Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Football: Wayne Hills takes big lead early against North Bergen
Tyler Demikoff threw three touchdowns and Matt Quagliana caught two of them as Wayne Hills downed North Bergen, 40-6, in North Bergen. Demikoff completed 9-of-14 passes for 202 yards. He connected with Quagliana for scores in the air of 18-and-25-yards. Adam Khachane caught a 57-yard touchdown as well. Nick Hogan,...
Del Re, Westfield sets the tone early in win over Elizabeth - Football recap
Peter Del Re took the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown giving Westfield a lead it never relinquished as it rolled to a 38-20 victory over Elizabeth at Williams Field in Elizabeth. Dylan Wragg ran for an 8-yard touchdown and then kicked a 32-yard field goal to push the...
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge HS girls soccer team defeats Belleville for its first win of the season
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls soccer team defeated Belleville, 3-2, on Saturday, Sept. 10, to move to a 1-1 record on the season. Katie Powers, Aly Hoover and Keira Runnions each had a goal. Ava Kotronis had two assists, Alex Wecler had one assist and Olivia Gist made seven saves.
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team aims for another strong run this year
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys soccer team has been working hard as it hopes to have a successful season. The Ridgers, under head coach Brian Ianni, have a deep squad that is looking to win another state sectional championship. Glen Ridge won sectional titles in 2019 and in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. In 2019, the Ridgers went on to win the Group 1 state title and finished with a 13-7-1 record.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
unionnewsdaily.com
Rahway varsity football player dies in his sleep; team to honor him this season
RAHWAY, NJ — “This is just a really tough time we’re going through right now,” Rahway High School head football coach Brian Russo said in a phone interview with Union County LocalSource on Monday, Sept. 12. It had been just four days since it had been...
Friday Night Football: Passaic County Tech takes on West Orange in ‘Game of the Week’
It’s Friday night and New Jersey’s high school football teams are battling it out on the gridiron.
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia HS girls volleyball team seeks another banner season
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls volleyball team, under head coach Juan Bas, is looking forward to the season. Columbia defeated Nutley in the season opener on Saturday, Sept. 10. The key returning players are Zoe Hall, junior, captain, outside hitter; Allie Harris, senior, captain, middle...
Son of ex-Giants QB, Super Bowl champion to start at QB for Temple vs. Rutgers
PHILADELPHIA — Rutgers will face a quarterback with a familiar name on Saturday. Temple will start true freshman E.J. Warner at quarterback against the Scarlet Knights in Saturday’s clash at Lincoln Financial Field, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
IN THIS ARTICLE
riverdalepress.com
Ex-MLBer named new Manhattan baseball coach
Former Major League Baseball player David Miller was officially introduced as Manhattan College’s new head baseball coach on Sept. 8. Miller, former head coach of La Salle University (another Lasallian Christian Brothers institution) and Penn-State University Abington, inherits the team after Mike Cole departed. Cole now serves as the top assistant at Army West Point under head coach Chris Tracz.
Rutgers’ Eric LeGrand’s coffee shop wins Devils’ Buy Black program, will get helmet advertising in 2022-23
Former Rutgers defensive tackle Eric LeGrand can add another accomplishment to his resume. On Thursday, LeGrand Coffee House –– which was founded by LeGrand in his hometown of Woodbridge –– was named the recipient of the Devils’ Buy Black Partnership, which will place the business’ logo on the team helmet for every away game in the 2022-23 season.
essexnewsdaily.com
Senior picnic delights West Orange residents
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Senior Picnic was held at the Ginny Duenkel Pool on Sept. 8. DJ Jeff Dunston provided the music and members of the West Orange police and fire departments were on hand to bring hot dogs and hamburgers to residents at their tables. The event had been postponed from the previous day because of rain; however, the sunshine arrived right on time to make the annual event a success.
roi-nj.com
9-mile Greenway — stretching from Montclair to Newark to Jersey City — moves closer to fruition with land acquisition
Nine miles of a former rail line is set to be converted into a new state park connecting eight Essex and Hudson County communities — Jersey City, Secaucus, Kearny, Newark, Belleville, Bloomfield, Glen Ridge and Montclair — after the land was acquired by the state, according to a Thursday announcement from Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Jersey has the No. 1 ranked university in the country
Princeton University and Rutgers University rank high in a study conducted by U.S. News and World Report for the 2022 – 2023 academic year. Princeton was ranked number one in the country in a study as the best higher learning institute in the country. That is very impressive. The...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Governor Murphy Announces State Acquisition Of A Former Rail Line, To Be Converted Into A New State Park
Speaking in Newark this morning, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy today announced the acquisition of a nine-mile former rail line, which will be converted into a new State park connecting eight Essex and Hudson County communities – Jersey City, Secaucus, Kearny, Newark, Belleville, Bloomfield, Glen Ridge, and Montclair. Murphy...
wrnjradio.com
Morris County school among 9 New Jersey schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
NEW JERSEY – U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona today recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including nine schools in New Jersey. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Secretary Cardona made the announcement during his Road to Success Back to School bus tour.
Thrillist
An Entire NJ Transit Line Was Just Renamed for an Online Sports Betting Company
Your next NJ Transit ride might have a different name. As NJ.com reports, the online sports betting company BetMGM will become the first corporate sponsor of a rail line in the country as part of a three-year, $3 million sponsorship deal announced this week. The line, which connects Secaucus Junction with MetLife Stadium, the Meadowlands Sports Complex, and the American Dream mega-mall, will now be known as the BetMGM Meadowlands Rail Line.
essexnewsdaily.com
Cannabis business owners express frustration over delays in receiving municipal approval from West Orange
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Multiple cannabis business owners took the podium during the public comment section of the Sept. 6 West Orange Township Council meeting to express frustration regarding delays in the town approving their applications, and to ask for updates regarding when the task force will interview them and pass their applications to the council.
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge writer’s process involves sketching and music
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Ask any number of writers how they go about their business and you will likely receive, boiled down, this answer: write, write, write. Simple enough. Ask Eda Uzuncakara, Glen Ridge resident and author of “Jumping on the Drips,” a collection of interconnecting short stories, and you will get two answers: draw, draw, draw and write, write, write. This is because Uzuncakara’s stories have their genesis and development as abstract drawings in a sketchbook.
Flaming Grill & Modern Buffet Now Open in East Hanover, NJ
Flaming Grill & Modern Buffet, a family-friendly restaurant presenting phenomenal value for seafood, hibachi, American, Japanese, and Chinese cuisine lovers, has opened their first New Jersey location at 240 Route 10 West in East Hanover, NJ. The expansive, 10,000-square-foot new restaurant will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony with East Hanover Mayor Joseph Pannullo and a variety of area VIPs on Monday, September 26th at 4:30 p.m.
Tommy Chong Hosts This 420 Friendly Event in Edison, NJ
Since marijuana has been legalized in New Jersey, there have been a lot of events like this one happening right in our area. This weekend, a huge celebrity is coming to the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison, New Jersey and you can probably take a good guess who it could be.
Comments / 0