Columbia, NJ

essexnewsdaily.com

Seton Hall Prep football team to visit Bergen Catholic

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep football team, which has a 2-0 record after a bye week, is getting ready to face the top-ranked team in New Jersey and one of the top-ranked teams in the country, Bergen Catholic, on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 1 p.m. at Bergen Catholic in Oradell.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Columbia HS girls volleyball team seeks another banner season

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls volleyball team, under head coach Juan Bas, is looking forward to the season. Columbia defeated Nutley in the season opener on Saturday, Sept. 10. The key returning players are Zoe Hall, junior, captain, outside hitter; Allie Harris, senior, captain, middle...
COLUMBIA, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Columbia HS football team to visit Irvington

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School football team will visit state-ranked Irvington High School this Saturday, Sept. 17, at 1 p.m. The CHS Cougars lost to Paterson Eastside, 3-0, on Saturday, Sept. 10, at Bauerle Field in Paterson to move to an 0-2 record. Columbia lost a tough 24-23 decision to Livingston in the season opener on Sept. 1.
IRVINGTON, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Kelly Elementary School in West Orange welcomes new principal

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Longtime educator David Marion has been named the new principal of Kelly Elementary School in West Orange. He began work in mid-August to prepare for the start of the new school year. Marion, a Verona resident, worked in the Dover School District for 20 years...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Four new members join Metro YMCA’s board of directors

LIVINGSTON, NJ — The Metropolitan YMCA of the Oranges recently welcomed four new members to its board of directors to help set policy and strategic direction as the organization works to carry out its mission of youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. “These members each bring invaluable leadership...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

West Orange HS football team defeats Bloomfield

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Senior running back Jehki Williams rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries, and junior running back Adonis White carried eight times for 96 yards to lead the West Orange High School football team to a 34-7 win over Bloomfield on Friday night, Sept. 9, at Foley Field in Bloomfield.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

RWJBarnabas Health, Rutgers Cancer Institute receive $2M grant

WEST ORANGE, NJ — RWJBarnabas Health, in partnership with Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, the state’s leading cancer center and only National Cancer Institute–designated comprehensive cancer center, announced Sept. 9 that it is a grantee supported through the Alliance for Equity in Cancer Care, an initiative funded by the Merck Foundation and designed to make cancer care more equitable in the United States by helping patients living in underserved communities receive timely access to high-quality, culturally responsive care. RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey have been awarded a $2 million grant over five years.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Students at Technology HS in Newark receive school supplies from WeLoveU

This slideshow requires JavaScript. NEWARK, NJ — The International WeLoveU Foundation donated backpacks and school supply kits to 200 students at Technology High School in Newark prior to the start of the school year. In attendance were state Sen. M. Teresa Ruiz, Newark Superintendent of Schools Roger León and North Ward Councilman Anibal Ramos. The donation is part of WeLoveU’s education program, Closing the Homework Gap: Packs on Backs & Tools for Schools, that has provided more than 3,300 students in nine schools across the country with new backpacks and school supplies. The goal is to alleviate the financial burden families in under-resourced communities face during back-to-school shopping.
NEWARK, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Kelly Elementary School holds Patriot Day assembly

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Kelly Elementary School in West Orange held a Patriot Day assembly on Monday, Sept. 12, to honor the memory of those that perished in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and assure students that, despite the tragedy, “We Knew Everything Would Be Alright.”. The students...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

South Orange woman serves as new mental health director for the Y

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Metropolitan YMCA of the Oranges has named Laura McCann, of South Orange, as the organization’s new mental health director. In this role, she works to raise awareness of mental health issues and expand mental health resources available to staff, members and the public; she began Aug. 1.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Glen Ridge writer’s process involves sketching and music

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Ask any number of writers how they go about their business and you will likely receive, boiled down, this answer: write, write, write. Simple enough. Ask Eda Uzuncakara, Glen Ridge resident and author of “Jumping on the Drips,” a collection of interconnecting short stories, and you will get two answers: draw, draw, draw and write, write, write. This is because Uzuncakara’s stories have their genesis and development as abstract drawings in a sketchbook.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Senior picnic delights West Orange residents

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Senior Picnic was held at the Ginny Duenkel Pool on Sept. 8. DJ Jeff Dunston provided the music and members of the West Orange police and fire departments were on hand to bring hot dogs and hamburgers to residents at their tables. The event had been postponed from the previous day because of rain; however, the sunshine arrived right on time to make the annual event a success.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Cannabis business owners express frustration over delays in receiving municipal approval from West Orange

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Multiple cannabis business owners took the podium during the public comment section of the Sept. 6 West Orange Township Council meeting to express frustration regarding delays in the town approving their applications, and to ask for updates regarding when the task force will interview them and pass their applications to the council.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Subtle tensions work their way through Premiere Stages’ production of ‘Scab’

UNION, NJ — The second play of Premiere Stages’ 2022 season, “Scab,” opened at Kean University on Thursday, Sept. 8. Written by Gino DiIorio and directed by Glen Ridge resident John J. Wooten, producing artistic director of Premiere Stages, “Scab” is a play of subtle tensions apart from the strife connecting its two characters: Gilda, performed by Monica Wyche, and Eduardo, performed by John Anthony Torres.
UNION, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Nutley Health Dept. offers COVID-19 booster clinic

NUTLEY, NJ — Commissioner John V. Kelly III and the Nutley Department of Public Affairs and Health will offer a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine bivalent booster clinic on Tuesday, Sept. 27, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Nutley Health Department, 149 Chestnut St. in Nutley. Individuals 18 years...
NUTLEY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Protect the environment by properly disposing of your household hazardous waste

CEDAR GROVE, NJ — Area residents are encouraged to participate in the Essex County Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day. The event, sponsored by the county and the Essex County Utilities Authority, will be held Saturday, Oct. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Essex County Public Works Department, 99 W. Bradford Ave. in Cedar Grove.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

South Orange native takes starring role in new Netflix movie

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — When Che Tafari, age 12, didn’t get a callback following his audition for Netflix’s new hit “Me Time,” he was understandably feeling a bit dejected. But it turned out to be a good thing — a very good thing. Che had so impressed “Me Time” lead actor Kevin Hart and director John Hamburg that they gave the role to him outright.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ

