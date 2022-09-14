This past week the Hardin County Fair was in full swing with many participants from the Hardin Northern FFA. FFA members participated by showing livestock projects and entering woodworking projects completed in their Ag classes. Each project required extensive preparation and was a reflection of each member’s hard work and effort. This year Hardin Northern FFA had 20 members participate in the fair with livestock. Although everyone did exceptionally well this year there were a few who went above and beyond on their projects this year.

HARDIN COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO