ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

McDonald's Menu Adds a New Big Mac (It's Finally in the U.S.)

Few people remember that Burger King actually beat McDonald's (MCD) to the punch when it came to having a signature sandwich. Before the Whopper hit the now number three fast-food burger chain in 1957, both Burger King and McDonald's had very simple menus built around execution. Back in the early...
RESTAURANTS
J.R. Heimbigner

McDonald's brings back popular sandwich

mcdonalds storePhoto by Visual Karsa (Unsplash) It's always a bummer when a beloved fast food restaurant does away with your favorite menu item. McDonalds has always had a lot of different menu items available, so it's no surprise that many items are phased out over time. But here's some good news: the amazing bagel sandwiches are back at McDonalds on a limited basis.
INDIANA STATE
ohmymag.co.uk

McDonald’s is giving away free cheeseburgers: Here are all the details

While some people have alleged that the size of McDonald’s burgers is shrinking, McDonald’s fans do have a great reason to rejoice because of the latest news from the fast-food giant. As reported by Thrillist,McDonald’s would be offering their cheeseburgers for absolutely free in order to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day in the USA.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
California State
TheStreet

KFC Takes on Burger King and Wendy’s Big Meal Deals

Rising inflation has prompted fast-food customers to look for the best meal deals to rein in expenses in their budgets. Remember when fast-food restaurant chains used to brag about how much cheaper their menu was compared to their competition. Back in 2001, fast-food burger chain Carl's Jr. and sister chain Hardee's rolled out what they called the Six Dollar Burger, which they sold for $3.95. The burger consisted of angus beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles, mustard, mayonnaise, and ketchup on a bun.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

McDonald's Makes a Big All-Day Breakfast Menu Addition

Last week, some fans of McDonald's (MCD) hash browns and hotcakes may have inadvertently help spread some fake news -- despite a viral tweet saying otherwise (which has since been deleted), the fast-food chain has no plans to bring back all-day breakfast this fall. A restaurant representative confirmed that the...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Cheeseburger Day#Swiss Cheese#Food Drink#Mcdonald#Smashburger Offer Tasty#The Impossible Burger#Kraft American#7now#Burger Bundle#Bacon Cheeseburger#Quesadilla Burger
Mashed

McDonald's Just Launched A Limited Time Cheesy Breakfast

Aside from cheeseburgers, Happy Meals, and French fries, McDonald's has developed quite the reputation for its breakfast. Since the fast food chain first started serving breakfast more than 50 years ago in 1971, the morning meal has grown to make up nearly a quarter of McDonald's' sales (via Forbes). The menu features a bevy of nostalgic favorites, including the classic Egg McMuffin, flaky hash browns, and McGriddle (and don't forget the hotcakes).
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Burger King
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Pepsi
Mashed

Burger King's Massive Refresh Includes Major Menu Changes

Burger King may not be at the top of the fast food chain, but it has managed to hold a respectable position when comparing chain dominance. In 2019, it had established itself as one of the two biggest burger chains, second only to McDonald's, according to Technomic findings covered by Restaurant Business Online. However, the chain later slipped to third place, as Forbes reported in 2021. In a Mashed survey where people voted on the best burger, the King came in third place with 23% of votes, behind its biggest competitor, McDonald's, and Wendy's. A different Mashed poll found that the restaurant ranked in fourth place in a french fry-off.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Burger King Menu Adds a New Take on Chicken

In the 1980s fast-food innovation exploded. McDonald's (MCD) had perhaps the biggest invention when in 1983 it added Chicken McNuggets to its menu. That change was revolutionary because while many local pizza places and sandwich shops had chicken fingers on their menus, the nugget was not really a thing yet, at least on restaurant menus.
CINCINNATI, OH
Mashed

The McDonald's Ice Cream Coffee Hack That's Taking Over TikTok

If you've never heard of menu hacks, they're essentially tricks to get "secret menu items," mainly at fast-food places. While some places such as In-N-Out and Five Guys encourage ordering from their "secret menus" (via Spoon University and Wide Open Eats), those who are "in the know" can usually attest to how good they are and recommend you try it for yourself the next time you go out to eat.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TheStreet

McDonald's Menu Adds a New Item; Taco Bell Brings Back a Classic

Taco Bell has made keeping its customers on their toes part of its game plan. The Yum! Brands (YUM) company regularly rotates items on and off its menu, adds new limited-time offers, and brings back favorites. Sometimes, the chain even has super-limited-time offers like its one-week chicken-wing promotion late in 2021.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy