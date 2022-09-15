Read full article on original website
Silicon Ranch agrees to recycle end-of-life panels with SolarCycle
Silicon Ranch is partnering with recycling platform SolarCycle to process end-of-life solar panels from Silicon Ranch projects through SolarCycle’s advanced recycling platform. SolarCycle claims that its approach to solar module recycling recovers approximately 95% of the solar panel’s value. Silicon Ranch is SolarCycle’s first utility-scale partner. This...
Mortenson contracts with GPS-enabled pile driver to redirect workforce to other tasks
The solar division at Mortenson has announced a partnership with Orteco, an Italian-based OEM, to develop robotic equipment to advance the construction of solar energy installations. The new GPS-enabled pile distribution system can operate autonomously to precisely position piles across utility-scale solar sites during construction. The new autonomous pile distribution...
Trina Solar brings Elementa grid-scale ESS to North American market
Trina Storage will display the new Elementa battery system during the RE+ show this week. For nearly a decade, the company has been developing, refining, and defining its in-house battery technology specifically optimized for grid-scale applications. The company has now enhanced its battery lifetime to over 12,000 cycles. The Elementa...
Mango Power to display energy storage systems at RE+
Energy storage company Mango Power, which uses CATL lithium-iron phosphorous battery cells, will showcase its Mango Power E and Mango Power M series systems at the RE+ show. The Mango Power E is a 3.5-kWh portable power station. Its capacity can be expanded up to 14 kWh with a pluggable pack in order to cater to the power needs of more demanding environments. It provides 3 kW output capability (expandable to 6 kW) and supports 240-V split phase output to power heavy-duty appliances. Mango Power has incorporated four charging methods as well as 16 output ports. This wide range of connectivity options makes the Mango Power E suitable for RV and EV ports.
Hoymiles microinverters now available through Aptos distribution
Solar panel company Aptos is partnering with Chinese microinverter manufacturer Hoymiles to bring the residential microinverters to the U.S. market. “Hoymiles has been a leader in the global microinverter sector since its inception in 2012. It has a proven track record of commercial success and has grown exponentially over the last 10 years. As a result of its superior technologies, it was successfully listed in China’s capital market with $875 million raised in December 2021. This is just the beginning as its future with Aptos is very bright,” states Alex Kim, President of Aptos Solar Technology. “This partnership will create exciting opportunities, not only for us, but for the entire U.S. market.”
