ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Hey Paso Robles, have you been to Della’s?

By Guest Contributor
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 2 days ago

– A message from Della’s of Paso Robles –

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bLv8S_0hwYpDFy00
Della’s serves up dinner, wood-fired pizza, and cocktails in downtown Paso Robles.

Try delicious craft cocktails, wood-fired pizzas, entrées, and more

– As if the owners of the wildly successful The Hatch Rotisserie & Bar didn’t have enough on their plates, Maggie Cameron and Eric Connolly opened another restaurant last year, right next door in downtown Paso on 13th Street. And right amid on-and-off lockdowns and a major staff shortage. Some might say they’re crazy – I say they’re brilliant.

A few friends and I discovered during a recent visit that Della’s has it down, is well-established, open five nights a week, and serves up wood-fired love fueled by warm hospitality, icy cold cocktails, and a haute dinner menu that left me scrolling through my thesaurus for fresh adjectives.

The house cocktail list offered something for everyone at our table; the Farmstand Negroni (gin, rhubarb, strawberry-infused Campari, vermouth) and the Cali Paloma (Blanco Tequila, sage smoke, grapefruit, soda) were both tasty and downright beautiful.

I’m a gin and tonic girl from way back, so the expansive gin list and G+Ts immediately grasped my full attention. I chose the Brains (Anchor Distillery Junipero gin, Mediterranean tonic, sage, juniper), then settled a bit further into my seat at our tall table near the back to survey the room.

The decor is luxe/casual, vibe is energetic but not loud, staff is just-the-right-amount of attentive, and lighting is bright while perfectly subdued. Locals and tourists alike were chatting it up with the obviously skilled bartender at the white-granite-topped bar, and a rather zealous party in one of the yummy deep booths was celebrating a birthday. In the midst of it all, an adoring couple was seemingly on their own romantic isle in a somewhat removed window nook.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mMSc7_0hwYpDFy00
Maggie Cameron and Eric Connolly, owners of both Della’s and The Hatch.

I could’ve people-watched all night but eventually tore myself away to get better acquainted with Chef Cory Bidwell’s menu. An enticing mix of shared plates, entrées and wood-fired pizzas made it difficult to choose, thank goodness I brought my posse.

On the to share list, the Della’s Salad and the Fried Baby Artichokes are certainly not to be missed, but the fresh Stracchino served with chef’s hypnotic confit garlic will seriously change your life. (Don’t worry about pronouncing Stracchino properly, there’s no pretension here.)

The entrées were all so tempting that we ended up ordering one of each and passing plates. All proved to be as advertised; standouts were the perfectly seared Steak au Poivre, the opulent Linguine & Clams, and a mesmerizing Bolognese that left each of us wrapped in a comfy cozy blanket.

Sounds like plenty of phenomenal food, I know, but do not pass on the wood-fired pizza. Della’s pizza is an obsession-worthy adventure in contrasting textures and flavors that begins with 72-hour cold-fermented dough and finishes in an authentic Fiero Forni wood-burning oven.

A couple of our faves were The Girl Crush with tomato sauce, pepperoni, jalapeño and hot honey, and the Carte Blanche with buffalo mozzarella, basil, Castelvetrano olives, parmesan, garlic and Calabrian chili. And if you’re a Cacio e Pepe hound like me, you won’t be disappointed, it’s the real deal. *Server’s Tip: For a true stratospheric journey, add speck to the Carte Blanche.

A ridiculously far cry from hungry at the end of the evening, we still couldn’t resist the Hot Fudge Sundae dessert. Served in an adorable custom Della’s cup, housemade vanilla soft serve is topped with rich chocolate sauce, Luxardo cherries and salted peanuts. Sweet perfection.

We made reservations for our next visit before we left, but you can make yours on their site, dellaspasorobles.com. They host private events too, inquiries can be made via phone or email: (805) 369-2535, info@dellaspasorobles.com.

