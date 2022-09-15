This slideshow requires JavaScript. NEWARK, NJ — The International WeLoveU Foundation donated backpacks and school supply kits to 200 students at Technology High School in Newark prior to the start of the school year. In attendance were state Sen. M. Teresa Ruiz, Newark Superintendent of Schools Roger León and North Ward Councilman Anibal Ramos. The donation is part of WeLoveU’s education program, Closing the Homework Gap: Packs on Backs & Tools for Schools, that has provided more than 3,300 students in nine schools across the country with new backpacks and school supplies. The goal is to alleviate the financial burden families in under-resourced communities face during back-to-school shopping.

