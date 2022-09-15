ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KENS 5

Video captures struggle involving police nearby SAISD campus that was briefly placed under a lockout

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio ISD reported, Thursday, someone attempted to get inside Herff Elementary School and forced the school on lockout. KENS 5 also obtained cell phone video, nearby, which shows SAISD officers trying to arrest a man. Jordan Terrell drove up on the takedown and recorded the incident on his cell phone. It is not clear if the man in the cell phone video is the same man who tried to get into the school.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

New details revealed the capture of Hollywood Park murder suspect

SAN ANTONIO — Hollywood Park Police is revealing new insight into a 48-hour manhunt to catch an accused killer. Darrick Davon Oliver Jr. sits in the Bexar County Jail. On Sunday, the suspect is accused of shooting and killing two people at the Rose Bistro. One of the victims was a law school graduate out celebrating a new job. Police say the 22-year-old was found hiding at his grandfather's home in Waco.
HOLLYWOOD PARK, TX
KENS 5

New details revealed in 48 hour standoff on southeast side

SAN ANTONIO — Now that 28-year-old Baldemar Martinez is jailed on a deadly conduct charge, police and court documents are offering a glimpse into what led up to a 48-hour standoff in south east San Antonio. The two-day ordeal for neighbors in the Southcross Ranch area ended quietly and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sapd#Murder#Crime Statistics#Crime Rate#Violent Crime#Central
KENS 5

Texas programs mourn two-sport athlete, father and husband

SAN ANTONIO — Members of the Texas athletic community continue to mourn the death of Cody Fuller, a former two-sport star athlete for Texas Tech, following his battle with pancreatic cancer. Fuller played football and baseball for the Red Raiders before he was diagnosed in March of this year;...
SAN MARCOS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy