Bed Bath & Beyond 80% Off Warehouse Clearout Sale: Get $1 Mugs, $3 Bath Towels & $110 Bar Stools for $27
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!. Labor Day may...
Best duvet insert 2022: 8 cozy comforters to cuddle under
Whether you want to stay cool as a cucumber, or warm and toasty, one of these duvet inserts will lead to a comfortable night's sleep
Sleeping On These Fleece Sheets Is Like Being 'Wrapped in a Blanket of Heavenly Comfort,' and They're on Sale
The “luxurious” sheets are marked down to their lowest price in a while Aside from updating your wardrobe, one of the best ways to prepare for a new season is to swap your bedding. Cool bedding for spring and summer and warm bedding for fall and winter can help regulate your temperature, which ultimately means better sleep. The Cozy Fleece Comfort Collection Velvet Plush Sheet Set is a great option for transitioning from summer to fall and will keep you cozy throughout winter too thanks to its plush,...
This Cloud-Like Mattress Topper That Shoppers Swear by for 'Amazing Sleep' Is on Sale at Amazon Right Now
They say it’s “soft and comfortable” Between fluffy pillows and cozy sheets, there are plenty of ways to make your bed extra comfortable. And if you're looking for a quick and cost-effective upgrade to your mattress, you can't go wrong with a mattress topper. Luckily, the Easeland Queen Bamboo Mattress Topper is currently up to 28 percent off at Amazon thanks to a deal and an on-site coupon. The plush mattress topper is stuffed with a down-alternative filling to give your bed an added layer of comfort. Encased...
Wayfair's Huge Dog Product Sale Includes Black Friday-Worthy Deals on Everything From Beds to Feeders
We love to spoil our dogs, and we’ll use any excuse to buy them a fun new toy, a yummy treat, or a new bed so they have yet another place to get comfy (as if they won’t just steal our seat on the human sofa anyway!). Well now you can feel less guilty about dropping so much of your disposable income on your fur baby. Right now, the Wayfair Dog Product Sale is offering deals of up to 50% off just about anything you could imagine needing or wanting for your pup. From comfy beds and loungers to functional crates...
Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying These 'Beyond Comfortable' Slip-on Shoes, Now on Sale for $25
"I have two pairs of these and absolutely love them" When it's time to ditch the sandals and your outfit might not work with a pair of boots, you'll want to have a shoe that's simply comfortable, chic, and stylish. And while you can always opt for a pair of flats or heels, if you're looking for something slightly more casual, consider a pair of slip-on shoes — especially ones that Amazon shoppers can't stop adding to their carts because the shoes are simply "beyond comfortable." The Stq Slip-On...
Are The Least Expensive Furniture Sets At IKEA Worth Buying?
In this article, we profile a few of the least expensive furniture sets at IKEA to decipher whether they're worth the low price. Come along!
Upgrade Your Bed or Bath During the Boll & Branch Friends and Family Event
Getting luxury threads for your home can be costly, but if you hold out for a good deal, they can be well worth the splurge. Boll & Branch combines quality craftsmanship with organic fabrics and fair and ethical practices to provide you an indulgence you can feel good about. This company carries sheets, duvet sets, blankets, throws, pillows and much more that can transform your space into a cozy oasis.
The Coziest Sheets For Your Bed, According To Reviewers
Flannel, linen and cotton sheets to keep you sleeping soundly.
This lightweight portable EVA-foam cooler can keep your drinks chilled for an entire weekend
It’s adorably compact, easy to carry, leak-proof, and keeps its contents chilled without requiring any power. Oh, it floats on water too!. Built from soft, shock-absorbing, yet sturdy EVA foam, the eponymously named FOAM portable cooler ticks all boxes. Combining the best parts of your fabric-based cooler bags and the large and clunky (yet effective) rugged coolers, FOAM is built to be light but durable, compact but all-accommodating, leak-proof yet easy to clean. Moreover, its thermal insulation abilities allow it to keep things chilled for up to 72 hours, going well above and beyond what other coolers (of the same weight-class and portability) can do.
