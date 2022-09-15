GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Ask any number of writers how they go about their business and you will likely receive, boiled down, this answer: write, write, write. Simple enough. Ask Eda Uzuncakara, Glen Ridge resident and author of “Jumping on the Drips,” a collection of interconnecting short stories, and you will get two answers: draw, draw, draw and write, write, write. This is because Uzuncakara’s stories have their genesis and development as abstract drawings in a sketchbook.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO