Oregon State

The Week

Mortgage rates highest since 2008

Here are three of the week's top pieces of financial insight, gathered from around the web:. Mortgage rates have climbed back up to a 14-year high, said Rob Wile at NBCNews. The average fixed rate on a 30-year mortgage hit 5.89 percent last week, the highest since 2008. After surging this spring as the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates, mortgage rates "briefly declined for a period this summer" as mortgage applications dipped. Higher mortgage rates, which have now nearly doubled since January, have significantly impacted potential homebuyers and are beginning to bite sellers, too. "For the first time in nearly 18 months, the average U.S. home sold below its asking price, according to Redfin." The median home sale price in August was $370,000, down 6 percent from June.
ConsumerAffairs

Benchmark mortgage rate exceeds 6% for first time since 2008

Buying a home just got even more expensive. Freddie Mac reports that by its measure, the average fixed-rate 30-year mortgage rate is above 6% for the first time in 14 years, at the start of the financial crisis. Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Survey puts the average rate this week at 6.02, double what it was a year ago.
Fortune

These states are raising their minimum wage based on today’s CPI report as inflation remains stubbornly high

Workers who earn minimum wage in seven states will soon receive raises based on the latest consumer price report that showed an 8.3% jump in inflation. Minimum wages in Arizona, Maine, Montana, Ohio, South Dakota, Vermont, and Washington are pegged each year to the annual August consumer price data, released on Tuesday, and will therefore rise in tandem next year—at least, most of them.
AOL Corp

Inflation: Grocery prices in August rose 13.5%, the highest increase since March 1979

Despite inflation cooling down a bit in August, up 8.3%, Americans can still expect to pay up on their next trip to the grocery store. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' August Consumer Price Index (CPI), the overall cost of food rose 11.4%, with the food-at-home category, groceries, up 13.5% year-over-year. For the overall food category, that's the highest increase since May of 1979, but for the food-at-home category, that's the largest increase since March of 1979, according to Steve Reed, an economist at the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).
mansionglobal.com

U.S. Home Price Growth Slows to Lowest Level Since January

Sellers are losing their edge in the U.S. housing market. Although last week’s median listing price was up 11.7% annually—the 39th consecutive week of double-digit increases—the pace of growth was the slowest since January, according to a report Thursday from Realtor.com. “Home prices are cooling off seasonally...
thecentersquare.com

Producer price index rises 8.7% in past year

(The Center Square) – Producer prices shot up 8.7% in August over the previous 12 months, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' Producer Price Index released Wednesday. Month over month, the index declined 0.1% for the month from July. The rise in other producer prices in August was...
NBC News

Grocery prices jumped the most since 1979 over the past year

The price of groceries continued to soar in the last 12 months ending in August, climbing 13.5% — the biggest increase since 1979. Many food categories saw double-digit 12-month increases, led by eggs, which surged 40%; margarine, up 38%; and flour, which jumped 23%. In its latest monthly food...
hometextilestoday.com

Home furnishings and furniture among weakest performers in August sales estimates

Washington — Furniture and home furnishings sales in August tumbled year-over-year and month-to-month, according to advance monthly estimates from the Department of Commerce. The month’s adjusted sales of $11.783 billion was down 1.6% from August 2021’s $11.971 billion and down 1.3% from July’s $11.936 billion. And while many furniture...
Footwear News

US Retail Sales in August Grew 0.3% Compared to July, Up 9.1% Over Last Year

U.S. retail sales grew slightly in August from July, but were still well above last year’s levels. Retail sales were $683.3 billion in August, according to a monthly report from the U.S. Census Bureau. This marked an increase of 0.3% from the numbers July, which were amended to reflect $681.3 billion. However, sales were up 9.1% compared with August 2021. “August retail sales show consumers’ resiliency to spend on household priorities despite persistent inflation and rising interest rates,” NRF president and CEO Matthew Shay said in a statement. “As we gear up for the holiday season, consumers are seeking value to make...
