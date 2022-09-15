Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas lawyer, Netflix lose defamation appeal concerning multimillionaire's court-appointed guardianshipJuliette FairleyBexar County, TX
Here’s What You Need to Know About Kanye West Partnering with This Texas Sneaker StoreTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Related
KENS 5
SAPD's South, West patrols have the highest crime rate in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — By the number, the San Antonio Police Department had a total of 29,847 cases in 2020. Last year, the crime rise was evident because SAPD ended 2021 with 33,614 criminal incidents on record. Two of the department's six substations accounted for 12,294 of those investigations: South...
KENS 5
Video captures struggle involving police nearby SAISD campus that was briefly placed under a lockout
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio ISD reported, Thursday, someone attempted to get inside Herff Elementary School and forced the school on lockout. KENS 5 also obtained cell phone video, nearby, which shows SAISD officers trying to arrest a man. Jordan Terrell drove up on the takedown and recorded the incident on his cell phone. It is not clear if the man in the cell phone video is the same man who tried to get into the school.
KENS 5
New details revealed the capture of Hollywood Park murder suspect
SAN ANTONIO — Hollywood Park Police is revealing new insight into a 48-hour manhunt to catch an accused killer. Darrick Davon Oliver Jr. sits in the Bexar County Jail. On Sunday, the suspect is accused of shooting and killing two people at the Rose Bistro. One of the victims was a law school graduate out celebrating a new job. Police say the 22-year-old was found hiding at his grandfather's home in Waco.
KENS 5
New details revealed in 48 hour standoff on southeast side
SAN ANTONIO — Now that 28-year-old Baldemar Martinez is jailed on a deadly conduct charge, police and court documents are offering a glimpse into what led up to a 48-hour standoff in south east San Antonio. The two-day ordeal for neighbors in the Southcross Ranch area ended quietly and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KENS 5
Man left with several gunshot wounds after police say 'appears' to be a road rage incident
SAN ANTONIO — One man is in critical condition after what officials say "appears" to be a road rage incident on the west side Friday afternoon. Police were called to the scene around 2 p.m. for a shooting at the 6200 block of West Commerce Street. According to Officer...
KENS 5
Domestic Violence Awareness Symposium | Great Day SA
A domestic violence awareness symposium is taking place in October to help folks stay safe. Segment sponsored by: City of San Antonio Metro Health.
KENS 5
Better your eye vision | Great Day SA
To better your vision, learn how a few local specialists are helping folks. Segment sponsored by: San Antonio Eye Specialists.
KENS 5
Inside a small Texas town restaurant with big burgers, loaded fries | Neighborhood Eats
POTEET, Texas — If you're looking for a small town business with big eats, look no further than The Backyard Kitchen, located on 973 Avenue H in Poteet. On Neighborhood Eats, we visited the business to see why locals and Texans alike have raved about them. "It means everything....
IN THIS ARTICLE
KENS 5
Air Methods closes bases in Kerrville and Pleasanton over financial pressures
SAN ANTONIO — Two Air Methods bases have shut down for financial reasons, prompting some concern among the regional emergency health care system on how the closures could affect response times. Air Methods, parent company of San Antonio AirLIFE, has provided medical helicopter transport for communities within a 150-mile...
KENS 5
All-Star Athlete: Brennan High School's Lauren Liguez | Great Day SA
We're honoring an all-star athlete that is the full package in the classroom and on the field. Segment sponsored by: The UPS Store.
KENS 5
OLLU President talks about new role as Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off
SAN ANTONIO — Our Lady of the Lake University is marking its 127th year as an educational institution in west San Antonio with new leadership at its helm. In July, the university welcomed Dr. Abel Chavez as its new university president proceeding Diane Melby, who announced her plans to retire in 2022 last year.
KENS 5
Texas programs mourn two-sport athlete, father and husband
SAN ANTONIO — Members of the Texas athletic community continue to mourn the death of Cody Fuller, a former two-sport star athlete for Texas Tech, following his battle with pancreatic cancer. Fuller played football and baseball for the Red Raiders before he was diagnosed in March of this year;...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KENS 5
Spurs news: Hammon is one win from the WNBA title, Keldon gives back, Spurs tour Hemisfair, and more
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs and the rest of the NBA are well into the offseason, but here's some Spurs news and notes you may have missed. Let's catch you up on the latest on the Silver and Black. KELDON JOHNSON GIVES BACK TO HIS HOME. Spurs'...
Comments / 0