Kenton High School Girls Varsity Tennis falls to River Valley High School 4-1
First singles player Natalia Kaminska made quick work of her opponent 6-2, 6-0.
Kenton High School Girls Varsity Volleyball falls to Defiance High School 3-0
The Wildcats fell to Defiance Bulldogs in 3 sets (20-25, 12-25, 14-25) Bulldogs won JV match in 3 sets and Freshman match in 2 sets. Wildcats return to action Saturday at Riverdale. Freshman Wildcats will travel to Bellefontaine Saturday for a tournament.
Kenton High School Girls Varsity Golf falls to Upper Sandusky High School 224-268
Abi Mustain (Senior) carded a 64 on her last home match to lead the Wildcats. Kiyah Howe (Freshman) followed with a 66. They will be back in action Friday morning at WBLs in Defiance.
Wyandot County Fair Concludes Saturday Night
If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, the Wyandot County Fair in neighboring Upper Sandusky continues through Saturday. In the grandstand this evening, you can take in Extreme Bull Riding and Barrel Racing starting at 6:30. The Junior Fair Livestock Sale will be held in the arena...
The Cuts at Bluffton Opens for Students on Bluffton University’s Campus
BLUFFTON, Ohio—The Cuts at Bluffton, a new campus hair salon/barbershop for all hair types at Bluffton University is now open. Located in the Multicultural Student Development Center adjacent to Hirschy Annex, Bluffton students make appointments during the week for hair services which are provided from noon-6 p.m. on Sundays. Services are provided by barbers and stylists from Fresh N Faded in Lima. They include cuts, shampooing, line ups, color, conditioning treatments, two-strand twists and retwists, braids and more.
Ohio First Lady Touting Success of DPIL in Logan and Wyandot Counties
Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine will make stops in Logan and Wyandot counties on Friday. Statewide, the Imagination Library has enrolled 343,490 kids, totaling 48% of eligible kids within Ohio. The Imagination Library mails kids one high-quality, age-appropriate book each month until their 5th birthday. All Ohio children – from...
Tiffin Instructor Visits HN Music Department
The Hardin Northern music department had a visit from BK Riha from Tiffin University on Thursday. Riha is Tiffin University’s Instructor of Commercial Voice & Music Therapy. She gave a vocal clinic to Awakened Commotion and to the High School Choir. Story and photo submitted.
Three Crashes Reported Around Hardin County Thursday
There were a total of three crashes that occurred throughout the day Thursday around Hardin County. According to information from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office:. .The first was a motorcycle versus deer crash that occurred just before 12:30am in the 600 block of State Route 309. Caleb Campbell, of...
Children’s Program at Friendship Gardens
Hardin County – The Hardin County OSU Extension Master Gardener Volunteers are hosting a children’s program at the Friendship Gardens called “Leaf Rubbings, Scarecrows & Scavenger Hunts” on Saturday morning, September 24. This event is from 10:00 am until noon and will provide several activities for...
Man Injured in Early Morning Crash in Findlay
A Findlay was injured in a crash that occurred at just before 12:30 this morning in Findlay. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, Alexander Nique lost control of his car while driving at a high rate of speed northbound on Broad Avenue. The car ended up off...
HN FFA Represented Strongly at the Fair
This past week the Hardin County Fair was in full swing with many participants from the Hardin Northern FFA. FFA members participated by showing livestock projects and entering woodworking projects completed in their Ag classes. Each project required extensive preparation and was a reflection of each member’s hard work and effort. This year Hardin Northern FFA had 20 members participate in the fair with livestock. Although everyone did exceptionally well this year there were a few who went above and beyond on their projects this year.
ACSO Schedules Press Conference Regarding Officer Involved Shooting
The Allen County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a press conference Friday regarding the June 21 officer involved shooting. BCI Superintendent Joseph Morbitzer and Special Agent Scott Stranahan will also be attending. The press conference will begin at noon Friday. A Special Grand Jury earlier this month determined Deputy...
ODOT Hiring for District 1 Positions
The Ohio Department of Transportation is hiring for several positions in District 1. ODOT is hiring for winter seasonal highway technicians, survey interns, auto mechanic interns and more. District 1 serves Hardin, Allen, Hancock and Wyandot Counties in our region as well as Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert Counties. To...
Four Sentenced Recently in Common Pleas Court
Four people were sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:. .Jill E. Bradshaw was sentenced to minimum of three to a maximum of four years in prison on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, both with forfeiture specifications.
Alger Council Taking Legal Action to Get Property Cleaned Up
Alger council members voted to take legal action against a homeowner in the village that refuses to clean up their property. Councilman Mike Miller said the property in question is a mobile home on West Belmont Street in the village. Mayor Von Summa said that the homeowners have been written...