– By Colby Roberts

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 09/05 – 09/11/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. September 05, 2022. 21:33— Raymond Bobby...
PASO ROBLES, CA
biteofthebest.com

Breakfast at Celia’s Garden Cafe, Los Osos, California

Breakfast at Celia’s Garden Cafe, Los Osos, California. Celia’s Garden Cafe is a 20-minute drive west from San Luis Obispo in Los Osos, where we headed to brunch one Sunday. It’s a quaint cafe serving breakfast & lunch. Dining outside is an all-season happening when on California’s...
LOS OSOS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
Paso Robles, CA
Lifestyle
Paso Robles, CA
Food & Drinks
kprl.com

Taste of Paso Robles 09.16.2022

The 24th Annual Taste of Paso Robles is Saturday. It’s an annual event downtown designed to give you a sampling from local restaurants. You buy a ticket pass for $25, and you can walk around and sample the creations of 27 local restaurants, a brewery, wineries and ice cream shops.
New Times

San Luis Obispo's cult hot dog company, Zen Dog, is set to open its first daily trailer at Laguna Lake Golf Course

Zen Dog owner Nick Regalia is embracing a fresh start with the city of San Luis Obispo through the power of hot dogs at a beloved local golf course. "The thing that was attractive partnering up with the city was that they take care of the grounds, and we do the food," Regalia said of Laguna Lake Municipal Golf Course. "We're bringing some energy and life to this side of town."
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Lief, Irika, Emilio, and Marley

Lief, the black-coated male, is an active fellow who explores and experiments with all his surroundings. He is always busy and entertaining to watch. Leif is also a devoted “husbun” to Irika, the white-coated one. Irika is a mature lady bun who is extremely lovey-dovey and easy going. Handsome Lief will provide the action for his adoptive family while Irika will provide all the snuggles, bunny-purrs and lovin’! (As with all adoptable BUNS bunnies, they are spayed/neutered, micro-chipped and vaccinated.)
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles mayor to emcee annual Dancing With Our Stars event

– The popular local charity-supporting event Dancing With Our Stars returns to Atascadero this week with Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin as Master of Ceremonies for the tenth time. “Prime Time Atascadero: Season 11,” is a 4-day event held at the Pavilion on the Lake in Atascadero and allows people to see the stars of Atascadero’s community show off their dance moves all while supporting the Atascadero Library and five local non-profit-organizations: the Templeton Library, NCEF Leadership North County, the Charles Paddock Zoo, the Atascadero Performing Arts Center, and the Sheriff’s Advisory Board/K-9 Program.
PASO ROBLES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Gin And Tonic#Distillery#Food Drink#Farmstand#Campari
calcoasttimes.com

Santa Maria woman identified as pedestrian killed on Highway 101 in Nipomo

The CHP has identified the woman struck and killed while attempting to cross Highway 101 in Nipomo last weekend as 30-year-old Amanda Figueroa, of Santa Maria. Shortly before 7 p.m. on Sept. 10, Figueroa was attempting to cross Highway 101 south of Tefft Street, heading from the east side of the highway to the west. Taylor Michio, 21, of Santa Monica, was driving northbound in a Toyota Prius at about 70 mph when the vehicle in front of him suddenly swerved to the right.
NIPOMO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Noozhawk

Rain Expected in Santa Barbara County Starting Sunday

Santa Barbara County could see some rain and cooler temperatures early next week, with North County expecting to see about a half inch of rain. National Weather Service forecaster Ryan Kittell told Noozhawk that a storm system should be moving into California early next week, bringing rain to the area either Sunday night or Monday.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

San Luis Obispo police looking for missing teen

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing girl who is said to be at-risk. Adrianna Zaragoza was last seen in San Luis Obispo, but she frequents the Five Cities area, according to police. Police describe Zaragoza as white with shoulder-length blonde hair that she had pulled into a bun.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy