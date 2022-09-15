Solar panel company Aptos is partnering with Chinese microinverter manufacturer Hoymiles to bring the residential microinverters to the U.S. market. “Hoymiles has been a leader in the global microinverter sector since its inception in 2012. It has a proven track record of commercial success and has grown exponentially over the last 10 years. As a result of its superior technologies, it was successfully listed in China’s capital market with $875 million raised in December 2021. This is just the beginning as its future with Aptos is very bright,” states Alex Kim, President of Aptos Solar Technology. “This partnership will create exciting opportunities, not only for us, but for the entire U.S. market.”

INDUSTRY ・ 15 HOURS AGO