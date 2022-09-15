Read full article on original website
McDonald's Menu Adds a New Big Mac (It's Finally in the U.S.)
Few people remember that Burger King actually beat McDonald's (MCD) to the punch when it came to having a signature sandwich. Before the Whopper hit the now number three fast-food burger chain in 1957, both Burger King and McDonald's had very simple menus built around execution. Back in the early...
McDonald's brings back popular sandwich
mcdonalds storePhoto by Visual Karsa (Unsplash) It's always a bummer when a beloved fast food restaurant does away with your favorite menu item. McDonalds has always had a lot of different menu items available, so it's no surprise that many items are phased out over time. But here's some good news: the amazing bagel sandwiches are back at McDonalds on a limited basis.
McDonald’s is giving away free cheeseburgers: Here are all the details
While some people have alleged that the size of McDonald’s burgers is shrinking, McDonald’s fans do have a great reason to rejoice because of the latest news from the fast-food giant. As reported by Thrillist,McDonald’s would be offering their cheeseburgers for absolutely free in order to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day in the USA.
National Cheeseburger Day 2022: McDonald's, Applebee's, Dairy Queen Offer Sizzling Deals
National Cheeseburger Day is Sept. 18. It's impossible to say who originated the idea of laying a slice of fromage on a beef patty -- restaurateurs from California to Kentucky have claimed credit -- but Louis Ballast, owner of Humpty Dumpty Drive-In in Denver, trademarked "the cheeseburger" in March 1935. (The term is fully generic now.)
KFC Takes on Burger King and Wendy’s Big Meal Deals
Rising inflation has prompted fast-food customers to look for the best meal deals to rein in expenses in their budgets. Remember when fast-food restaurant chains used to brag about how much cheaper their menu was compared to their competition. Back in 2001, fast-food burger chain Carl's Jr. and sister chain Hardee's rolled out what they called the Six Dollar Burger, which they sold for $3.95. The burger consisted of angus beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles, mustard, mayonnaise, and ketchup on a bun.
McDonald’s is axing these 4 popular items from September 7 and returning some old favourites
As reported by The Sun, starting tomorrow, September 7, McDonald’sfans would not be able to have its Cyprus and Spanish menu items, which the company had introduced earlier this summer. But fans have something really exciting to look forward to as McDonald’s Spicy Chicken McNuggets would return for a limited time only.
McDonald's Makes a Big All-Day Breakfast Menu Addition
Last week, some fans of McDonald's (MCD) hash browns and hotcakes may have inadvertently help spread some fake news -- despite a viral tweet saying otherwise (which has since been deleted), the fast-food chain has no plans to bring back all-day breakfast this fall. A restaurant representative confirmed that the...
Forget Mexican Pizza, Taco Bell Menu Adds an Actual Pizza
Taco Bell has a fairly brilliant business model. Most of its menu items are variants of other things that it sells. You can get a taco, a burrito, nachos, a chalupa, and who knows what else that all essentially use the same ingredients but wrap them in a different delivery device.
Free National Cheeseburger Day Sandwiches: McDonald’s, Wendy’s and 10 Other Fast Food Chains Offering Deals
People love a reason to celebrate their favorite foods. And with prices for dining out what they are today, consumers are always looking for deals. Fortunately, Sunday, Sept. 18 is National...
McDonald's Just Launched A Limited Time Cheesy Breakfast
Aside from cheeseburgers, Happy Meals, and French fries, McDonald's has developed quite the reputation for its breakfast. Since the fast food chain first started serving breakfast more than 50 years ago in 1971, the morning meal has grown to make up nearly a quarter of McDonald's' sales (via Forbes). The menu features a bevy of nostalgic favorites, including the classic Egg McMuffin, flaky hash browns, and McGriddle (and don't forget the hotcakes).
I just visited Del Taco for the first time and now I understand why Jack in the Box scooped up the chain for nearly $600 million last year
I was most surprised by how good the burger was, especially compared to more popular ones.
I tried Taco Bell's Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito, and it's my new favorite menu item
Taco Bell's new Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito comes packed with four different types of cheeses — including a nacho cheese sauce.
McDonald's is bringing a British hit to the US
McDonald's Chicken Big Mac was a huge hit in the United Kingdom. Now it's crossing the pond.
Burger King's Massive Refresh Includes Major Menu Changes
Burger King may not be at the top of the fast food chain, but it has managed to hold a respectable position when comparing chain dominance. In 2019, it had established itself as one of the two biggest burger chains, second only to McDonald's, according to Technomic findings covered by Restaurant Business Online. However, the chain later slipped to third place, as Forbes reported in 2021. In a Mashed survey where people voted on the best burger, the King came in third place with 23% of votes, behind its biggest competitor, McDonald's, and Wendy's. A different Mashed poll found that the restaurant ranked in fourth place in a french fry-off.
Burger King Menu Adds a New Take on Chicken
In the 1980s fast-food innovation exploded. McDonald's (MCD) had perhaps the biggest invention when in 1983 it added Chicken McNuggets to its menu. That change was revolutionary because while many local pizza places and sandwich shops had chicken fingers on their menus, the nugget was not really a thing yet, at least on restaurant menus.
Spicy chicken nuggets are back at McDonald's. Here's how the McDonald's menu has changed through the years
From the controversial McRib and McPizza to the relaunch of spicy chicken nuggets, the McDonald's menu has changed greatly over the years.
The McDonald's Ice Cream Coffee Hack That's Taking Over TikTok
If you've never heard of menu hacks, they're essentially tricks to get "secret menu items," mainly at fast-food places. While some places such as In-N-Out and Five Guys encourage ordering from their "secret menus" (via Spoon University and Wide Open Eats), those who are "in the know" can usually attest to how good they are and recommend you try it for yourself the next time you go out to eat.
McDonald's Menu Adds a New Item; Taco Bell Brings Back a Classic
Taco Bell has made keeping its customers on their toes part of its game plan. The Yum! Brands (YUM) company regularly rotates items on and off its menu, adds new limited-time offers, and brings back favorites. Sometimes, the chain even has super-limited-time offers like its one-week chicken-wing promotion late in 2021.
