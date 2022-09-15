ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

Crying Eagle hosts ‘No Man’s Land’ fest

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Crying Eagle Brewing Company is hosting ‘No Man’s Land’ fest, providing good food, good music and a good time. The day-long festival is celebrating southwest Louisiana culture and heritage. The event is going on all day, open to all ages, and free...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Work underway at Capital One Tower

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Work is underway at the hurricane-damaged Capital One tower. Crews were out at Lake Charles’ tallest building today, removing the boards covering the broken windows from the mezzanine area. The building has sat vacant since Hurricane Laura two years ago, but the owner of...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Teacher Shortage

McNeese hosts first home night game in Cowboy Stadium since Hurricane Laura.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Fishing company searching for lost net full of fish

Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - A fishing company has released a statement after an abandoned net full of dead fish was seen floating in the waters off of Holly Beach. Ocean Harvesters officials said the boat harvesting menhaden on behalf of Omega Protein lost the net on Thursday, Sept. 8, when it caught more fish than the net could handle.
CAMERON PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA arrest report - Sept. 16, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 16, 2022. Joseph Charles Flowers, 38, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Angela Jolene Rodriguez, 42, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery; possession of a Schedule II drug. Louis Morgan Hebert, 35, Lafayette: Issuing worthless checks less than $1,000; instate...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Literacy Council of SWLA hosts literacy awareness day

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Literacy Council of SWLA hosted a literacy awareness day program beginning Saturday morning. The council was set up from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Prien Lake Mall in the children’s play area. The first 100 children to show up received a...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A Couple Isolated Sunday Storms, Hot and Dry Next Week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we finish the weekend, we will continue to have warm temperatures and low rain chances. As an upper-level high pressure system begins to develop to the west, that will allow temperatures to reach 90 degrees once again for many parts of the area Sunday. There could be enough moisture still in place tomorrow for a couple pop-up storms in the afternoon, mainly forming off the sea breeze along and south of I-10. Anything that forms should move out quickly though, and outdoor plans still look like they can be held. You can track anything that pops up with the First Alert Weather App. With winds turning southeasterly later in the day, that will bring in higher dew points from the Gulf, making it feel muggier outside.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
bestofswla.com

Pat’s Of Henderson

Many rejoiced across Southwest Louisiana as Pat’s of Henderson announced their reopening. Hurricane Laura gutted the building, leaving little more to salvage than countless memories and a brick exterior. However, after a long and arduous two years, Nicholas and Amanda Perioux, Nick’s sister Natalie and the entire Pat’s of...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Bishop, priests answer questions about rebuilding Cameron churches

What started off as a game similar to fantasy football for duck hunting is now a way to track and log your hunts. Blind Bag is a free app that helps plan and record hunts by charting hunter's experiences and data.
CAMERON, LA
KPLC TV

Calcasieu Parish launches citizen survey

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury launched a citizen survey requesting feedback from people in the community. It aims to identify issues that need to be resolved in the parish. “We would imagine that this year the hurricane recovery is still one of those priorities that...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

PHOTO GALLERY: SWAT readiness training

Members of the Lake Charles Police SWAT participate in training exercises near 1100 Enterprise Blvd. in Lake Charles on Thursday. (Photos by Rick Hickman / American Press)
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot & more humid this weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we wrap up the week, we’ll have a mainly quiet Friday, with only a couple isolated storms. As the stalled front in the gulf begins to lift a little further north and weaken, that will allow somewhat better moisture to work into the area and could trigger a couple afternoon showers and storms. It seems the best chance for any activity would be closer to the coast, as well as western portions of the area. Anything that does pop up should remain isolated, and most of the area will stay dry. This is good news for high school football games or outdoor plans Friday evening. With mostly dry weather will come high temperatures that once again reach the upper 80′s, and approach 90 degrees for parts of the area. Unlike earlier this week, it does look like low temperatures may start to rise Friday night as well. By this time, the wind may develop a more southerly component to it, allowing for lows to rise around 70 along and south of I-10, though they may still be somewhat cooler in the 60′s further north.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
beauregardnews.com

City of DeRidder water customers under boil advisory

All City of DeRidder municipal water customers are under a boil advisory ordered just after noon on Sept. 16, that will remain in effect until further notice. City officials said the advisory was ordered after a contractor struck a main water line on Hwy. 190. The advisory applies to businesses...
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A Mostly Dry Weekend Ahead, Warmer Next Week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a comfortable week weather wise, a warm pattern is getting ready to take place. For our weekend, we will start off with high temperatures around 90 each day. The wind will have more of a southerly direction than earlier this week, meaning that will allow heat indices to return into the mid 90′s, with our low temperatures returning to normal as well in the low 70′s. As for rain, we have somewhat better but still limited moisture in place. As a result, a couple isolated storms are possible, but we are expecting to stay mainly dry this weekend. So if you have outdoor plans such as a boat ride or dinner plans, both days this weekend look good for them.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Southbound Lanes Closed on Lake Street at West Sale Road in Lake Charles Due to Crash

Southbound Lanes Closed on Lake Street at West Sale Road in Lake Charles Due to Crash. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On September 15, 2022, at approximately 9 pm, the Lake Charles Police Department reported that the southbound lanes on Lake Street at West Sale Road are blocked due to a vehicle crash. According to LCPD, the lane closure is expected to last until at least 10 pm.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

