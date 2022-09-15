Read full article on original website
Crying Eagle hosts ‘No Man’s Land’ fest
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Crying Eagle Brewing Company is hosting ‘No Man’s Land’ fest, providing good food, good music and a good time. The day-long festival is celebrating southwest Louisiana culture and heritage. The event is going on all day, open to all ages, and free...
Work underway at Capital One Tower
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Work is underway at the hurricane-damaged Capital One tower. Crews were out at Lake Charles’ tallest building today, removing the boards covering the broken windows from the mezzanine area. The building has sat vacant since Hurricane Laura two years ago, but the owner of...
Teacher Shortage
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. McNeese hosts first home night game in Cowboy Stadium since Hurricane Laura. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
Fishing company searching for lost net full of fish
Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - A fishing company has released a statement after an abandoned net full of dead fish was seen floating in the waters off of Holly Beach. Ocean Harvesters officials said the boat harvesting menhaden on behalf of Omega Protein lost the net on Thursday, Sept. 8, when it caught more fish than the net could handle.
SWLA arrest report - Sept. 16, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 16, 2022. Joseph Charles Flowers, 38, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Angela Jolene Rodriguez, 42, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery; possession of a Schedule II drug. Louis Morgan Hebert, 35, Lafayette: Issuing worthless checks less than $1,000; instate...
See What The Inside Of The Kroger’s On 12th Street In Lake Charles Looks Like Now
If you are a native of Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana then you will remember when Kroger's grocery store was located on 12th street in Central Lake Charles. It was located between Kirkman and Common Streets on 12th Street in Lake Charles and the building is huge and still stands today at the location.
Remains found in Beauregard Parish identified as missing Deridder man
Remains found in Beauregard Parish identified as missing Deridder man
Literacy Council of SWLA hosts literacy awareness day
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Literacy Council of SWLA hosted a literacy awareness day program beginning Saturday morning. The council was set up from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Prien Lake Mall in the children’s play area. The first 100 children to show up received a...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A Couple Isolated Sunday Storms, Hot and Dry Next Week
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we finish the weekend, we will continue to have warm temperatures and low rain chances. As an upper-level high pressure system begins to develop to the west, that will allow temperatures to reach 90 degrees once again for many parts of the area Sunday. There could be enough moisture still in place tomorrow for a couple pop-up storms in the afternoon, mainly forming off the sea breeze along and south of I-10. Anything that forms should move out quickly though, and outdoor plans still look like they can be held. You can track anything that pops up with the First Alert Weather App. With winds turning southeasterly later in the day, that will bring in higher dew points from the Gulf, making it feel muggier outside.
bestofswla.com
Pat’s Of Henderson
Many rejoiced across Southwest Louisiana as Pat’s of Henderson announced their reopening. Hurricane Laura gutted the building, leaving little more to salvage than countless memories and a brick exterior. However, after a long and arduous two years, Nicholas and Amanda Perioux, Nick’s sister Natalie and the entire Pat’s of...
Bishop, priests answer questions about rebuilding Cameron churches
Bishop, priests answer questions about rebuilding Cameron churches
franchising.com
Image360 Lake Charles Announces Local Church as Winner of “Image360 Gives” Sweepstakes
September 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // LAKE CHARLES, La. – Signage and graphics solutions provider, Image360 Lake Charles, has announced Trinity Baptist Church as a winner of the “Image360 Gives” sweepstakes. Aimed at helping local nonprofits promote events and fundraisers, and at those looking for a signage...
Calcasieu Parish launches citizen survey
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury launched a citizen survey requesting feedback from people in the community. It aims to identify issues that need to be resolved in the parish. “We would imagine that this year the hurricane recovery is still one of those priorities that...
A Be On The Look Out Has been Issued for an Escapee in Southwest Louisiana
A Be On The Look Out Has been Issued for an Escapee in Southwest Louisiana. DeQuincy, Louisiana – The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office stated on Friday, September 16, 2022, that inmate Dustin Causey walked away from a facility in DeQuincy, Louisiana while in custody around 8:30 a.m. He was dressed casually in a white shirt, blue jeans, and a NAPA hat.
Lake Charles American Press
PHOTO GALLERY: SWAT readiness training
Members of the Lake Charles Police SWAT participate in training exercises near 1100 Enterprise Blvd. in Lake Charles on Thursday. (Photos by Rick Hickman / American Press)
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot & more humid this weekend
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we wrap up the week, we’ll have a mainly quiet Friday, with only a couple isolated storms. As the stalled front in the gulf begins to lift a little further north and weaken, that will allow somewhat better moisture to work into the area and could trigger a couple afternoon showers and storms. It seems the best chance for any activity would be closer to the coast, as well as western portions of the area. Anything that does pop up should remain isolated, and most of the area will stay dry. This is good news for high school football games or outdoor plans Friday evening. With mostly dry weather will come high temperatures that once again reach the upper 80′s, and approach 90 degrees for parts of the area. Unlike earlier this week, it does look like low temperatures may start to rise Friday night as well. By this time, the wind may develop a more southerly component to it, allowing for lows to rise around 70 along and south of I-10, though they may still be somewhat cooler in the 60′s further north.
Results for September 9 DWI Checkpoint in Calcasieu Parish Released
Results for September 9 DWI Checkpoint in Calcasieu Parish Released. Sulphur, Louisiana – On September 14, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Friday, September 9 the CPSO conducted a DWI checkpoint at 1657 Swisco Road in Sulphur, Louisiana to target individuals driving under the influence of alcohol or narcotics.
beauregardnews.com
City of DeRidder water customers under boil advisory
All City of DeRidder municipal water customers are under a boil advisory ordered just after noon on Sept. 16, that will remain in effect until further notice. City officials said the advisory was ordered after a contractor struck a main water line on Hwy. 190. The advisory applies to businesses...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A Mostly Dry Weekend Ahead, Warmer Next Week
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a comfortable week weather wise, a warm pattern is getting ready to take place. For our weekend, we will start off with high temperatures around 90 each day. The wind will have more of a southerly direction than earlier this week, meaning that will allow heat indices to return into the mid 90′s, with our low temperatures returning to normal as well in the low 70′s. As for rain, we have somewhat better but still limited moisture in place. As a result, a couple isolated storms are possible, but we are expecting to stay mainly dry this weekend. So if you have outdoor plans such as a boat ride or dinner plans, both days this weekend look good for them.
Southbound Lanes Closed on Lake Street at West Sale Road in Lake Charles Due to Crash
Southbound Lanes Closed on Lake Street at West Sale Road in Lake Charles Due to Crash. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On September 15, 2022, at approximately 9 pm, the Lake Charles Police Department reported that the southbound lanes on Lake Street at West Sale Road are blocked due to a vehicle crash. According to LCPD, the lane closure is expected to last until at least 10 pm.
