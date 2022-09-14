ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenton, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wktn.com

Ohio First Lady Touting Success of DPIL in Logan and Wyandot Counties

Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine will make stops in Logan and Wyandot counties on Friday. Statewide, the Imagination Library has enrolled 343,490 kids, totaling 48% of eligible kids within Ohio. The Imagination Library mails kids one high-quality, age-appropriate book each month until their 5th birthday. All Ohio children – from...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
The Cuts at Bluffton Opens for Students on Bluffton University’s Campus

BLUFFTON, Ohio—The Cuts at Bluffton, a new campus hair salon/barbershop for all hair types at Bluffton University is now open. Located in the Multicultural Student Development Center adjacent to Hirschy Annex, Bluffton students make appointments during the week for hair services which are provided from noon-6 p.m. on Sundays. Services are provided by barbers and stylists from Fresh N Faded in Lima. They include cuts, shampooing, line ups, color, conditioning treatments, two-strand twists and retwists, braids and more.
BLUFFTON, OH
FPD Welcomes New Officer

The Findlay Police Department has announced the hiring of a new police officer. Chance C. Collins was sworn in earlier this week. The 34 year old Collins is a graduate of Arlington High School and he attended Tiffin University, graduating with a bachelor degree in Criminal Justice. Collins previously served...
FINDLAY, OH
Tiffin Instructor Visits HN Music Department

The Hardin Northern music department had a visit from BK Riha from Tiffin University on Thursday. Riha is Tiffin University’s Instructor of Commercial Voice & Music Therapy. She gave a vocal clinic to Awakened Commotion and to the High School Choir. Story and photo submitted.
TIFFIN, OH
Three Crashes Reported Around Hardin County Thursday

There were a total of three crashes that occurred throughout the day Thursday around Hardin County. According to information from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office:. .The first was a motorcycle versus deer crash that occurred just before 12:30am in the 600 block of State Route 309. Caleb Campbell, of...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
#Linus School Sports#Highschoolsports#Wbl#Colby Quay
HN FFA Represented Strongly at the Fair

This past week the Hardin County Fair was in full swing with many participants from the Hardin Northern FFA. FFA members participated by showing livestock projects and entering woodworking projects completed in their Ag classes. Each project required extensive preparation and was a reflection of each member’s hard work and effort. This year Hardin Northern FFA had 20 members participate in the fair with livestock. Although everyone did exceptionally well this year there were a few who went above and beyond on their projects this year.
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
Children’s Program at Friendship Gardens

Hardin County – The Hardin County OSU Extension Master Gardener Volunteers are hosting a children’s program at the Friendship Gardens called “Leaf Rubbings, Scarecrows & Scavenger Hunts” on Saturday morning, September 24. This event is from 10:00 am until noon and will provide several activities for...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
Hardin County Community Health Surveys Begin This Week

KENTON, Ohio- September 15, 2022- This week, The Hardin County Community Needs Assessment Advisory Committee will begin its survey of Hardin County residents as part of a community health assessment process. The Hardin County Community Needs Assessment Advisory Committee is working closely with the Hospital Council of Northwest Ohio and...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
Man Injured in Early Morning Crash in Findlay

A Findlay was injured in a crash that occurred at just before 12:30 this morning in Findlay. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, Alexander Nique lost control of his car while driving at a high rate of speed northbound on Broad Avenue. The car ended up off...
FINDLAY, OH
ODOT Hiring for District 1 Positions

The Ohio Department of Transportation is hiring for several positions in District 1. ODOT is hiring for winter seasonal highway technicians, survey interns, auto mechanic interns and more. District 1 serves Hardin, Allen, Hancock and Wyandot Counties in our region as well as Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert Counties. To...
OHIO STATE
ACSO Schedules Press Conference Regarding Officer Involved Shooting

The Allen County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a press conference Friday regarding the June 21 officer involved shooting. BCI Superintendent Joseph Morbitzer and Special Agent Scott Stranahan will also be attending. The press conference will begin at noon Friday. A Special Grand Jury earlier this month determined Deputy...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Four Sentenced Recently in Common Pleas Court

Four people were sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:. .Jill E. Bradshaw was sentenced to minimum of three to a maximum of four years in prison on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, both with forfeiture specifications.
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
Alger Council Taking Legal Action to Get Property Cleaned Up

Alger council members voted to take legal action against a homeowner in the village that refuses to clean up their property. Councilman Mike Miller said the property in question is a mobile home on West Belmont Street in the village. Mayor Von Summa said that the homeowners have been written...
ALGER, OH

