WGMD Radio
Whaleyville Motorcycle Crash Turns Fatal
Bike Week is just getting underway and already two people have died on Worcester County roads. Maryland State Police were called for a crash just after 4:30 Thursday afternoon at Routes 50 and 610 in Whaleyville. Police say a Harley-Davidson was southbound on Route 610 and attempting to cross Route 50 when it was struck by a westbound SUV. The driver of the motorcycle, 61 year old Richard Banning of Virginia was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore – he died from his injuries Friday morning. A 69 year old female passenger on the Harley was flown to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury. The crash remains under investigation.
WMDT.com
Motorcyclist dies in Worcester Co. crash
BERLIN, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that claimed the life of a Virginia man Thursday afternoon. At around 4:40 p.m., troopers responded to Route 50 at Route 610 for a reported motor vehicle crash. Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling south on Route 610 and tried to cross Route 50 when it was hit by a 2017 Nissan Rogue that was traveling westbound on Route 50.
firststateupdate.com
Road Closed Near Harrington Due To Serious Crash
At approximately 6:15 Friday morning rescue crews from the Harrington Fire Company, Kent County Paramedics, and Tropper 2 responded to Hammondtown Road and Prospect Church Road for reports of a motor vehicle accident. While en route crews learned that a single vehicle had struck a tree and the driver was...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Harrington area this morning. On September 16, 2022, at approximately 6:12 a.m., a Ford pickup truck, operated by a 64-year-old male of Delaware, was traveling northbound on Prospect Church Road and had passed the intersection of Hammondtown Road. The vehicle then drifted off the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a private residence, followed by a wooden clothesline post and a tree.
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: DSP Investigating Fatal Crash at Indian Mission & Beaver Dam Roads
UPDATED – 09/16/22 – Delaware State Police have identified the victim of a crash on Wednesday at the intersection of Indian Mission and Beaver Dam Roads as 85 year as Robert Gentile of Millsboro. =============================================================. Delaware State Police are investigating a crash that left on person dead Wednesday...
WBOC
Man Dies in Worcester County Motorcycle Crash
WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - Maryland State Police say a motorcyclist died in a Thursday afternoon crash on Route 50 near Whaleyville. The crash was reported around 4:40 p.m. at the intersection of Route 50 and Route 610. Troopers say a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling south on Route 610 attempted...
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Investigating Wednesday Afternoon Fatal Accident
Delaware State Police are currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Millsboro area on Wednesday afternoon, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on September 14, 2022, at approximately 4:48 p.m., a red 2010 Ford F-150 pickup truck was stopped at a stop sign on...
Ocean City Today
Ocean City police Investigate fatal motorcycle crash
(September 15, 2022): The Ocean City Police Department is continuing to investigate a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle that occurred on September 14, 2022. The Ocean City Police Department responded to a motor vehicle collision in the area of 100th Street and northbound Coastal Highway at approximately 5:15 p.m. The victim, Nicholas Ramirez, 32, Deltona, FL was flown by Trooper 4 to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional where he succumbed to his injuries.
WMDT.com
Three men facing charges after drug investigation in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. – Three men are facing serious charges after a drug investigation in Salisbury. Salisbury Police Department (SPD) says in April of 2022, investigators began gathering intel about 39-year-old Tereek Nutter, 40-year-old Jermaine Peters, and 40-year-old Dimitris Jackson. Police say the three were involved in selling and distributing narcotics.
WMDT.com
Seaford Police investigating string of vehicle thefts
SEAFORD, Del. – Seaford Police are investigating a string of stolen vehicle reports. Saturday, police say they also found several stolen vehicles from other jurisdictions. The thefts appear to be focused on newer model Kia and Hyundai models, according to police. Owners of these types of vehicles are strongly...
Ocean City Today
Altoona man faces numerous charges in fatal Berlin crash
Charges have been filed in a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred last September near the intersection of Route 50 and 610. Brian P. Riley, 48, of Altoona, Pennsylvania faces several felony and misdemeanor charges including negligent manslaughter for his involvement in the crash. On Sept. 18, 2021, Maryland State Police...
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Victim in Georgetown Royal Farms attack dies from injuries
GEORGETOWN, Del. – Delaware State Police say the victim of an attack at the Royal Farms in Georgetown last week has died from his injuries. The incident occurred just before 10 p.m. on September 7th. Investigation revealed that the victim was assaulted by an unknown man with a baseball bat inside the convenience store, located at 20579 DuPont Boulevard.
WBOC
Victim Dies After Brutal Beating at Georgetown Royal Farms
GEORGETOWN, De. - Delaware State Police say the victim who was assaulted with a baseball bat at a Royal Farms convenience store in Georgetown last week has died. Troopers say the case has now been handed over to the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit and upgraded charges are now pending against the suspect, 24 year-old Kevin Shorter of Georgetown.
firststateupdate.com
Rider Airlifted Upstate After Bethany Beach Motorcycle Crash Early Friday
Just before 2:45, Friday morning rescue crews from the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company, Sussex County medics, and Trooper 2 responded to Coastal Highway and Assawoman Street for reports of a motorcycle crash. First arriving reported a rider down in the median with serious injuries. Due to the serious nature...
WGMD Radio
Harrington Man Charged for Assault, Drugs & Weapons in Easton
A Harrington man has been arrested after a call for a domestic assault at the Galloway Meadows Apartments in Easton. Easton Police responding to the call learned the suspect may be in possession of a firearm. Officers found 22 year old Aaron Bury of Harrington in a wooded area near the apartment complex – he was arrested without incident and found in possession of a loaded 9mm pistol as well as marijuana packaged for sale. Bury is charged with assault as well as drug and weapons offenses and is being held at the Talbot Detention Center.
WBOC
Driver Safety During Delmarva Bike Week
SALISBURY, Md. -- Motorcyclists on Delmarva for this years Delmarva Bike Week are asking other drivers to be mindful on the roads. Hundreds of bikes are out on the roads across the peninsula, and there have already been a few accidents that involved motorcycles. One of those accidents, which happened in Ocean City on Wednesday afternoon, was fatal.
WMDT.com
DEVELOPING: SPD investigating assault with knife at apartment complex
SALISBURY, Md. – Salisbury Police are currently on the scene of an assault involving a knife. Details are limited at this time. We’re told the incident happened earlier this afternoon in the 300 block of Mill Pond Lane. Police say one female suspect has been taken into custody and two adult female victims are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries by Salisbury EMS.
Person Hospitalized, Cat Rescued After Fire Breaks Out In 'Historic' Maryland Dwelling
One person was hospitalized in Maryland when a bedroom blaze broke out in a three-story “historic dwelling,” the fire marshal announced. In Wicomico County, first responders were dispatched to an East Isabella Street home in Salisbury shortly after 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, when an occupant of the residence noticed a fire in a rear bedroom on the first floor.
Cape Gazette
Long Neck Road is the busiest dead end in Delaware
A couple of months ago, the Delaware Department of Transportation issued an email saying its 2021 Traffic Vehicle Volume Summary had been completed. The data shows the year’s average annual daily traffic count and 10 years worth of historical data. The daily counts are broken down into 10 ranges – 1,000-5,000; 5,000-7,500; 7,500-8,000; 8,000-9,000; 9,000-10,000; 10,000-20,000; 20,000-40,000; 40,000-80,000; 80,000-205,940.
Have You Seen Her? Middle Twp., NJ, Police Searching for Missing Woman
The Middle Township Police Department is asking for your help locating a missing woman. 30-year-old Tiffany Huntenburg of Cape May Court House was reported missing on September 8th. Those that reported her missing say she was last seen on August 22nd in the Rio Grande area. The last known contact...