Shop Sally Beauty's 2-for-$12 Sale for Affordable Hair Care Today
Keeping your hair in great shape is tough. If you're someone with dry hair, sometimes you need to be vigilant as the fall and winter seasons can make your hair brittle. And if your hair is naturally oily, too much product can make it unmanageable. No matter what your hair care issue may be, you can snag two products for just $12 at Sally Beauty and make your hair care routine a bit easier.
Oprah’s Favorite Bedding and Pajamas Are on Sale for a Good Night's Sleep This Fall
Oprah Winfrey's favorite bedding brand Cozy Earth currently has sitewide deals on bestsellers, like cooling pajamas and sheets. The Cozy Earth Fall Sale is offering up to 25% off Oprah's hand-selected picks that made it onto Oprah's Favorite Things lists four years in a row. Oprah loves Cozy Earth for...
Amazon Shoppers Say These Pillows 'Make You Sleep Like a Baby,' and They're 50% Off
“These are by far the most comfortable pillows I ever used” Heading to bed is always a process — whether you have to snuggle under your bed sheets just so or spend a few minutes nursing a mug of hot tea. The same goes for finding the right pillow for you since the wrong kind can lead to serious discomfort. So take the advice of thousands of Amazon shoppers and snag the Hoomqing Bed Pillows, which are currently a whopping 50 percent off — bringing the price down to...
Bearaby’s new body pillow is perfect for snuggles and getting better sleep
Just in time for fall and cozier days ahead, weighted blanket purveyor Bearaby is adding a new body pillow to its collection: The Cuddler.
Here's How to Pick the Right Size Heat Pump for Your Home
Your heat pump plays an important role in keeping your home at the right temperature by pulling heat from the outdoor air into your living space in the winter -- and by removing the heat and transferring it outdoors during the summer. But for a heat pump to work correctly, it needs to be the right size for your space.
Shoppers Swear These Comfortable Walking Shoes With 47,000 Perfect Ratings ‘Changed My Life’ — & They’re on Sale
There are many shoe brands on the market that claim they have the most comfortable pairs ever. But finding ones that hold up to their benefits isn’t so easy. If you’re constantly on your feet at work, chasing after kids, or perhaps you live in a walkable city, then a good pair of walking shoes is a necessity. If you don’t already own a pair that you love, then you’re in luck because Amazon shoppers just found the most comfortable pair of shoes that “changed their lives,” and it’s on sale now. The Skechers Go Walk Joy Sneaker has a rubber...
How to wash a mattress protector: A 5-step guide for a squeaky clean sleep
Not sure how to wash a mattress protector? Whether you pop it in your washer-dryer or clean it by hand, our tutorial will make sanitizing this bed accessory a breeze.
Citizen, The Japanese Watchmaking Titan, Is Now Available at Huckberry
In the conversation about the most influential watch brands in the world, Citizen is always going to be in the mix. The Japanese company hit its centennial just a few years back, and while they’ve added other heavy hitters to their roster over the years (like Bulova, Alpina and Frédérique Constant), we’re here for their namesake watches today, because this week Huckberry added them to their ever-growing lineup of timepieces they stock.
9 best travel pillows that give support while snoozing on the go
If the past year of multiple lockdowns have left you feeling nostalgic for the days of long-haul travel and bumpy bus rides, get ready for things to open up again with a new travel pillow.Traditional travel pillows – the kind of c-shaped wraparound pillows you can pick up at the airport – are still your best option for the dreaded middle seat. But innovations from the world of lightweight camping mean there are more packable pillows for every sleeping – and travelling – position.Nothing beats a full-size pillow, and thanks to lightweight camping tech you can get fairly close now...
Our favorite product releases this week: REI, Hill House Home, Hyperice and more
This week brings the launch of Outdoor Afro x REI Co-op’s inclusivity-minded outdoor line, Hyperice’s new heat patches and Hill House Home’s new sweater collection.
