Seton Hall Prep football team to visit Bergen Catholic
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep football team, which has a 2-0 record after a bye week, is getting ready to face the top-ranked team in New Jersey and one of the top-ranked teams in the country, Bergen Catholic, on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 1 p.m. at Bergen Catholic in Oradell.
Columbia HS girls volleyball team seeks another banner season
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls volleyball team, under head coach Juan Bas, is looking forward to the season. Columbia defeated Nutley in the season opener on Saturday, Sept. 10. The key returning players are Zoe Hall, junior, captain, outside hitter; Allie Harris, senior, captain, middle...
Columbia HS football team to visit Irvington
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School football team will visit state-ranked Irvington High School this Saturday, Sept. 17, at 1 p.m. The CHS Cougars lost to Paterson Eastside, 3-0, on Saturday, Sept. 10, at Bauerle Field in Paterson to move to an 0-2 record. Columbia lost a tough 24-23 decision to Livingston in the season opener on Sept. 1.
Kelly Elementary School in West Orange welcomes new principal
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Longtime educator David Marion has been named the new principal of Kelly Elementary School in West Orange. He began work in mid-August to prepare for the start of the new school year. Marion, a Verona resident, worked in the Dover School District for 20 years...
Four new members join Metro YMCA’s board of directors
LIVINGSTON, NJ — The Metropolitan YMCA of the Oranges recently welcomed four new members to its board of directors to help set policy and strategic direction as the organization works to carry out its mission of youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. “These members each bring invaluable leadership...
Glen Ridge HS girls soccer team defeats Belleville for its first win of the season
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls soccer team defeated Belleville, 3-2, on Saturday, Sept. 10, to move to a 1-1 record on the season. Katie Powers, Aly Hoover and Keira Runnions each had a goal. Ava Kotronis had two assists, Alex Wecler had one assist and Olivia Gist made seven saves.
West Orange HS football team defeats Bloomfield
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Senior running back Jehki Williams rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries, and junior running back Adonis White carried eight times for 96 yards to lead the West Orange High School football team to a 34-7 win over Bloomfield on Friday night, Sept. 9, at Foley Field in Bloomfield.
RWJBarnabas Health, Rutgers Cancer Institute receive $2M grant
WEST ORANGE, NJ — RWJBarnabas Health, in partnership with Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, the state’s leading cancer center and only National Cancer Institute–designated comprehensive cancer center, announced Sept. 9 that it is a grantee supported through the Alliance for Equity in Cancer Care, an initiative funded by the Merck Foundation and designed to make cancer care more equitable in the United States by helping patients living in underserved communities receive timely access to high-quality, culturally responsive care. RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey have been awarded a $2 million grant over five years.
Bloomfield HS football head coach Mike Carter honored in celebration of 32nd season at the helm
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School Bengals football family proudly saluted Michael Carter Sr. as he began his 32nd year as the head coach of the Bloomfield High School football team, during the home game against West Orange High School on Friday, Sept. 9. Carter, a Bloomfield native...
Students at Technology HS in Newark receive school supplies from WeLoveU
This slideshow requires JavaScript. NEWARK, NJ — The International WeLoveU Foundation donated backpacks and school supply kits to 200 students at Technology High School in Newark prior to the start of the school year. In attendance were state Sen. M. Teresa Ruiz, Newark Superintendent of Schools Roger León and North Ward Councilman Anibal Ramos. The donation is part of WeLoveU’s education program, Closing the Homework Gap: Packs on Backs & Tools for Schools, that has provided more than 3,300 students in nine schools across the country with new backpacks and school supplies. The goal is to alleviate the financial burden families in under-resourced communities face during back-to-school shopping.
Kelly Elementary School holds Patriot Day assembly
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Kelly Elementary School in West Orange held a Patriot Day assembly on Monday, Sept. 12, to honor the memory of those that perished in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and assure students that, despite the tragedy, “We Knew Everything Would Be Alright.”. The students...
South Orange woman serves as new mental health director for the Y
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Metropolitan YMCA of the Oranges has named Laura McCann, of South Orange, as the organization’s new mental health director. In this role, she works to raise awareness of mental health issues and expand mental health resources available to staff, members and the public; she began Aug. 1.
Glen Ridge writer’s process involves sketching and music
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Ask any number of writers how they go about their business and you will likely receive, boiled down, this answer: write, write, write. Simple enough. Ask Eda Uzuncakara, Glen Ridge resident and author of “Jumping on the Drips,” a collection of interconnecting short stories, and you will get two answers: draw, draw, draw and write, write, write. This is because Uzuncakara’s stories have their genesis and development as abstract drawings in a sketchbook.
Glen Ridge Rec presents Ed Seifert and Loretta Hagen in singer-songwriter series
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Glen Ridge Recreation will present Ed Seifert and Loretta Hagen as part of the Glen Ridge Singer Songwriter Series, taking place at the Glen Ridge Train Station, 228 Ridgewood Ave., on Friday, Sept. 30, at 8 p.m. Glen Ridge Recreation presents a monthly event from...
Senior picnic delights West Orange residents
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Senior Picnic was held at the Ginny Duenkel Pool on Sept. 8. DJ Jeff Dunston provided the music and members of the West Orange police and fire departments were on hand to bring hot dogs and hamburgers to residents at their tables. The event had been postponed from the previous day because of rain; however, the sunshine arrived right on time to make the annual event a success.
Cannabis business owners express frustration over delays in receiving municipal approval from West Orange
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Multiple cannabis business owners took the podium during the public comment section of the Sept. 6 West Orange Township Council meeting to express frustration regarding delays in the town approving their applications, and to ask for updates regarding when the task force will interview them and pass their applications to the council.
Subtle tensions work their way through Premiere Stages’ production of ‘Scab’
UNION, NJ — The second play of Premiere Stages’ 2022 season, “Scab,” opened at Kean University on Thursday, Sept. 8. Written by Gino DiIorio and directed by Glen Ridge resident John J. Wooten, producing artistic director of Premiere Stages, “Scab” is a play of subtle tensions apart from the strife connecting its two characters: Gilda, performed by Monica Wyche, and Eduardo, performed by John Anthony Torres.
Nutley Health Dept. offers COVID-19 booster clinic
NUTLEY, NJ — Commissioner John V. Kelly III and the Nutley Department of Public Affairs and Health will offer a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine bivalent booster clinic on Tuesday, Sept. 27, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Nutley Health Department, 149 Chestnut St. in Nutley. Individuals 18 years...
Protect the environment by properly disposing of your household hazardous waste
CEDAR GROVE, NJ — Area residents are encouraged to participate in the Essex County Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day. The event, sponsored by the county and the Essex County Utilities Authority, will be held Saturday, Oct. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Essex County Public Works Department, 99 W. Bradford Ave. in Cedar Grove.
South Orange native takes starring role in new Netflix movie
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — When Che Tafari, age 12, didn’t get a callback following his audition for Netflix’s new hit “Me Time,” he was understandably feeling a bit dejected. But it turned out to be a good thing — a very good thing. Che had so impressed “Me Time” lead actor Kevin Hart and director John Hamburg that they gave the role to him outright.
