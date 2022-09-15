Read full article on original website
Related
Mortgage rates highest since 2008
Here are three of the week's top pieces of financial insight, gathered from around the web:. Mortgage rates have climbed back up to a 14-year high, said Rob Wile at NBCNews. The average fixed rate on a 30-year mortgage hit 5.89 percent last week, the highest since 2008. After surging this spring as the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates, mortgage rates "briefly declined for a period this summer" as mortgage applications dipped. Higher mortgage rates, which have now nearly doubled since January, have significantly impacted potential homebuyers and are beginning to bite sellers, too. "For the first time in nearly 18 months, the average U.S. home sold below its asking price, according to Redfin." The median home sale price in August was $370,000, down 6 percent from June.
ConsumerAffairs
Benchmark mortgage rate exceeds 6% for first time since 2008
Buying a home just got even more expensive. Freddie Mac reports that by its measure, the average fixed-rate 30-year mortgage rate is above 6% for the first time in 14 years, at the start of the financial crisis. Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Survey puts the average rate this week at 6.02, double what it was a year ago.
These states are raising their minimum wage based on today’s CPI report as inflation remains stubbornly high
Workers who earn minimum wage in seven states will soon receive raises based on the latest consumer price report that showed an 8.3% jump in inflation. Minimum wages in Arizona, Maine, Montana, Ohio, South Dakota, Vermont, and Washington are pegged each year to the annual August consumer price data, released on Tuesday, and will therefore rise in tandem next year—at least, most of them.
AOL Corp
Inflation: Grocery prices in August rose 13.5%, the highest increase since March 1979
Despite inflation cooling down a bit in August, up 8.3%, Americans can still expect to pay up on their next trip to the grocery store. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' August Consumer Price Index (CPI), the overall cost of food rose 11.4%, with the food-at-home category, groceries, up 13.5% year-over-year. For the overall food category, that's the highest increase since May of 1979, but for the food-at-home category, that's the largest increase since March of 1979, according to Steve Reed, an economist at the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
House Prices Are Now Rising Fastest in These 15 U.S. Metro Areas
The newly released Federal Housing Finance Agency House Price Index shows that home prices have increased by 4.0 percent from the first quarter of the year.
Gas Prices: Projection for the Rest of 2022
With summer winding down, America is cruising toward fall with the cost of gas moving in the right direction. Record-high fuel prices stretched the budgets of summer travelers across the country --...
mansionglobal.com
U.S. Home Price Growth Slows to Lowest Level Since January
Sellers are losing their edge in the U.S. housing market. Although last week’s median listing price was up 11.7% annually—the 39th consecutive week of double-digit increases—the pace of growth was the slowest since January, according to a report Thursday from Realtor.com. “Home prices are cooling off seasonally...
U.S. retail sales unexpectedly rise in August; weekly jobless claims fall
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. retail sales unexpectedly rebounded in August as Americans ramped up purchases of motor vehicles and dined out more amid lower gasoline prices, but demand for goods is cooling as the Federal Reserve aggressively raises interest rates.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inflation 2022: 15 Industries That Were Hit the Hardest
If you've been feeling a pinch in your wallet in 2022, you're not alone. After years of negligible inflation, readings reached the highest levels in 40 years by the summer of 2022. Part of the reason...
Gas Prices Have Dropped for The Last 92 Days, But These States Are Still Paying More Than $4
Fuel prices have been steadily dropping since mid-June's all-time high of over $5 per gallon. This current relief comes, in part, to gas tax holidays during the summer and the Biden administration's...
Inflation gauge says rising prices slowed in August for 2nd month in a row
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- One of the United States' top inflation gauges said on Tuesday that overall prices slowed in August for the second straight month, due mainly to lower costs for energy sources like gasoline. The government's Consumer Price Index showed that prices increased by 0.1% from July to...
US wholesale inflation declines in August to still-high 8.7%
Inflation at the wholesale level jumped 8.7% in August from a year earlier, a slowdown from July yet still a painfully high level that suggests prices will keep spiking for months to come. Wednesday's report from the Labor Department also showed that on a month-to-month basis, the producer price index...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Inflation Update: Food, Rent, Electricity See Biggest Price Increases in Decades
Inflation is still sky-high, and everyday essentials like groceries, paper products and utilities are seeing their largest yearly price increases in decades. Rent and health insurance costs are soaring too. New data released Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) shows that consumer prices rose 8.3% year-over-year in August....
thecentersquare.com
Producer price index rises 8.7% in past year
(The Center Square) – Producer prices shot up 8.7% in August over the previous 12 months, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' Producer Price Index released Wednesday. Month over month, the index declined 0.1% for the month from July. The rise in other producer prices in August was...
Grocery prices jumped the most since 1979 over the past year
The price of groceries continued to soar in the last 12 months ending in August, climbing 13.5% — the biggest increase since 1979. Many food categories saw double-digit 12-month increases, led by eggs, which surged 40%; margarine, up 38%; and flour, which jumped 23%. In its latest monthly food...
August's CPI rose 0.1%, an unexpected slight increase
The Consumer Price Index indicated inflation rose by 0.1% in August, reaching a 8.3% year-over-year mark with a notable increase in food prices and decrease in energy prices.Sept. 13, 2022.
hometextilestoday.com
Home furnishings and furniture among weakest performers in August sales estimates
Washington — Furniture and home furnishings sales in August tumbled year-over-year and month-to-month, according to advance monthly estimates from the Department of Commerce. The month’s adjusted sales of $11.783 billion was down 1.6% from August 2021’s $11.971 billion and down 1.3% from July’s $11.936 billion. And while many furniture...
US Retail Sales in August Grew 0.3% Compared to July, Up 9.1% Over Last Year
U.S. retail sales grew slightly in August from July, but were still well above last year’s levels. Retail sales were $683.3 billion in August, according to a monthly report from the U.S. Census Bureau. This marked an increase of 0.3% from the numbers July, which were amended to reflect $681.3 billion. However, sales were up 9.1% compared with August 2021. “August retail sales show consumers’ resiliency to spend on household priorities despite persistent inflation and rising interest rates,” NRF president and CEO Matthew Shay said in a statement. “As we gear up for the holiday season, consumers are seeking value to make...
U.S. inflation falls for 2nd straight month on lower gas costs
Despite the signs of moderating price increases, inflation remains far higher than many Americans have ever experienced and is keeping pressure on the Federal Reserve.
Pound falls to lowest level against dollar since 1985
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- The British pound sank to its lowest level against the U.S. dollar in nearly four decades on Friday, after renewed fears of a recession for the UK economy. Sterling fell all the way down to $1.1353 during early morning trading, the first time it broke below $1.14 since 1985.
Comments / 0