removes pride flags
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia school district’s directive to remove pride flags from classrooms is drawing complaints from students and community organizations. County Board of Education President Ron Lytle told The Gazette-Mail that the flags were removed because they went against the existing “Participation in Political Activities” policy. “I think it was just a blanket […]
More tourists are visiting West Virginia
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Governor Jim Justice and tourism leaders from around West Virginia on Thursday, September 15, 2022, celebrated a new finding from yearly economic impact research. Data from 2021 showed tourists spent more than $4.9 billion in the state during the year, which is almost four percent higher than in 2019, before the pandemic. […]
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for September 16
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
West Virginia Treasurer against push to track gun & ammo purchases
West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore Thursday came out strongly against a new push by some democratic lawmakers and gun control advocacy groups to make credit card companies track gun and ammunition sales.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A look at Amendment 2: the Property Tax Modernization Amendment
MORGANTOWN – Today we look at the second of four constitutional amendments that will be before West Virginia voters in November. Amendment 2 is called the Property Tax Modernization Ame. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
What you need to know about West Virginia pawpaw season
Mid-September is peak time for picking pawpaws in West Virginia; here's what you need to know about harvesting the unique fruit.
woay.com
West Virginia’s poultry industry expected to see massive retirement of growers over next 5 years
Moorefield, WV (WOAY) – Nearly half of West Virginia’s poultry growers have reached retirement age, and more than one-third of those growers have plans to retire within the next five years. However, 56% of growers will retire without a succession plan, which could be detrimental to West Virginia’s poultry industry and economy. The West Virginia poultry industry annually contributes over $100 million to the state.
WVNT-TV
Maryland man caught in West Virginia with enough fentanyl to cause 10K deadly overdoses sentenced
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Maryland man was sentenced Wednesday after he was caught distributing enough fentanyl to cause 10,000 fatal overdoses in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle in November of 2018. Sven Alston, 33, of Baltimore was sentenced to spend four years and 10 months in prison by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
woay.com
Former WV Secretary of State Natalie Tennant to speak at Concord University Constitution Day Observance
Athens, WV (WOAY) – Concord University’s annual Constitution Day celebration will feature former WV Secretary of State Natalie Tennant as a keynote speaker on Friday, September 16. Concord’s Political Science program will host the free event at 1:00 pm via Zoom. Tennant will give a presentation to...
Metro News
3 West Virginia schools make list of National Blue Ribbon Schools
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Three West Virginia schools have been named as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. The following schools to receive the title include Culloden Elementary School in Cabell County, Evans Elementary School in Jackson County and C.W. Shipley Elementary School in Jefferson County. The three schools among the...
School attendance concerning statewide, according to WVDE scorecard
The West Virginia Department of Education has released the Balanced Scorecard results for the 2021-2022 school year, revealing that school attendance in the state is shockingly low.
DHHR reminds West Virginians about Affordable Connectivity Program
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – You could be eligible for discounted internet service in West Virginia through the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program. West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reminds residents who participate in certain government assistance programs that they qualify for the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provides eligible households with […]
Comments / 0